Bandys, Foard to host first-, second-round matches in state wrestling playoffs

The first two rounds of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state wrestling dual tournament get underway tonight with two Catawba County schools receiving No. 1 seeds in their respective classifications in the West Region.
In brackets released by the NCHSAA on Friday, Bandys received the top seed in the 2A West Region and Fred T. Foard in the 3A West Region. Should each advance, both would also host the regional semifinal and final rounds scheduled for Wednesday night.
Three teams from the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference and two teams each from the Western Foothills Athletic 3A and Northwestern 3A/4A conferences made the field. Among schools with ties to area conferences, St. Stephens and Ashe County are the lone pair facing each other in Round 1.
In the 2A, 3A and 4A classifications, 32 teams were slotted into eight quads throughout the state — four each in the West and East. The winner of each quad will advance to the site of the highest seed remaining for the regional round and the right to advance to Saturday’s final. The 1A class will have 12 teams each in region with the top two seeds receiving a first-round bye.
The West and East Regional winners meet for the state title Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse with the times to be determined.
(Note: Projected lineups and records were taken from TrackWrestling.com. All four teams from all quads involving area conference schools are previewed online at www.hickoryrecord.com.)
NCHSAA DUAL WRESTLING TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:
First and second round: Tonight
Third round and Regional Final: Wednesday at highest seed remaining
Championship: Saturday 2A/4A, 1 p.m.; 1A/3A 4 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
2A WEST
BANDYS QUAD, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Bandys (23-4) vs. No. 16 Hendersonville (13-18)
No. 8 Madison (15-6) vs. No. 9 East Davidson (7-8)
Winner faces winner of R-S Central Quad (No. 4 R-S Central, No. 5 Surry Central, No. 12 West Lincoln, No. 13 Southwestern Randolph
BANDYS TROJANS
State dual tournament record: 13-10 (2 state titles - 2005, 2006; first appearance since 2012)
How they qualified: Catawba Valley Athletic 2A champion
Coach: Justin Adams
Projected lineup: 106: Hunter Wilhite. 113: Justin Krenson 120: Beodi Kirkland (24-4) 126: Joey Levix (32-6) 132: Trey Story 138: Bryson Burkett (33-9) 145: Will Nix 152: Trey Ballew (22-6) 160: Caleb Moore (40-2) 170: Ian Moore 182: Raydyn Brooks (24-8) 195: Zackory Evans 220: Austin Cline (26-7) 285: Brock Mosely
Adams' comments: "Caleb Moore is our team leader and also our go-to guy. He has beaten some of the best kids in the state this year and is always looking to score and to bonus point on his opponents. Bryson Burkett, Joey Levix and Austin Cline will need to go out and get us wins and continue their dependability. We need to capitalize on what got us here, our pace and our relentlessness. We need to start strong and end strong."
R-S CENTRAL QUAD, 6 p.m.
No. 4 R-S Central (15-4) vs. No. 13 Southwestern Randolph (14-10)
No. 5 Surry Central (15-0) vs. No. 12 West Lincoln (17-3)
Winner faces winner of Bandys quad (No. 1 Bandys, No. 8 Madison, No. 9 East Davidson, No. 16 Hendersonville)
WEST LINCOLN REBELS
State dual tournament record: 59-23-1 (4 state titles - 2000, 2015, 2018, 2019)
How they qualified: Catawba Valley Athletic 2A runner-up
Coach: Butch Ross
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Andy Saine (23-6) 113: Eli Leatherman 120: Logan Reynolds 126: Chade Norman (23-9) 132: Luke Heavner (25-5) 138: Kemp Wehunt (27-7) 145: 152: Mason Avery (25-7) 160: Patrick Goins 170: Levi Huss 182: Braxton Young 195: Jake Gragg 220: Curtis Goins (21-10) 285: Camden Sain
Ross’ comments: "Our whole team must end up being key wrestlers when you get to the duals. This is the secret to the duals — a total team effort. I think our team must wrestle as a team, when some members don't have their best night the other members will have to pick up the pace."
MOUNT PLEASANT QUAD, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Mount Pleasant (24-5) vs. No. 14 Reidsville (9-1)
No. 6 East Gaston (24-4) vs. No. 11 Newton-Conover (33-7)
Winner faces winner of Trinity Quad (No. 2 Trinity, No. 7 Morehead, No. 10 West Stanly, No. 15 West Wilkes)
NEWTON-CONOVER RED DEVILS
State dual tournament record: 58-19 (3 state titles 2013, 2014, 2016)
How they qualified: Wild card, Catawba Valley Athletic 2A third place
Coach: Eddy Clark
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Cody Ingle 113: Isaiah Pittman (41-5) 120: Camden Spencer (44-6) 126: Phoenix Michaud 132: Mason Shook 138: Connor Shumate (35-9) 145: Ethan Clark 152: Jason Brawley (38-6) 160: Caiden Rowe 170: Jordan Henze (39-8) 182: Nicholas Cadwallader 195: Owen Clark (46-2) 220: Joseph Liorett-Tutty (41-5) 285: Dean Berrymore
Clark’s comments: "Keys to our success will be winning the swing matches, which will probably not involve the (key) athletes listed above. Our kids without the great records and accolades will have to execute under pressure. Success in the postseason is about doing what you have done all year. I tell our guys all the time you don’t have to be a hero, you just have to go do what you know and what you do well and things usually fall into place."
3A WEST
FRED T. FOARD QUAD, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Fred. T Foard (29-2) vs. No. 16 West Charlotte (5-17)
No. 8 Parkwood (22-4) vs. No. 9 Forestview (19-6)
Winner faces winner of Eastern Guilford quad (No. 4 East Guilford, No 5. Enka, No. 12 East Henderson, No. 13 North Gaston)
FRED T. FOARD TIGERS
State dual tournament record: 36-9 (3 state titles - 2013, 2015, 2020)
How they qualified: Western Foothills Athletic 3A champion
Coach: Mike Carey
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: George Coleman 113: Karter Flord (32-3) 120: Brayden Mejia (36-3) 126: Parker Johns 132: Hunter Clark (30-10) 138: Dawson Cody 145: Brock Carey (35-2) or Jon Byrd 152: Landon Slager (29-9) 160: Conner Weaver (30-12) 170: Zane Birtchet (29-2) 182: Evan Steiger (28-5) 195: Colby Mace (30-2) 220: Dylan Smith (38-1) 285: Sam Bolch or Andrew Jackson
Carey’s comments: "To be a good team, you need hammers, but you also need to have good kids at every weight, so you don't have any holes, and I think we have that. We also have some depth at a few weights, where I feel pretty good about our backups."
CENTRAL CABARRUS QUAD, 5 p.m.
No. 2 Central Cabarrus (8-1) vs. No. 15 Rockingham County (10-7)
No. 7 Ashe County (21-6) vs. No. 10 St. Stephens (30-4)
Winner faces winner of North Henderson quad (No. 3 North Henderson, No. 6 Asheboro, No. 11 West Rowan, No. 14 Oak Grove)
ST. STEPHENS INDIANS
State dual tournament record: 48-29 (1 state title - 2019)
How they qualified: Western Foothills Athletic 2A runner-up
Coach: Billy Baker
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Alec Petty 113: Ivan Cortez or Logan Laws 120: Cesar Chavez Alonso (33-7) 126: Ryan Brown 132: Will Moore (27-9) 138: Kymani Evans (25-11) 145: Evan Trossi (29-11) 152: Will Fincher (25-12) 160: Jacob Schwartz (29-10) 170: Andrew Kehoe (33-6) 182: Andre Britt (33-5) 195: Luke Apollino 220: Thomas Lipford 285: Evan Vue (30-9)
Baker’s comments: "Andre Britt has been our leader all year long in practice and at matches. We don’t have a lot of superstar power, but I have a bunch of unselfish kids that are willing to move around weight classes in order for us to win those meets. We will have to do that on Monday if we want to advance to Wednesday."
ASHE COUNTY HUSKIES
State dual tournament record: 2-6 (1st appearance since 2012)
How they qualified: Northwestern 3A/4A champion
Coach: Brandon and Danny Dillard
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Bridger Fairchild 113: Ryder Phillips 120: Landen Wilson 126: Takoda Barnes 132: Drew Roland (33-4) 138: Luke Sheets 145: Luke Osborne (29-8) 152: Andrew Peterson (34-3) 160: Matthew Peterson (28-4) 170: Lukas Spencer 182: Marson Armentrout 195: Kabel Dillard (25-3) 220: Manny Olivera (25-4) 285: Elijah Langseth
4A WEST
WEST FORSTYH QUAD
No. 3 West Forsyth (20-0) vs. No. 14 Porter Ridge (15-5)
No. 6 Watauga (5-10) vs. No. 11 Hickory Ridge (26-5)
Winner faces winner of Lake Norman quad (No. 2 Lake Norman, No. 8 McDowell, No. 10 Mooresville, No. 15 Myers Park)
WATAUGA PIONEERS
State dual tournament record: 6-6 (1st appearance since 2001)
How they qualified: Northwestern 3A/4A top 4A qualifier
Coach: Zach Strickland
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Isaac Hensley 120: Ryder Sullivan 126: Jacob Steadman 132: Spencer Brock (18-11) 138: Daniel Russom (21-12) 145: Jordan Lemus 152: Palmer Smith 160: Jake Carpenter 170: Luke Cuthbert 195: William Bouboulis 220: Jacob Hicks 285: Trabey Shepherd