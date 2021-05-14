Bandys' Cockman, Foard and Hickory doubles teams begin state play today

Six area conference schools will send a total of 12 players to compete in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual tournament in boys tennis this weekend. Four singles players and four doubles teams from the area start play this morning in their respective brackets of 16 in the two-day event. Players reached the state tournament by placing in the top four of their regional tournaments last weekend.
Here is an overview of the players scheduled to compete:
2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPCary Tennis Park, 9 a.m.
Bandys
Coach: Candace Newman
Singles: Joseph Cockman, Sr. (2A West Region champion, 4th South Fork 2A tournament)
First-round opponent: Noah Goroski, Sr. of Spring Creek (4th 2A East Region)
Coach’s comments: “Joseph Cockman came in and surprised everyone by taking the regionals singles title. I would love to see him make another strong run at states. His ability to stay mentally tough and outlast the opponent is a great asset.”
Fred T. Foard
Coach: Ryan Gettys
Doubles: Luke Fountain, Sr./Graham Wright, Jr. (3rd 2A West Region, Northwestern Foothills 2A champion)
First-round opponent: Michael Carter, Sr./Wilson Wysor, Sr. of Northeastern (2A East Region runner-up)
Coach’s comments: “Going into the state tournament, I feel that our guys, Luke Fountain and Graham Wright are ready. We ended up third in the region and will play a No. 2 seed from Northeastern. I think that our preparation from the level of play that we have seen this season will help us to play our best. We feel confident that we can make it to the semifinals if we play to our expectations. There are some really good players across the state, so we cannot take anything for granted.”
Lake Norman Charter
Coach: Jack Bippus
Singles: Sean Huynh, So. (2A West Region runner-up, South Fork 2A tournament champion)
First-round opponent: Noah Shaul, Jr. of Croatan (3rd 2A East Region)
Coach’s comments: “Sean’s game is quite different from everyone else I’ve seen this season. He has a ton of variety, likes to come to net, slice and drop shot; yet, he’s incredibly consistent and patient with incredible mental toughness. We have no expectations at this point because we weren’t even expecting to be in this position, so it’s all bonus. Sean is a sophomore, so no matter what, this is great experience for him the next two years.”
North Lincoln
Coach: Geoff Harte
Singles: Collin Bonner, Sr. (4th 2A West Region, South Fork 2A tournament runner-up)
First-round opponent: Shane Swindell, Sr. of North Lenoir (2A East Region champion)
Doubles: Alex Carver, Sr./Riley Carroll, Jr. (2A West Region runner-up, South Fork 2A tournament champion)
First-round opponent: Alex Kockler, Sr./ Simeon Hurdle, Sr. of Northeastern (3rd 2A East Region)
3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Burlington Tennis Complex, 9 a.m.
Hickory
Coach: Michael Graham
Doubles: Costen Holtzman, Jr./Griffin Lovern, So. (3A West Region champions, Northwestern 3A tournament champion)
First-round opponent: Foster Evans, Sr./Ford Evans, Fr. of Clayton (4th 3A West Region)
Jack McIntosh, Sr./Lewis Tate, Jr. (4th 3A West Region, Northwestern 3A tournament runner-up)
First-round opponent: Alan Dimock, Jr./Augie Ballantine, Fr. of New Hanover (2A East Region champion)
Coach’s comments: “If both teams make it to Saturday, they will play against each other in the semifinals, guaranteeing a Hickory team in the final. Both teams have good team chemistry. Beating a No. 1 seed is a big task. Practicing against Griffin and Costen the past two seasons has allowed Lewis and Jack to greatly improve their overall play and confidence. Excellent court positioning, strong volleys and excellent communication can help them advance out of the first round. Then they will have a solid chance of winning their bracket. Griffin and Costen are helped by being a No. 1 seed. Strong serves, communication, court movement and excellent volleying skills give them a good chance of making it to Saturday, maybe even to the final.”
Watauga
Coach: David Peeler
Singles: Andrew Ganley, Sr. (3A West Region champion, Northwestern 3A champion)
First-round opponent: Cole Peterson, Sr. of Fike (4th 3A East Region)
Coach’s comments: “Andrew Ganley is playing great tennis right now. He is wearing down opponents by hitting his mark. Andrew’s chances are pretty good. His next opponent is coming off his only two losses of the season. Andrew hasn’t lost but one set since playing Hickory during the regular season. We are anticipating a great run at the title and are looking forward to the four games he has left for the championship.”