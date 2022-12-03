Bandys boys defeat Foard 70-62, improve to 4-0

CATAWBA — For the first time since 2018, the Bandys boys basketball team is 4-0. And for the second time in as many weeks, a hard-fought win over Fred T. Foard kept the Trojans’ perfect record intact.

Following a two-point victory at Foard on Nov. 22, the Trojans earned a 70-62 win over the Tigers on Friday night at Bost-Matheson Gymnasium. Guards Bobby DelGuercio and Micah Slaughter finished with 20 points apiece to lead Bandys’ offensive attack, while sophomore center Easton Ledford scored all 14 of his points in the second half.

“Anytime your one and two can go get 40 points combined that always helps,” Bandys coach Brandon Helms said of DelGuercio and Slaughter’s contributions. “Micah and Bobby put a lot of work in this spring and this summer and fall, and both of them were starters for us last year here and there, so they’re our big leaders returning to the starting lineup. They do a really good job as a 1-2 punch and really feed off each other, and our younger guys do a good job to pick them up when they’re down. Both of them got in foul trouble tonight and we were able to still come out on top, which is huge.”

Helms added that the team has “been trying to push Easton to really be a big figure down there for us.”

“He started a few games for us last year as a true freshman and this year as a sophomore he’s kind of taken that center role,” he continued. “It’s a lot as a sophomore to start, I don’t care who you are, it’s difficult, and he’s done a really good job. He’s been a great facilitator for us, been really good around the basket, and he’s just getting better each game. He had actually one of his best practices probably last night and he wants to reap the benefits of working hard too, so he did a really good job.”

The game was close throughout, as neither team ever led by double digits. After Bandys scored the first seven points on baskets from Slaughter and DelGuercio followed by a 3-pointer from freshman Eddie Rhodes, the Tigers (0-4) responded with an 8-0 run that included a three-point play from freshman point guard Holden Caldwell, a triple from fellow ninth grader Carson Bess and a layup from sophomore center Davie Hartsoe.

A straightaway 3 from Slaughter put the Trojans back in front before Foard received a putback from Caldwell to tie things at 10-all. A left-wing trey from Graham Orndoff made it 13-10 in favor of the Tigers, but DelGuercio and Slaughter combined for five free throws in the final 1:09 to give Bandys a 15-13 advantage entering the second quarter.

Speaking of free throws, DelGuercio made all eight of his attempts at the charity stripe in the opening half, and he scored 10 of his 16 first-half points in the second frame. However, Bandys was unable to hold on to a late five-point lead as Foard closed the half on a 9-3 run that included a buzzer-beating 3 from Preston Neel that allowed the Tigers to carry a 31-30 lead into the break.

After hitting four 3s in the first half, Foard nailed three more in the third quarter. Orndoff knocked down two of the triples, while Neel made the other. Orndoff’s second 3 of the period put the Tigers up 51-47 with around a minute remaining, while two foul shots from Ledford brought Bandys within two points to end the quarter.

Bandys continued to trail for the first four minutes of the final quarter, with a Ledford layup at the 3:59 mark tying the score at 57 apiece. Christian Henry gave the lead back to Foard with two foul shots nine seconds later, but DelGuercio drove the lane shortly thereafter and kicked out to Christian Etter for the go-ahead 3 from the right wing.

The Trojans also scored the next eight points on a short jumper, a free throw and a layup from Slaughter to go with two foul shots from Ledford and one from DelGuercio. A deep 3 from Bess stopped the 11-0 spurt, but Slaughter and Rhodes each made a free throw down the stretch to account for the eight-point final margin.

“We’re a very young team, only two seniors, and got a lot of young guys stepping up making big plays for us this year,” said Helms. “So we’ve competed very hard all four games and really put a lot of work in in the offseason this year to try to get better, and I think we’ve reaped a little bit of the rewards and put in the work and I think it’s paid off. We’ve played four tough teams and came out on the positive end each time.”

Both squads dealt with foul trouble, as Bandys’ Landon Vaughan and Foard’s Neel and Hartsoe fouled out. DelGuercio finished with four fouls and Slaughter was whistled for three, while the Tigers’ Bess, Orndoff and Ollis all committed four fouls and Caldwell finished with three.

Bandys attempted 40 free throws on the night, converting 25 of them. Meanwhile, Foard made 6 of 10 attempts at the foul line.

Double-figure scorers for the Tigers included Bess, Neel and Orndoff with 14 points apiece and Caldwell with 12, while Bandys received eight points from Rhodes in addition to the 54 combined points from DelGuercio, Slaughter and Ledford.

“Their coach does a really good job, Nolan Whitener, he’s been a buddy of mine for a long time,” said Helms of Foard. “He does a really good job, they always come to compete and play ... They just do a good job all around, they move the ball, they compete and they rebound and have high energy. So it’s always tough to play those teams, especially after just playing them right before Thanksgiving, so very tough.”

GIRLS

Fred T. Foard 51, Bandys 24

The Tigers collected their second 20-plus point victory over the Trojans this season, turning steals into fast-break opportunities on offense and 31 free throw attempts. Foard converted 14 of its foul shots, while Bandys only attempted five free throws in the contest, making two.

Foard (3-1) scored the game’s first 10 points before Ashlyn Cline got the Trojans on the board with a layup midway through the opening quarter. It was 15-8 in favor of the Tigers entering the second quarter and 28-19 at the half.

Samaria Tipps scored 10 of her game-high 17 points in the third quarter as the Tigers opened up a 44-20 advantage heading into the final period. Bandys’ only point of the frame came on a foul shot from Haley Cross with 44.4 seconds remaining.

Foard then cruised to a 27-point win that also saw Kinzer Abernathy and Sarah Katy score eight points apiece to go with seven from Imani Ikard and six from Davoney Dellinger. On the other side, Cross paced the Trojans (2-2) with five points and Cline and Kaylee Cutshaw each chipped in four.

Foard continues nonconference play with a home game against Cherryville on Tuesday, while Bandys visits South Caldwell on Wednesday.

GIRLS

Foard;15;13;16;07;—;51

Bandys;08;11;01;04;—;24

Foard — Samaria Tipps 17, Kinzer Abernathy 8, Sarah Katy 8, Imani Ikard 7, Davoney Dellinger 6, Leah Akel 2, Taylor Ramseur 2, Gabriela Sutcliffe 1.

Bandys — Haley Cross 5, Ashlyn Cline 4, Kaylee Cutshaw 4, Naudia Summerville 3, Rachel Anderson 2, Brooklan Fisher 2, Sydni Knuckles 2, Peyton Wesson 2.

BOYS

Foard;13;18;20;11;—;62

Bandys;15;15;19;21;—;70

Foard — Carson Bess 14, Preston Neel 14, Graham Orndoff 14, Holden Caldwell 12, Christian Henry 6, Davie Hartsoe 2.

Bandys — Bobby DelGuercio 20, Micah Slaughter 20, Easton Ledford 14, Eddie Rhodes 8, Jacob Loftin 4, Christian Etter 3, Landon Vaughan 1.