Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MOUNT AIRY — The West Caldwell boys basketball team’s magical turnaround from 0-5 to a deep playoff run came to an end Tuesday night at Ron Ki…
- Updated
Saturday's state basketball playoff 3rd-round scores
- Updated
Thursday's state basketball playoff 2nd-round scores
- Updated
NEWTON — An old basketball adage says you can both live and die by the 3-point shot. Saturday afternoon in a 2A state playoff third-round game…
- Updated
Tuesday's state basketball playoff 4th-round score
- Updated
CLAREMONT — Fred T. Foard baseball coach Channon Vogel knew his team had a good ballgame on opening night Tuesday at Bunker Hill. He just didn…
- Updated
After a competitive first round by area conference schools, Thursday’s second round was not as kind, as 16 combined boys and girls teams were …
- Updated
NEWTON — Cassidy Geddes wasn’t a one-woman band for Newton-Conover on Thursday night. But the junior point guard made some sweet music while p…
- Updated
The Hickory baseball team defeated visiting Draughn 10-5 in both teams’ season opener on Monday in Hickory, with the Red Tornadoes’ Will Banks…
- Updated
RUTHERFORDTON — The West Caldwell boys basketball team continued its postseason run in the third round of the 2A state playoffs on the road Sa…