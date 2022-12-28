Bandys boys fall in Holiday Clash

LINCOLNTON — The Bandys boys basketball team began play in the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash on Tuesday at West Lincoln High School, falling 71-56 at the hands of East Gaston. The Warriors moved to 8-1 following their fifth straight win, while the Trojans saw their two-game winning streak come to an end as they fell to 6-4.

East Gaston was led by 25 points from McKaskill Rivers, with Trenton Sherrill scoring 17 and Connor Rankin finishing with 14. Chauncey Creamer added seven points for the Warriors.

Bandys’ leading scorer was Bobby DelGuercio with 17 points, while Micah Slaughter had 13 and Easton Ledford recorded 12. Dominic Robinson chipped in seven points for the Trojans.

Both teams played again on Wednesday, with East Gaston participating in a semifinal contest in the championship bracket and Bandys competing in the semifinals of the consolation bracket.