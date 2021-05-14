Bandys' Cockman, Hickory's Holtzman and Lovern among Day 1 winners

One singles player and a doubles team from the Hickory-metro remain in contention after Friday's first two rounds of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual boys tennis tournament.

In the 2A state tournament held at Cary Tennis Park, Bandys' Joseph Cockman advanced to Saturday morning’s singles semifinal after a pair of straight-set wins. Facing Noah Gorski of Spring Creek in Round 1, Cockman rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the first set to win 7-5, then closed out the victory 6-1. The Trojans senior then defeated Will Koontz of Salisbury 7-5, 6-1 in the 2A quarterfinals. Cockman will take on Shane Swindell in the semifinals Saturday morning with the winner to play either J.J. Woerner (First Flight) or Aidan Chung (Carrboro).

In the 3A doubles tournament held at the Burlington Tennis Complex, Hickory’s No. 1 team of Costen Holtzman and Griffin Lovern outlasted Foster Evans and Ford Evans 7-6 in the first set, winning the tiebreaker 12-10, then used the momentum to blitz the pair from Clayton High 6-1. In Round 2, Holtzman and Lovern needed a third set to defeat Jack Poelke and Aryan Vinay of Marvin Ridge 6-0, 4-6, 6-0. The Red Tornadoes' team will play Alan Dimock and Augie Ballantine of New Hanover in the semifinals with the winner to take on either Rish Reddy and Harrison Williams of Marvin Ridge or Emerson Woolwine and Knox Lamar of New Hanover.