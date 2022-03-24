Bandys' Dutka signs with Lees-McRae for basketball

Bandys senior Logan Dutka, seated, signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at Lees-McRae College this fall.
St. Stephens just kept throwing body blows in Friday evening’s backyard baseball brawl with Hickory at Harry Frye Field. The Indians broke ope…
NEWTON — Pitching and defense is often the mantra for winning baseball. At the start of a crucial stretch in the schedule, both East Lincoln a…
The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association recently announced its all-district teams for the 2021-22 high school basketball season. Lis…
Hickory Daily Record photographer Ernie Masche took photos during Tuesday's varsity baseball game between East Lincoln and Fred T. Foard in Ne…
Hickory Daily Record photographer David Scearce took photos during Tuesday's girls lacrosse game between Hickory and St. Stephens in Hickory. …
The Hickory girls soccer team lost its first three one-goal contests of the season, but on Friday evening at Henry Fork Soccer Complex, the Re…
A couple of weeks into the schedule and already some of the races among area conferences are beginning to take shape.
MAIDEN — The Bandys baseball team scored seven runs in the top of the first inning and three in the fifth en route to a 10-0, five-inning road…
CATAWBA — In a game moved up from Wednesday due to forecasted rain in the area, the Bandys baseball team collected a 19-1, five-inning victory…
There was a lot on the line Tuesday night when St. Stephens hosted the Hickory boys lacrosse team. Conference standing was one, but perhaps mo…
