Bandys girls come up with season-opening victory in the final seconds at Maiden

MAIDEN — Bandys and Maiden wasted no time with preliminary non-conference games this basketball season and got right to the nitty-gritty of league play in the South Fork 2A Conference. Bandys girls coach Nicki Brittain cited that “grit” as the difference in her team’s last-second, come-from-behind win over the Blue Devils on Tuesday by the final of 49-47.
“We were not patient on offense at all tonight. We were forcing it in and that killed us,” Brittain said. “But they’ve got a little grit. I think they started out a little dull in the defense we were in. But they finally found a little grit and they were able to pull it out – and they were finally patient when I needed them to be at the very end.”
Maiden used a third quarter outburst to turn a 27-24 halftime deficit into a 39-32 lead heading into the final period.
“We played hard,” said Maiden coach Frank Snider. He also noted the difficult transition in the adjusted schedules this year between volleyball and basketball seasons. “We’ve probably had about five total practices when we had everybody there and got something done.”
Marley Mingus led Maiden’s offensive charge in the third period with a trey and a deuce from nearly the same spot in the right corner on back-to-back possessions. But it was a stingy defensive effort and tremendous board work that limited Bandys to just five third quarter points.
The Lady Trojans turned up the pressure in the final period with a trapping defense that forced seven Maiden turnovers, several of which Bandys turned into baskets at the other end. Although Bandys leading scorer in the first half, Logan Dutka with 15 points, was forced to the bench with her fourth foul with 5:34 still to play in the third quarter, the Lady Trojans found offense elsewhere in the comeback.
“It was when we went into the press. When we went into the press they finally got their tails in gear,” Brittain said. “It livened them up a little bit I guess.”
Cailyn Huggins brought the Lady Trojans to within two points, 41-39, with a jumper in the lane with just over six minutes on the clock. Maiden’s Maggie Andrews converted one of two free throws after grabbing an offensive rebound to make it a three-point game.
The Lady Blue Devils traded a pair of Bandys’ free throws for a Morgan Bohemier lay-in on a nice pass from Lainee Hentschel to keep their lead at a trey, 44-41. Caroline McIntosh finally got the score knotted, 44-44, with a triple from the right wing at the 4:53 mark.
But it was over two minutes later when the Lady Trojans finally broke that tie with a charity toss by Olivia Little with 3:32 to play.
Both teams struggled at the line in the final period, but Maiden tied the score again at 45 on Alyssa Keener’s free throw with 1:38 showing.
Little then took a well-placed pass from Caroline Mcintosh and muscled up a go-ahead shot for the Lady Trojans, only to have Maggie Andrews of Maiden drive to tie the score one last time, 47-47, with a drive to the basket.
Bandys had two missed cracks at the basket and Maiden turned the ball over with 20.9 seconds to play. Huggins missed a shot for the Lady Trojans and made the second shot count with just seven seconds to go.
“Huggins was good for us tonight. Defensively she was going after them and not sitting back on her heels,” Brittain said. “That’s what I want from her as a senior and she did.”
Following two timeouts, Maiden set up for a chance to tie or take the lead, but Whitney Drummond came up with a big interception to seal the win for Bandys.
“My sophomore Whitney at the end there – we’ve run some things in practice, but we’ve never told her to do what we told her to do out there tonight,” Brittain said. “She looked at us with her eyes wide open and she did it. We told her to sit there and look for interceptions and she did it. She executed that and I’m proud of her.”
Both teams had 16 field goals with three triples. The difference was at the foul line where Bandys hit 14 of 28 and Maiden converted 12 of 25.
“I thought we ran out of energy a little bit in the last quarter and I thought it showed in our legs,” Snider said. “Part of that we missed six free throws, but two of them were front ends of one-and-ones, so that’s eight free throws. We go into that quarter up seven and we miss eight free throws.”
Dutka’s 15 first half points was high for Bandys and Macy Rummage added 10. Andrews was the lone Lady Blue Devil in double figures with 14.
Bandys will host Newton-Conover on Thursday while Maiden is at West Lincoln on Friday.
Bandys 15 12 5 17 - 49
Maiden 15 9 15 8 - 47
Bandys – Whitney Drummond 0-1-1, Macy Rummage 2-6-10, Hope Clements 1-0-2, Caroline McIntosh 3-0-7, Cailyn Huggins 2-3-7, Logan Dutka 6-1-15, Olivia Little 2-3-7. Team: 16-14-49.
Maiden – Alyssa Keener 2-2-7, Callie Stamey 1-0-2, Maggie Andrews 5-4-14, Lainee Hentschel 2-1-6, Morgan Bohemier 2-3-7, Kennedie Noble 1-2-4, Marley Mingus 3-0-7. Team: 16-12-47.