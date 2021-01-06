Bandys girls come up with season-opening victory in the final seconds at Maiden

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Little then took a well-placed pass from Caroline Mcintosh and muscled up a go-ahead shot for the Lady Trojans, only to have Maggie Andrews of Maiden drive to tie the score one last time, 47-47, with a drive to the basket.

Bandys had two missed cracks at the basket and Maiden turned the ball over with 20.9 seconds to play. Huggins missed a shot for the Lady Trojans and made the second shot count with just seven seconds to go.

“Huggins was good for us tonight. Defensively she was going after them and not sitting back on her heels,” Brittain said. “That’s what I want from her as a senior and she did.”

Following two timeouts, Maiden set up for a chance to tie or take the lead, but Whitney Drummond came up with a big interception to seal the win for Bandys.

“My sophomore Whitney at the end there – we’ve run some things in practice, but we’ve never told her to do what we told her to do out there tonight,” Brittain said. “She looked at us with her eyes wide open and she did it. We told her to sit there and look for interceptions and she did it. She executed that and I’m proud of her.”

Both teams had 16 field goals with three triples. The difference was at the foul line where Bandys hit 14 of 28 and Maiden converted 12 of 25.