Bandys, Foard to host first-, second-round matches in state wrestling playoffs

The first two rounds of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state wrestling dual tournament get underway tonight with two Catawba County schools receiving No. 1 seeds in their respective classifications in the West Region.
In brackets released by the NCHSAA on Friday, Bandys received the top seed in the 2A West Region and Fred T. Foard in the 3A West Region. Should each advance, both would also host the regional semifinal and final rounds scheduled for Wednesday night.
Three teams from the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference and two teams each from the Western Foothills Athletic 3A and Northwestern 3A/4A conferences made the field. Among schools with ties to area conferences, St. Stephens and Ashe County are the lone pair facing each other in Round 1.
In the 2A, 3A and 4A classifications, 32 teams were slotted into eight quads throughout the state — four each in the West and East. The winner of each quad will advance to the site of the highest seed remaining for the regional round and the right to advance to Saturday’s final. The 1A class will have 12 teams each in region with the top two seeds receiving a first-round bye.
The West and East Regional winners meet for the state title Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse with the times to be determined.
(Note: Projected lineups and records were taken from TrackWrestling.com. All four teams from all quads involving area conference schools are previewed online at www.hickoryrecord.com.)
NCHSAA DUAL WRESTLING TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:
First and second round: Tonight
Third round and Regional Final: Wednesday at highest seed remaining
Championship: Saturday 2A/4A, 1 p.m.; 1A/3A 4 p.m., Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
2A WEST
BANDYS QUAD, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Bandys (23-4) vs. No. 16 Hendersonville (13-18)
No. 8 Madison (15-6) vs. No. 9 East Davidson (7-8)
Winner faces winner of R-S Central Quad (No. 4 R-S Central, No. 5 Surry Central, No. 12 West Lincoln, No. 13 Southwestern Randolph
BANDYS TROJANS
State dual tournament record: 13-10 (2 state titles — 2005, 2006; first appearance since 2012)
How they qualified: Catawba Valley Athletic 2A champion
Coach: Justin Adams
Projected lineup: 106: Hunter Wilhite. 113: Justin Krenson 120: Beodi Kirkland (24-4) 126: Joey Levix (32-6) 132: Trey Story 138: Bryson Burkett (33-9) 145: Will Nix 152: Trey Ballew (22-6) 160: Caleb Moore (40-2) 170: Ian Moore 182: Raydyn Brooks (24-8) 195: Zackory Evans 220: Austin Cline (26-7) 285: Brock Mosely
Adams’ comments: “Caleb Moore is our team leader and also our go-to guy. He has beaten some of the best kids in the state this year and is always looking to score and to bonus point on his opponents. Bryson Burkett, Joey Levix and Austin Cline will need to go out and get us wins and continue their dependability. We need to capitalize on what got us here, our pace and our relentlessness. We need to start strong and end strong.”
HENDERSONVILLE BEARCATS
State dual tournament record: 0-7 (1st appearance since 2016)
How they qualified:Mountain Foothills 7 2A runner-up
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Daniel Reyes (31-11) 120: Jake Youngblood 138: Walker Mains 145: Cayden Coggins 152: Dennis Waters (30-7) 160: Gilberto Riviera 170: Alex Ashley (22-5) 182: Marvin Santiago 195: Alexi Maximov (32-7) 220: Reece Wilson 285: Eli Kole-Davis.
MADISON PATRIOTS
State dual tournament record: 5-13
How they qualified:Western Highlands 1A/2A top 2A finish
Coach: John Clark
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Harley Ramsey 113: Scarlett Quinn 120: Christopher Davis 126: Tacoma Reda (30-4) 132: Payton Wallace 138: Cade Woody 145: Bryan Hernandez 152: Jaeden Massey 160: Kyle Jamerson (25-7) 170: Danny Foley 182: Grayson Denton-Mogtyn 195: James Calloway (23-3) 220: Alex Kerns (33-4) 285: Mason Chubb (21-6)
EAST DAVIDSON GOLDEN EAGLES
State dual tournament record:32-14 (2 state titles - 1993, 1995; first appearance since 2018)
How they qualified: Central Carolina 1A/2A top 2A finish
Coach: Marcus Sayers
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Grace Prevette 113: Mason Tucker 120: Jose Escobar 126: Joseph Myers 132: Dillon Poole 138: Michael Guy-Ramos 145: Logan Cribb 152: Cole Petree 160: Gavin Gathings 170: Jacob Gammons 182: Cameron Garrett (14-10) 195: Leo Wang 220: Gavin York (14-8) 285: Caleb Irwin
R-S CENTRAL QUAD, 6 p.m.
No. 4 R-S Central (15-4) vs. No. 13 Southwestern Randolph (14-10)
No. 5 Surry Central (15-0) vs. No. 12 West Lincoln (17-3)
Winner faces winner of Bandys quad (No. 1 Bandys, No. 8 Madison, No. 9 East Davidson, No. 16 Hendersonville)
WEST LINCOLN REBELS
State dual tournament record: 59-23-1 (4 state titles — 2000, 2015, 2018, 2019)
How they qualified: Catawba Valley Athletic 2A runner-up
Coach: Butch Ross
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Andy Saine (23-6) 113: Eli Leatherman 120: Logan Reynolds 126: Chade Norman (23-9) 132: Luke Heavner (25-5) 138: Kemp Wehunt (27-7) 145: 152: Mason Avery (25-7) 160: Patrick Goins 170: Levi Huss 182: Braxton Young 195: Jake Gragg 220: Curtis Goins (21-10) 285: Camden Sain
Ross’ comments: “Our whole team must end up being key wrestlers when you get to the duals. This is the secret to the duals — a total team effort. I think our team must wrestle as a team, when some members don’t have their best night the other members will have to pick up the pace.”
SURRY CENTRAL GOLDEN EAGLES
State dual tournament record: 11-15
How they qualified: Foothills 2A Conference champion
Coach: Stephen Priddy
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Xavier Salazar (23-5) 113: Ayden Norman 120: Landon Pack 126: Alex Kinton 132: Sam Wood Miguel Gonzalez 138: Wyatt Wall 145: Jacob Price (24-2) 152: Jeremiah Price (35-0) 160: Karson Crouse (24-3) 170: Spencer Leclair (26-2) 182: Cole Butcher 195: Colby Cruise 220: Enoch Lopez (24-5) 285: Juan Cisneros
R-S CENTRAL HILLTOPPERS
State dual tournament record: 9-17-1
How they qualified: Mountain Foothills 7 2A champion
Coach: Rich Cox
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Alex Lopez or Sam Gosnell 113: Sumter Horton (23-8) 120: Maddox Elliott 126: Gunner Horton (23-9) 132: Caleb Cox (32-7) 138: Hayden Snethen 145: Brayden Helms 152: Connor Holt 160: Sam Wilson (35-7) 170: Richard Post (27-5) 182: Randall Dunn 220: Zach Pinion
SW RANDOLPH COUGARS
State dual tournament record: 19-17 (first appearance since 2016)
How they qualified:Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A 2A runner-up
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Janaksel Perez (21-8) 126: Asher Perkins or Madison Farlow 132: Luke White (29-3) 138: Walker Teal 145: Nathan Mabe 152: Tristin Richardson 160: Charlie Hodge 170: Noah Williams (26-6) 182: Rylee Holdaway 195: Clay Sugg (24-5) 285: Jose Flores (23-6)
MOUNT PLEASANT QUAD, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Mount Pleasant (24-5) vs. No. 14 Reidsville (9-1)
No. 6 East Gaston (24-4) vs. No. 11 Newton-Conover (33-7)
Winner faces winner of Trinity Quad (No. 2 Trinity, No. 7 Morehead, No. 10 West Stanly, No. 15 West Wilkes)
NEWTON-CONOVER RED DEVILS
State dual tournament record: 58-19 (3 state titles — 2013, 2014, 2016)
How they qualified: Wild card, Catawba Valley Athletic 2A third place
Coach: Eddy Clark
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Cody Ingle 113: Isaiah Pittman (41-5) 120: Camden Spencer (44-6) 126: Phoenix Michaud 132: Mason Shook 138: Connor Shumate (35-9) 145: Ethan Clark 152: Jason Brawley (38-6) 160: Caiden Rowe 170: Jordan Henze (39-8) 182: Nicholas Cadwallader 195: Owen Clark (46-2) 220: Joseph Liorett-Tutty (41-5) 285: Dean Berrymore
Clark’s comments: “Keys to our success will be winning the swing matches, which will probably not involve the (key) athletes listed above. Our kids without the great records and accolades will have to execute under pressure. Success in the postseason is about doing what you have done all year. I tell our guys all the time you don’t have to be a hero, you just have to go do what you know and what you do well and things usually fall into place.”
EAST GASTON WARRIORS
State dual tournament record: 32-23 (3 state titles - 1990, 1991, 1992)
How they qualified: Catawba Shores/ Southern Piedmont 1A/2A champion
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Ian Harris 113: Raleigh Trite (23-6) 120: Austin Price (28-6) 126: Peyton Martin 132: Hunter Digh (30-5) 138: Brandon Wyatt 145: Shane Goins (29-1) 152: Caleb Harrison 160: Jordan Kloiber 170: Logan Dixon or Chaddyn Roodney 182: Andrew Loftin 220 Adam Massey (30-3) 285: Dylan Lambert (27-7)
MOUNT PLEASANT TIGERS
State dual tournament record: 32-27
How they qualified: Yadkin Valley/ Metro 8 1A/2A champion
Coach: Jarin Spradley
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Seth Almond 113: Trent Almond (35-6) 120: Sebastian Quevedo (30-10) 126: David McEachern (35-8) 132: Josh Hammac (32-9) 138: Mason Crayton or Noah Ledbetter 145: Kynzer Flynn 152: Caleb Anderson or Chase Anderson 160: Ryan Barley (27-4) 170: Kyler Pickard (40-3) 182: Jamyles Sanders 195: Colt Kluttz 220: Chase Crayton (31-3) 285: Kayden Walker or Levi Furr
REIDSVILLE RAMS
State dual tournament record: 1-3
How they qualified: Mid-State 2A runner-up
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Alex Murphy 113: Nick Wilson 120: Rayshun James (28-2) 126: Lamar Carter (21-5) 132: Logan Hammack 138: Jasper Williamson 145: Bryson Miller 152: Diaren Broadnaz 160: Julius Miller (26-3) 170: David Diaz 182: 195: Sebastian Pena 220: Aiden Blackburn 285: Nhycer Kelly (19-3)
3A WEST
FRED T. FOARD QUAD, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Fred. T Foard (29-2) vs. No. 16 West Charlotte (5-17)
No. 8 Parkwood (22-4) vs. No. 9 Forestview (19-6)
Winner faces winner of Eastern Guilford quad (No. 4 East Guilford, No 5. Enka, No. 12 East Henderson, No. 13 North Gaston)
FRED T. FOARD TIGERS
State dual tournament record: 36-9 (3 state titles — 2013, 2015, 2020)
How they qualified: Western Foothills Athletic 3A champion
Coach: Mike Carey
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: George Coleman 113: Karter Flord (32-3) 120: Brayden Mejia (36-3) 126: Parker Johns 132: Hunter Clark (30-10) 138: Dawson Cody 145: Brock Carey (35-2) or Jon Byrd 152: Landon Slager (29-9) 160: Conner Weaver (30-12) 170: Zane Birtchet (29-2) 182: Evan Steiger (28-5) 195: Colby Mace (30-2) 220: Dylan Smith (38-1) 285: Sam Bolch or Andrew Jackson
Carey’s comments: “To be a good team, you need hammers, but you also need to have good kids at every weight, so you don’t have any holes, and I think we have that. We also have some depth at a few weights, where I feel pretty good about our backups.”
WEST CHARLOTTE LIONS
State dual tournament record: 0-0 (1st appearance)
How they qualified: Queen City 3A/4A top 3A team
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 113: Jayden McCreary 120: Harmonee Anthony 126: 132: Dewayne Stewart or Serena Dunham 138: Brandon Williams 145: Demaryion Dubose 152: Zadarion Brown 160: James Boyer 170: Amun Jackson 182: Chris Bullard (13-7) 220: Kendall Porter 285: Tony Simpson
PARKWOOD WOLF PACK
State dual tournament record: 0-1 (1st appearance since 1993)
How they qualified: Rocky River 2A/3A champion
Coach: Chris Linthicum
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Kyle Simpson (40-6) 113: Rigley Baden 120: Chayton Tala 126: Diederek Baden 132: Calyb Dent or Larry Joe Schott 138: Steven Bigham 145: Sage Tala or Andrew Punda 152: Caleb Simpson (41-6) 160: Ethan Truesdale 170: Evan Starnes 182: Cody Whitesel 195: Triston Richardson 220: Morgan Bramhall (32-10) 285: Cole Hardy (28-2)
FORESTVIEW JAGUARS
State dual tournament record: 0-2 (1st appearance since 2005)
How they qualified: Big South 3A champion
Coach: Ken Smith
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Blake Williams 113: Trevon Bowers (33-6) 120: Noah Empson 126: Lincoln Wilson 132: Aydin Regusters (32-7) 138: Jacob Massengill (30-11) 145: Trent Smith (30-9) 152: Jesse Osborne (31-4) 160: Ryan Burgett 170: Landon Hudock 182: Brian Moore 195: Noah Comer 220: Austin Bradley 285: Ethan Nichols
CENTRAL CABARRUS QUAD, 5 p.m.
No. 2 Central Cabarrus (8-1) vs. No. 15 Rockingham County (10-7)
No. 7 Ashe County (21-6) vs. No. 10 St. Stephens (30-4)
Winner faces winner of North Henderson quad (No. 3 North Henderson, No. 6 Asheboro, No. 11 West Rowan, No. 14 Oak Grove)
ST. STEPHENS INDIANS
State dual tournament record: 48-29 (1 state title — 2019)
How they qualified: Western Foothills Athletic 2A runner-up
Coach: Billy Baker
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Alec Petty 113: Ivan Cortez or Logan Laws 120: Cesar Chavez Alonso (33-7) 126: Ryan Brown 132: Will Moore (27-9) 138: Kymani Evans (25-11) 145: Evan Trossi (29-11) 152: Will Fincher (25-12) 160: Jacob Schwartz (29-10) 170: Andrew Kehoe (33-6) 182: Andre Britt (33-5) 195: Luke Apollino 220: Thomas Lipford 285: Evan Vue (30-9)
Baker’s comments: “Andre Britt has been our leader all year long in practice and at matches. We don’t have a lot of superstar power, but I have a bunch of unselfish kids that are willing to move around weight classes in order for us to win those meets. We will have to do that on Monday if we want to advance to Wednesday.”
ASHE COUNTY HUSKIES
State dual tournament record: 2-6 (1st appearance since 2012)
How they qualified: Northwestern 3A/4A champion
Coach: Brandon and Danny Dillard
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Bridger Fairchild 113: Ryder Phillips 120: Landen Wilson 126: Takoda Barnes 132: Drew Roland (33-4) 138: Luke Sheets 145: Luke Osborne (29-8) 152: Andrew Peterson (34-3) 160: Matthew Peterson (28-4) 170: Lukas Spencer 182: Marson Armentrout 195: Kabel Dillard (25-3) 220: Manny Olivera (25-4) 285: Elijah Langseth
CENTRAL CABARRUS VIKINGS
State dual tournament record: 5-10
How they qualified: South Piedmont 3A champion
Coach: Ed Masterton
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Gavin Baker 113: Calbert Martinez (21-8) 120: Charleston Baglio (23-0) 126: Jackson Baglio (23-0) 132: Sam Workman (19-5) 138: Marcus Jackson (27-2) 145: Tyriq Freeman152: Jonah Happel 160: Michael Martinez 170: Axel Martinez-Gonzalez 182: Jazeo Jaime 195: Jacob Schultz 220: 285: Justin Rogers
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY COUGARS
State dual tournament record: 18-13 (1st appearance since 2016)
How they qualified:Mid-State 3A runner-up
Coach: Coleman Flinchum
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Soany Aguilar 113: Jackson Church 120: Waylon Moore or Aiden Brust 126: Adrian Aguilar 132: Eric Turner 138: Owen Wilson 145: Cole Nixon 152: Quinton Whaley 160: Chase Brannock or Nolynn McDowell 170: Michael Moore 182: Jace Verdi 195: Samuel Jones 220: William Attaway 285: Brett Myers or Landon Griffin
4A WEST
WEST FORSTYH QUAD
No. 3 West Forsyth (20-0) vs. No. 14 Porter Ridge (15-5)
No. 6 Watauga (5-10) vs. No. 11 Hickory Ridge (26-5)
Winner faces winner of Lake Norman quad (No. 2 Lake Norman, No. 8 McDowell, No. 10 Mooresville, No. 15 Myers Park)
WATAUGA PIONEERS
State dual tournament record: 6-6 (1st appearance since 2001)
How they qualified: Northwestern 3A/4A top 4A qualifier
Coach: Zach Strickland
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Isaac Hensley 120: Ryder Sullivan 126: Jacob Steadman 132: Spencer Brock (18-11) 138: Daniel Russom (21-12) 145: Jordan Lemus 152: Palmer Smith 160: Jake Carpenter 170: Luke Cuthbert 195: William Bouboulis 220: Jacob Hicks 285: Trabey Shepherd
HICKORY RIDGE RAGIN’ BULLS
State dual tournament record: 2-5
How they qualified: Wild card, Greater Metro 4A third place
Coach: Vinny DiGiovanni
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Brady Donovan 113: Connor Susa 120: Zachary Costantino or Jacob Dusche 126: Hunter Jones 132: Colt Campbell 138: Jaylon Pemberton 145: Wyatt Moss 152: Logan Lightner or Garrett Jones 160: Alex Bentley 170: Tomas Booker 182: Kyle Perry 195: Jack McCowan 220: Matthew Gonzalez 285: Justin Long
WEST FORSYTH TITANS
State dual tournament record: 24-11 (2 state titles, 2016, 2017)
How they qualified: Central Piedmont 4A champion
Coach: Jason Hooker
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 106: Emmanuel Jarquin 113: Cayden Glass 120: Marcos Sanchez or Isaiah Wilson 126: Damian Cisneros 132: Parker Broadus 138: Donovan Allen 145: Landon Hairston 152: Denizhan Kilic 160: Jacob Regenthal or Joseph Lancaster 170: Ziggy Malave 182: Lamont Monroe 195: Aidan Meagher 220: Mack David or Torian Johnson 285: David Eldridge
MYERS PARK MUSTANGS
State dual tournament record: 3-15 (1st appearance since 2018)
How they qualified: South Meck 4A runner-up
Coach: Tony Forte
Projected lineup (records of key wrestlers): 113: Max Forsyth 120: Jaylen Purvis 126: Riley Galvin 132: Lucien Broadwell 145: Harrison Cole 152: Sandy Skardon 160: Aaron Jacobs 170: Ben Farmer 182: Major Byrd 195: Evan Pratt 220: Wilson Major 285: Ke’aron Redfearn