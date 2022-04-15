Bandys’ Brittain steps down after 5 seasons as head coach

CATAWBA — At least two Catawba County girls basketball programs will have new head coaches when the 2022-23 season tips off this winter. Bandys varsity coach Nicki Brittain has stepped down after eight seasons with the team — including five as head coach — joining Bunker Hill’s Lee Swanson as girls basketball coaches to resign this month.

According to a press release from Bandys athletic director Brandon Harbinson, Brittain met with her players on Thursday afternoon and revealed her decision. A 2010 graduate of Bandys, Brittain and her husband, Maiden varsity boys basketball head coach Justin Brittain, recently welcomed their first child.

“Coach Brittain’s love for the game and dedication to her players is second to none,” said Harbinson in the press release. “Clearly, she will be missed on the court and in the locker room but she will continue to teach math and be a positive influence in the lives of our students.”

Brittain succeeded Lynn Callaway as the Trojans’ head coach in 2017, guiding the team to a 10-14 record during her first season. Bandys was 16-9 the following year and 20-7 during the 2019-20 season before finishing 8-6 and 14-11 in Brittain’s final two seasons.

After missing the 2A state playoffs during the 2017-18 season, Bandys qualified for the postseason the next two years, defeating Pisgah 57-40 in the first round during Brittain’s third season at the helm before being eliminated by eventual co-state champion Newton-Conover in Round 2. The Trojans also made the playoffs this past season, falling to Southwestern Randolph by a 49-38 final in the opening round.

In addition to an overall record of 68-47 during her time as the head coach at her alma mater, Brittain also led the Trojans to a 37-31 mark in conference play. Bandys competed in the South Fork 2A Conference from 2017-21 before joining the Catawba Valley 2A Conference this past season.

Bandys’ search for a new head coach will begin after spring break.

Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.

