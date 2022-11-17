 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bandys' Benfield signs with Catawba College for volleyball

  • Updated
  • 0
Mya Benfield
Photo courtesy of Bandys High School

Bandys senior Mya Benfield, seated, signed her national letter of intent on Thursday to play volleyball at Catawba College next fall.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Josh Lambo's lawsuit against Jacksonville Jaguars dismissed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert