Bandys football announces schedule change

CATAWBA — A high school football game that was originally scheduled to be played on Friday at 7:30 p.m. before being moved to Saturday at 7 p.m. earlier this season has now been moved back to its original date and time. Bandys athletic director Brandon Harbinson announced Monday morning that the Trojans will play their homecoming game against Newton-Conover on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Garry Butler Memorial Stadium.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Trojans were supposed to host East Burke in a makeup game tonight, but that contest will now be played on Tuesday, Oct. 26, due to the Cavaliers’ home contest against Bunker Hill being postponed from last Friday to Monday. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association and Catawba Valley 2A Conference informed Bandys that the game must now be played on Friday.

As a result of the change, the homecoming dance previously scheduled for Friday will now take place on Saturday from 8-10:30 p.m. in the Bandys High cafeteria.

Look for a preview of the Newton-Conover at Bandys game, as well as the other area games scheduled for Week 9 of the high school football season, in Friday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.