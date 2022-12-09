Balanced Hickory boys cruise to 69-47 win over Patriots; Freedom girls survive late Red Tornadoes rally

A 14-0 run to start the game set the tone for the Hickory boys basketball team, which routed visiting Freedom 69-47 on Thursday night at David W. Craft Gymnasium. The Red Tornadoes used a balanced scoring attack and harassing defense to secure their second victory over the Patriots this season and move to 3-0 against Freedom under third-year head coach Daniel Willis.

John Holbrook, Jamien Little and Izaiah Littlejohn all finished with 12 points for Hickory, which also received eight points apiece from Tyquan Hill and Jay Powell. On the other side, Freedom played without the injured Amore Connelly — who had a game-high 28 points in a 70-69 loss to the Red Tornadoes last week — but got 14 points from Gavin McNaughton and eight each from Philly Harris and Kayden Lytle.

“I thought our energy from the jump was really, really good, and the atmosphere in there, it was a good atmosphere and a big game,” said Willis. “And our guys just came to play tonight and it was evident from the jump ball. I thought we executed really well early in the game, and that helped us kind of build the lead and then we just kind of snowballed from there, so I was proud of the guys and the way we started.”

Following a layup from Holbrook to begin the game, the other four members of the Red Tornadoes’ starting lineup — Britt Rumbaugh, Powell, Littlejohn and Little — also converted layups for the hosts as they built a 10-0 advantage. A free throw from George Neal followed, while a left-wing 3-pointer from Little off an assist from Dashawn Medley made it 14-0 before a layup from Max Taylor got the Patriots (3-2) on the board at the 1:41 mark of the opening quarter.

A two-handed dunk from Harris cut the deficit to 14-4, but a Holbrook layup and a one-handed slam from Littlejohn off a Holbrook steal and outlet pass put Hickory (5-1) up 18-4 entering the second quarter. By halftime, the lead was 33-11 in favor of the Red Tornadoes.

Back-to-back 3s from Freedom seniors Avery Pollard and Dyson Dellinger made it a 16-point game early in the third period, but Hickory responded with a 6-0 spurt of its own that included layups from Hill, Medley and Little. McNaughton scored at the other end, but a left-wing triple from Hill gave the Red Tornadoes a 23-point lead.

Moments later, Hickory would enjoy a game-high 25-point lead following a Holbrook layup that gave the Red Tornadoes a 51-26 advantage. And while Freedom scored eight of the final 12 points in the third quarter, it still trailed 55-34 entering the final frame.

In the fourth period, the Patriots got as close as 59-46 courtesy of a 10-0 run that consisted of two foul shots apiece from Lytle and McNaughton, a Harris putback and back-to-back layups from McNaughton and Lytle. Undaunted, Hickory countered with eight consecutive points — four each from Holbrook and Littlejohn — to re-establish control en route to a 22-point triumph.

“It’s always good to get a big lead, that’s kind of about the first time really we’ve had a bigger one this year, and that Freedom team is a really good team,” said Willis. “Obviously they were missing a key part of their team tonight (Connelly), but it was good the way we finished the game.

“We had a little stretch there where we kind of got lackadaisical, and a lot of it was credit to Freedom,” he added. “They came out and just kind of came after us and they got us back on our heels and then made the run at us, but we were fortunate enough to finish the game strong.”

GIRLS

Freedom 41, Hickory 40

Two shots by the Red Tornadoes rimmed out in the final seconds as the Patriots survived a fourth-quarter rally by Hickory for the second week in a row. Leading 40-29 midway through the final frame, Freedom was outscored 11-1 the rest of the way but was ultimately able to hold on and improve to 5-0.

Following a layup from Freedom’s Peyton Caldwell (game-high 17 points) that gave the Patriots the late 11-point advantage, Hickory’s Gabby Bryant (team-high 13 points) nailed a 3-pointer from the right corner to make it a single-digit contest. Caldwell made a free throw with 2:50 remaining, but a foul shot and a jumper from Léa Boyens and a layup from Joselin Turner brought the Red Tornadoes (1-4) to within four at the 2:17 mark.

After a Freedom timeout, Turner stole the ball and found Bryant for her third 3 of the game with less than two minutes to play. But neither team was able to score from there, as the Patriots missed a pair of foul shots down the stretch and the Red Tornadoes’ Addison Sisk missed a right-corner 3 before the ensuing putback try from Laken Powe was too strong at the buzzer.

“We haven’t showed that (type of fight down the stretch) five games in, so I think that’s a growing moment, we’re maturing. I like the fight,” said Hickory coach Alicia Abernathy, who called a timeout with 9.7 seconds remaining to set up the Red Tornadoes’ final possession. “Usually we would fold, look pitiful, and we’re young and we’re kind of immature, but I’m proud of them for coming back and showing that fight and grit.

“We executed, the ball just didn’t go in the basket,” she added of the final possession. “Addison shot it and it went in and came out, we got a great rebound from Laken Powe, the ball didn’t go through the hoop. But I’m proud of them for that execution right there.”

Freedom led 10-6 after the opening quarter, 18-16 at the half and 33-27 heading into the fourth quarter. In addition to Caldwell’s 17-point effort, the Patriots also got 12 from Sydnie Demiter and six from Haven Gladden.

As for Hickory, which was led by Bryant’s 13-point performance, Boyens added nine, Turner scored eight and Powe finished with six.

The Red Tornadoes have already played Freedom twice and Newton-Conover twice, with their win coming by a 50-33 final against Enka this past Tuesday at home. Abernathy believes the tough early-season schedule will help her squad in the long run.

“That’s gonna benefit us greatly in conference, we’ve got some tough conference opponents,” said Abernathy, who added that “the whole top half of the conference is pretty even.”

“I feel like it’s preparing us well, now we know what we can do,” continued Abernathy. “Now we know our improvements we need to make.”

The Patriots host Patton tonight before visiting East Burke on Tuesday, while Hickory begins Western Foothills 3A Conference play with a trip to East Lincoln next Friday.

GIRLS

FREEDOM 41, HICKORY 40

Freedom;10;08;15;08;—;41

Hickory;06;10;11;13;—;40

Freedom — Peyton Caldwell 17, Sydnie Demiter 12, Haven Gladden 6, Statlee McGee 3, Ava Cooke 2, Ava Whitaker 1.

Hickory — Gabby Bryant 13, Léa Boyens 9, Joselin Turner 8, Laken Powe 6, Havyn Dula 2, Addison Sisk 2.

BOYS

HICKORY 69, FREEDOM 47

Freedom;04;07;23;13;—;47

Hickory;18;15;22;14;—;69

Freedom — Gavin McNaughton 14, Philly Harris 8, Kayden Lytle 8, Dyson Dellinger 5, Max Taylor 5, Kobe Johnson 3, Avery Pollard 3, Braden Vance 1.

Hickory — John Holbrook 12, Jamien Little 12, Izaiah Littlejohn 12, Tyquan Hill 8, Jay Powell 8, Dashawn Medley 6, Josh Fisher 5, George Neal 4, Britt Rumbaugh 2.