Bandys blows 4-run lead, battles back for 11-8 win over Rebels

CATAWBA — The Bandys baseball team’s performance during Thursday night’s game against visiting West Lincoln was far from flawless. However, the Trojans did enough to earn the victory, defeating the Rebels 11-8 at One River Stadium to sweep the season series with their South Fork 2A Conference foes.
Although the Trojans outhit West Lincoln 15-8, they also committed four errors for the second straight contest. Nevertheless, Bandys won to improve to 6-4 both overall and in the South Fork 2A, while the Rebels suffered their third straight loss and are now 2-8 in both.
“We work on a lot of defense at practice, a lot of hitting too,” Bandys coach Frank Porter said. “It’s a tough game out there, you never know what’s gonna happen. Hard to prepare for every situation, but I’m proud of them. They all played hard, never gave up and came out of there with a win.”
After Bandys starting pitcher Terick Bumgarner retired West Lincoln in order in the top of the first inning, the Trojans scored four runs on four hits in their half of the opening frame. Leadoff batter Parker DeHart tripled and scored on a one-out single from Parker Styborski, while an RBI infield single from Alex Robinson, a balk that forced in Nolan Jones and an RBI groundout from Trey Shearer made it 4-0 in favor of the hosts.
West Lincoln scored the next seven runs, notching one in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth and two in the fifth. Colin Huss got the Rebels on the board with an RBI single in the second, while an RBI groundout from Noah Gantt, a two-run throwing error, an RBI fielder’s choice from Brett Mason and a two-run single from Jayden Jones gave the visitors a three-run lead entering the bottom of the fifth.
Shearer began Bandys’ comeback with a two-run single to center with one out in the fifth, then the Trojans struck for five runs in the sixth. A two-run single from Bumgarner helped Bandys regain the lead before bases-loaded walks to Shearer and Cade Spencer and an RBI single from Ashton Reynolds extended the Trojans’ advantage to 11-7.
West Lincoln managed one run in the seventh on a two-out single from Samuel Duncan, but that was as close as the Rebels would get. Bandys’ Spencer recorded a rare four-strikeout inning to cap the contest, earning the win thanks to 2 1/3 innings of two-hit relief during which he allowed an unearned run with six strikeouts and two walks.
“Sometimes when you jump out to a four-run lead like that you think it’s gonna be easy every inning. You kind of get a little bit relaxed and our at-bats started to get a little bit shaky,” said Porter. “We had a big shift on us because we were just trying to hit it out of here, which we want to hit it out, but we want to take good swings when we do it. So we kind of changed our approach a little bit and started hitting the ball on the ground, and some good things happened after that.”
DeHart and Bumgarner each had three hits to lead the Trojans’ offensive attack, with the latter also recording two RBIs. Styborski, Robinson and Reynolds each added two hits and one RBI, while Colby Edwards also had two hits to go with one hit and four RBIs from Shearer.
On the other side, West Lincoln received two hits from Duncan and one apiece from Mason, Gantt, Huss, Jones, Judd Harrelson and Taylor Cook.
“They did a good job keeping the pressure on us,” said Porter of West Lincoln. “That leadoff batter (Duncan) is excellent and we just took advantage of a few things that happened and pulled one out there. Pitchers didn’t have their best stuff tonight, but you’re not gonna have your best stuff every night.”
Bandys hosts Lake Norman Charter on Wednesday, while the Rebels entertain East Lincoln on Tuesday.
“We need to get our approach at the plate straightened out a little bit. They are a very good team,” said Porter of the Trojans’ upcoming opponent. “... Good pitching, good hitting, they do a lot of stuff on the base paths, so we’ve really got to have our ‘A’ game going. But it’s gonna be fun, I look forward to it.”
West Lincoln: 013 120 1 — 8 8 1
Bandys: 400 025 X — 11 15 4
WP: Cade Spencer (3-1)
LP: Noah Huss
