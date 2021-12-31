Bandys girls capture Peoples Bank Holiday Clash championship

LINCOLNTON — For the third time in three days, the Bandys girls basketball team earned a double-digit victory in the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash at Lincolnton High School. The Trojans’ 56-45 win over West Lincoln in Thursday's championship game of the 19th annual event was their fifth straight victory overall, improving their record to 8-4 on the season.

Bandys broke a 17-all tie after the first quarter by outscoring the Rebels (5-7) 13-10 in the second period. The Trojans led 48-36 entering the fourth quarter on their way to a nine-point win.

Caroline McIntosh and Macy Rummage led Bandys with 12 points apiece, while Kate Dutka also reached double figures in scoring with 10. Logan Dutka added nine points for the Trojans, who also received eight from Jada Spake and five from Annie Andrews.

On the other side, the Rebels got a game-high 15 points from Chloe Norman to go with 13 from Farrah Richardson. West Lincoln’s Anna Beiberich and Carolina Robinson each added five points, while Rae Watson had four and Brooke Beddingfield had three.

The Trojans return to Lincolnton on Tuesday for a Catawba Valley 2A Conference contest. Meanwhile, the Rebels travel to Bunker Hill in another Catawba Valley 2A matchup.