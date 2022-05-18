 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bandys' Beard signs with CVCC for cross country

Allison Beard
Photo courtesy of Bandys High School

Bandys senior Allison Beard recently signed her national letter of intent to join the cross country team at Catawba Valley Community College for its inaugural season this fall.

