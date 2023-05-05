MAIDEN — The third time was the charm for the Bandys baseball team, with the Trojans topping host Maiden 4-1 in Thursday night’s championship game of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference tournament after suffering a pair of close losses at the hands of the Blue Devils during the regular season.

The tournament’s No. 2 seed, Bandys knocked off seventh-seeded Lincolnton in the opening round and third-seeded East Burke in the semifinals before moving to 17-9 with Thursday’s victory. As for top-seeded Maiden, it is now 18-7 after having a seven-game winning streak snapped.

“This is great going into the playoffs, gives us a big boost,” Bandys coach Frank Porter said of his team, which will learn its state playoff fate on Monday before playing on Tuesday. “You know you can win three games in a row, so we’re going to find out who we play Tuesday and I know Maiden’s doing the same thing. They’re gonna have a good day on Tuesday as well, they have a really good starting pitcher, so looking forward to meeting them down the line sometime.”

After Maiden starting pitcher Nick Jarosynski struck out the side in the top of the first inning, Trojans left-hander Alex Robinson retired the Blue Devils in order in the bottom half. Following a flyout to center by the leadoff batter, Robinson recorded back-to-back strikeouts to send Bandys back to the plate.

Scotty Miley was hit by a pitch to begin the Trojans’ second at-bat, while a couple of errors later allowed him to score and resulted in Jacob Loftin and Cade Spencer reaching base. A one-out single to left from Mitchell Whelchel plated Loftin before Cole McClellan also registered a base hit, but a double play ended the threat with Bandys leading 2-0.

The Blue Devils loaded the bases with no outs in their half of the second. Jarosynski walked and moved to second when Bandys unsuccessfully tried to get him out on a Seth Williams bunt, while Hayden Fleury also walked. However, Robinson struck out the next three hitters to keep the Trojans’ advantage at 2-0.

Maiden stranded another runner in the third and also left the bases loaded in the fifth, but the Blue Devils didn’t record their first hit until Collin Chappel legged out an infield single to short with two outs in the sixth. Nevertheless, Loftin struck out the next batter to preserve Bandys’ lead.

The Trojans added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh, which began with Spencer blasting the first pitch of the inning over the left-field fence for a solo home run. Then Whelchel tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly to right from Easton Ledford later in the frame.

Facing a four-run deficit, Maiden put the first two runners on in the bottom of the seventh. Ethan Whittaker took four straight balls before Tyler Hedgepeth reached on a bloop single to center that saw Whittaker advance to third. Following popups to second and first, a throwing error off the bat of Jarosynski got the Blue Devils on the board before Maiden struck out for the 12th time to end the game.

“They just played great together,” said Porter of his team's effort. “Everybody had each other’s’ back. ... I’m just proud of these boys, they worked hard. We wanted to win the conference but didn’t do that, they (Maiden) won the conference, had a great year, but our second goal was to win the conference tournament.”

Robinson earned the win following five innings of hitless ball with 10 strikeouts and six walks, while Loftin notched a two-inning save during which he surrendered an unearned run and two hits with two strikeouts and one walk. On the other side, Jarosynski took the loss despite limiting the Trojans to two earned runs and six hits with eight strikeouts, two walks and a hit batsman in six-plus innings. Chappel finished the game for Maiden, tallying a strikeout and a walk.

“He did great, that was his longest outing of the season,” said Porter of Robinson. “He got us out of a huge jam, bases loaded, no outs, we took advantage of that and rode him until he couldn’t throw any more. ... And then brought in Jacob and he did a great job too. We should have shut them out, but we gave up a run there at the end.

“That’s a really good team out there and two really good pitchers tonight, so it was fun,” he added. “It was a playoff atmosphere and we’ve been looking forward to this for about two weeks now.”

Whelchel was the only batter for either team to record two hits, while teammates Spencer, McClellan, Alex Robinson and Dominic Robinson each finished with one hit. Meanwhile, Maiden’s only hits came on the late singles from Chappel and Hedgepeth.

BANDYS 4, MAIDEN 1

Bandys;020;000;2;—;4;6;2

Maiden;000;000;1;—;1;2;2

WP: Alex Robinson

LP: Nick Jarosynski

Sv: Jacob Loftin