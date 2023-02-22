NEWTON — Over her high school career, Newton-Conover senior point guard Cassidy Geddes has established herself as one of the top girls basketball players in program history. But it takes more than one player to win ballgames.

Two other seniors — Lizzie Sain and Alaysia Hewitt — are the Red Devils’ second- and third-leading scorers this season. And sophomores Hadleigh Swagger, Sara Sain and Grayson Rowe have also become consistent contributors.

During Tuesday night’s 2A state playoff opener against visiting Reidsville, all six of the aforementioned players displayed their talents. Ultimately, they combined for all but two of Newton-Conover’s points in an 83-48 victory over the Rams.

“If you talked to us from the first time this whole season stated, we talked about we had to get more people involved,” Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White said. “You know Cassidy Geddes is gonna do her part every night, we felt good about Lizzie Sain, but we knew we had to develop more people around them. … You’ve got to win with five on the floor, and that I think has been the biggest part of our whole improvement is our other kids stepping up and getting confidence.

“Swagger’s playing good, Hewitt’s playing good, Sara Sain’s playing good, and then we’ve got Grayson Rowe coming off the bench just giving us a lot of qualify minutes,” she continued. “And we’ve got six kids that we feel very confident can be on the floor at any time with us, and that’s been a difference.”

The 13th-seeded Red Devils (24-4) never trailed during Tuesday’s contest, which began with Geddes sandwiching a jumper and a layup around a basket from Swagger. No. 20 Reidsville called a timeout and responded with a layup from Morgan Hooper out of the stoppage, but Newton-Conover scored 13 of the next 14 points to take control. Lizzie Sain tallied six of those points, while Geddes recorded a 3-pointer, a putback and an assist on Swagger’s second basket of the opening quarter.

Newton-Conover led 22-8 entering the second period, where they continued to pull away. Grayson Rowe came off the bench for four layups in the quarter, while Sara Sain had two putbacks and three layups to go with baskets from Lizzie Sain and Swagger and two more 3s from Geddes. At the halftime break, the Red Devils enjoyed a 47-19 advantage.

It was 69-33 at the end of the third quarter, and Newton-Conover ended up winning by a 35-point final margin. The victory was the eighth straight for the Red Devils — all by double digits — while the Rams (12-12) dropped their second in a row following a four-game winning streak.

“We’ve worked hard on trying to be patient,” said White. “We want to come down sometimes and put up a quick shot, but we know if we be patient we’ve got some kids that cut quick, and we’ve learned to use screens a little better so we can get some better looks at the basket.”

Geddes led the Red Devils with 23 points, with Lizzie Sain adding 16 and Swagger finishing with 14. Sara Sain chipped in 11 points, while Hewitt and Rowe had nine and eight, respectively, and junior Jaylen Barnes scored the remaining basket for Newton-Conover.

Reidsville’s Kiera Perkins was the game’s leading scorer with 29 points, while the Rams also got six points each from Lea Miller and Gracious Wise. With the loss, Reidsville finished the season with a 3-9 mark in road games.

“They went to a man-to-man late and we had watched some film, we didn’t feel like they did a good job getting through screens and hedging and helping,” said White of Reidsville. “So we hoped that was what would happen and so when they did, we spread the floor a little bit and looked the screen away and sure enough we got some great cuts. We got some good looks and then we came back with just straight cuts and they were looking for the screen, and so with the cuts we got some good looks open going to the basket hard.

“The other part is we’ve become confident to make that pass,” she added of her team’s ability to pass into the post following cuts. “I mean, that’s the first part of making that score off that cut is being confident enough in that pass, and it’s gotten better there too.”

Newton-Conover will visit fourth-seeded Lincoln Charter (21-4) in Thursday’s second round after the Eagles defeated 29th-seeded Brevard 60-43 in the first round. Lincoln Charter has won 14 consecutive games, including 10 by double digits.

“No place like home, right? No place like home,” said White. “But we feel like our kids have played about as well on the road this year as we have at home. They know it’s one-and-done right now at this point of the season, so I guess we’re just excited to play wherever we get to play.”

NEWTON-CONOVER 83, REIDSVILLE 48

Reidsville;08;11;14;15;—;48

Newton-Conover;22;25;22;14;—;83

Reidsville — Kiera Perkins 29, Lea Miller 6, Gracious Wise 6, Morgan Hooper 4, Shaniya Jumper 3.

Newton-Conover — Cassidy Geddes 23, Lizzie Sain 16, Hadleigh Swagger 14, Sara Sain 11, Alaysia Hewitt 9, Grayson Rowe 8, Jaylen Barnes 2.