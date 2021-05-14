Bandys' Cockman, Hickory's Holtzman and Lovern among Day 1 winners

One singles player and a doubles team from the Hickory-metro remain in contention after Friday's first two rounds of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual boys tennis tournament.
In the 2A state tournament held at Cary Tennis Park, Bandys' Joseph Cockman advanced to Saturday morning’s singles semifinal after a pair of straight-set wins. Facing Noah Gorski of Spring Creek in Round 1, Cockman rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the first set to win 7-5, then closed out the victory 6-1. The Trojans senior then defeated Will Koontz of Salisbury 7-5, 6-1 in the 2A quarterfinals. Cockman will take on Shane Swindell in the semifinals Saturday morning with the winner to play either J.J. Woerner (First Flight) or Aidan Chung (Carrboro).
In the 3A doubles tournament held at the Burlington Tennis Complex, Hickory’s No. 1 team of Costen Holtzman and Griffin Lovern outlasted Foster Evans and Ford Evans 7-6 in the first set, winning the tiebreaker 12-10, then used the momentum to blitz the pair from Clayton High 6-1. In Round 2, Holtzman and Lovern needed a third set to defeat Jack Poelke and Aryan Vinay of Marvin Ridge 6-0, 4-6, 6-0. The Red Tornadoes' team will play Alan Dimock and Augie Ballantine of New Hanover in the semifinals with the winner to take on either Rish Reddy and Harrison Williams of Marvin Ridge or Emerson Woolwine and Knox Lamar of New Hanover.
Watauga’s Andrew Ganley was the only other area player to win a singles match, taking the 3A first round win 6-2, 6-1 over Fike’s Cole Peterson. Ganley lost in the quarterfinals to Soham Pradhan of Marvin Ridge 6-3, 6-1.
In the 2A doubles draw, Fred T. Foard’s Luke Fountain and Graham Wright defeated the team of Michael Carter and Wilson Wysor from Northeastern 6-1, 6-2. The Tigers' duo was beaten in Round 2 by Jonathan Baddour and Callan Baruch Carrboro 6-4, 6-0.
Also winning in Round 1 was North Lincoln’s Alex Carver and Riley Carroll, who advanced in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 over Alex Kockler and Simeon Hurdle of Northeastern. They were eliminated 6-2, 7-6 (7-1) by Jackson Brown and Sreyes Venkat of Atkins
2A Men’s Tennis Individual State Tournament Results (Day One)
Cary Tennis Park
2021 Singles Draw – First Round
Shane Swindell (North Lenoir) def. Collin Bonner (North Lincoln) 6-0, 6-3
Joseph Cockman (Bandys) def. Noah Goroski (Spring Creek) 7-5, 6-1
Noah Shaul (Croatan) def. Sean Huynh (Lake Norman Charter) 6-1, 6-1
2021 Singles Draw Quarterfinals
Joseph Cockman (Bandys) def. Will Koontz (Salisbury) 7-5, 6-1
2021 Singles Draw Semifinals – Saturday at 9 a.m.
Shane Swindell (North Lenoir) vs. Joseph Cockman (Bandys)
J.J. Woerner (First Flight) vs. Aidan Chung (Carrboro)
2021 Doubles Draw – First Round
Alex Carver & Riley Carroll (North Lincoln) def. Alex Kockler & Simeon Hurdle (Northeastern) 6-3, 6-2
Luke Fountain & Graham Wright (Fred T. Foard) def. Michael Carter & Wilson Wysor (Northeastern) 6-1, 6-2
2021 Doubles Draw Quarterfinals
Jackson Brown & Sreyes Venkat (Atkins) def. Alex Carver & Riley Carroll (North Lincoln) 6-2, 7-6 (7-1)
Jonathan Baddour & Callan Baruch (Carrboro) def. Luke Fountain & Graham Wright (Fred T. Foard) 6-4, 6-0
3A Men’s Tennis Individual State Tournament Results (Day One)
Burlington Tennis Center
2021 Singles Draw – First Round
Andrew Ganley (Watauga) def. Cole Peterson (Fike) 6-2, 6-1
2021 Singles Draw Quarterfinals
Soham Pradhan (Marvin Ridge) def. Andrew Ganley (Watauga) 6-3, 6-1
3A Men’s Tennis Individual State Tournament Results (Day One)
Burlington Tennis Center
2021 Doubles Draw – First Round
Alan Dimock & Augie Ballantine (New Hanover) def. Jack McIntosh & Lewis Tate (Hickory) 6-0, 6-1
Griffin Lovern & Costen Holtzman (Hickory) def. Foster Evans & Ford Evans (Clayton) 7-6 (12-10), 6-1
2021 Doubles Draw Quarterfinals
Griffin Lovern & Costen Holtzman (Hickory) def. Jack Poelke & Aryan Vinay (Marvin Ridge) 6-0, 4-6, 6-0
2021 Doubles Draw Semifinals – Saturday at 9 a.m.
Alan Dimock & Augie Ballantine (New Hanover) vs. Griffin Lovern & Costen Holtzman (Hickory)
Rish Reddy & Harrison Williams (Marvin Ridge) vs. Emerson Woolwine & Knox Lamar (New Hanover)