Bandys blows 4-run lead, battles back for 11-8 win over Rebels

CATAWBA — The Bandys baseball team’s performance during Thursday night’s game against visiting West Lincoln was far from flawless. However, the Trojans did enough to earn the victory, defeating the Rebels 11-8 at One River Stadium to sweep the season series with their South Fork 2A Conference foes.

Although the Trojans outhit West Lincoln 15-8, they also committed four errors for the second straight contest. Nevertheless, Bandys won to improve to 6-4 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while the Rebels suffered their third straight loss and are now 2-8 in both.

“We work on a lot of defense at practice, a lot of hitting too,” Bandys coach Frank Porter said. “It’s a tough game out there, you never know what’s gonna happen. Hard to prepare for every situation, but I’m proud of them. They all played hard, never gave up and came out of there with a win.”

After Bandys starting pitcher Terick Bumgarner retired West Lincoln in order in the top of the first inning, the Trojans scored four runs on four hits in their half of the opening frame. Leadoff batter Parker DeHart tripled and scored on a one-out single from Parker Styborski, while an RBI infield single from Alex Robinson, a balk that forced in Nolan Jones and an RBI groundout from Trey Shearer made it 4-0 in favor of the hosts.