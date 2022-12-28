Bandys basketball teams fall in Holiday Clash

LINCOLNTON — The Bandys boys basketball team began play in the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash on Tuesday at West Lincoln High School, falling 71-56 at the hands of East Gaston. The Warriors moved to 8-1 following their fifth straight win, while the Trojans saw their two-game winning streak come to an end as they fell to 6-4.

East Gaston was led by 25 points from McKaskill Rivers, with Trenton Sherrill scoring 17 and Connor Rankin finishing with 14. Chauncey Creamer added seven points for the Warriors.

Bandys’ leading scorer was Bobby DelGuercio with 17 points, while Micah Slaughter had 13 and Easton Ledford recorded 12. Dominic Robinson chipped in seven points for the Trojans.

Both teams played again on Wednesday, with East Gaston participating in a semifinal contest in the championship bracket and Bandys competing in the semifinals of the consolation bracket.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Burke 48, Bandys 26: The Cavaliers were too much for the Trojans in the opening round of the Peoples Bank Holiday Clash on Tuesday in Lincolnton, getting 25 points from Kara Brinkley to go with 12 from Braelyn Stilwell and nine from Aubree Grigg. East Burke improved to 6-1 after winning its fourth game in a row, while Bandys dropped to 3-6 following its third consecutive loss.

Bandys was led by seven points from Kate Dutka, with Rachel Anderson scoring six.

Both squads were in action again on Wednesday, with East Burke taking part in a semifinal game in the championship bracket and the Trojans participating in the semifinals of the consolation bracket.