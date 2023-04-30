Please note Schedules listed for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Catawba County schools affiliated with the NCHSAA are taken from information provided by the conference secretaries, the athletic departments of individual schools, from information published by the schools on its websites, or on maxpreps.com. Schedules are subject to change without notice. All lacrosse matches are girls/ boys doubleheader unless noted.

State playoffs begin in lacrosse and boys’ dual-team tennis this week, and individual tennis regionals will also be held. Previews of postseason matchups involving area conference teams will appear in the Hickory Daily Record later this week.

Also on tap are baseball and softball tournaments in the Catawba Valley 2A (CVAC) and Northwestern 3A/4A (NWC) conferences, as well as regular-season contests with playoff implications in baseball, softball and girls soccer. Additionally, area conferences will hold their track and field championship meets this week.

Here are some of the upcoming sporting events to keep an eye on:

BASEBALL

Conference tournaments in CVAC and NWC: The top seed in the CVAC tournament is Maiden (16-6, 13-1 in league play), which lost to East Burke in its conference opener but won its final 13 games in league play to secure the regular-season crown. The Cavaliers, who also defeated the Blue Devils during the Tony Causby Classic at Patton High School over spring break, are the CVAC tournament’s No. 3 seed after finishing 11-8 overall and 9-5 in league contests, while Bandys (14-9, 11-3) is the No. 2 seed following two losses to Maiden and one to East Burke in conference play. Fourth-seeded West Lincoln (11-12, 8-6) is the only other CVAC team with a winning record in conference play.

In the NWC tournament, Alexander Central (18-6, 9-1 in league play) is the No. 1 seed. The Cougars swept second-seeded Watauga (17-5, 8-2) during the regular season, but split with third-seeded South Caldwell (15-7, 7-3). Every other conference team has three wins or less, so these look like the favorites to lift the trophy. The Spartans will have to win three games, while the Cougars and Pioneers will both have byes in the opening round before playing their semifinal and potential title games at M.S. Deal Stadium in Granite Falls.

Fred T. Foard at Hickory (Monday): The Tigers’ 6-0 home loss to North Lincoln on Friday dropped them into a three-way tie with the Knights and Hickory for second place in the Western Foothills 3A Conference (WFAC). All three teams are 8-4 in league play with two games remaining in the regular season, with St. Stephens (17-4 overall, 10-2 in league play) holding a two-game lead and likely to clinch the conference title at home against Statesville (0-14, 0-11) on Monday. Foard (13-5 overall) visits Hickory (14-6 overall) on Monday for a huge game to begin the week and North Lincoln (12-8 overall) is at West Iredell the same night, while all three squads are also in action on Thursday — Foard travels to St. Stephens, Hickory hosts Statesville and North Lincoln entertains East Lincoln. A win for either Foard or Hickory on Monday would set the tone for the week ahead, with the Tigers appearing to have the toughest Thursday matchup of the three current second-place teams.

Draughn vs. Mountain Heritage two-game series (at Mountain Heritage Tuesday, at Draughn Friday): The Wildcats (16-4, 9-1 in league play) can still claim the outright Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference (WHC) title if Mountain Heritage (10-5, 7-2) takes down league-leading Madison (12-8, 10-1) at home Monday and Draughn defeats the Cougars twice during this week’s home-and-home series, and by winning out they can earn a share of the conference championship even if Madison takes care of business. Either way, the Wildcats need at least one victory to clinch the WHC’s 1A playoff bid, so there’s a lot to play for during the final week of the regular season.

SOFTBALL

Conference tournaments in CVAC and NWC: Maiden (17-2 overall, 13-1 in league play) and Bandys (18-3, 12-2) are the No. 1 and 2 seed, respectively, in the CVAC tournament and will play the rubber match in Friday’s title game should both avoid upsets in the first two rounds. The Blue Devils’ only conference loss was an 8-7 home defeat at the hands of the Trojans in mid-April, but Maiden won 5-3 in eight innings in Catawba in March and would have home-field advantage this time around. However, third-seeded West Lincoln (15-7, 10-4) and fourth-seeded West Caldwell (18-6, 9-5) are dangerous as well, with the Warriors shutting out Bandys 1-0 last Tuesday.

A rubber match also appears likely in the NWC tournament, in which South Caldwell (14-3, 9-1 in league play) is the top seed and Alexander Central (16-4, 9-1) is the No. 2 seed. Both teams won on the road during the regular season and will have byes in the opening round, so if they can get through Thursday’s semifinal contests, they will meet again at South Caldwell to determine a champion. Both semifinal games will also be hosted by the Spartans.

St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard (Thursday): Although the Tigers (12-4 overall, 10-2 in league play) have a road game against Hickory (1-17, 1-11) scheduled for Monday in which a victory would assure them of at least a second-place finish in the WFAC, their home game against the Indians (9-12, 5-7) will also be huge. After all, Foard must win both of its contests this week and hope for East Lincoln (15-1, 11-1) to lose at least one of its road games (at North Iredell Monday, at North Lincoln Thursday). Two wins for the Tigers and a split for the Mustangs would result in co-conference champions, while a pair of Foard victories and two losses by East Lincoln would allow the Tigers to secure the outright WFAC title.

Draughn vs. Mountain Heritage two-game series (at Mountain Heritage Tuesday, at Draughn Friday): The WHC’s 1A playoff bid is at stake when the Wildcats (18-3 overall, 9-1 in league play) face the Cougars (10-3, 8-1) in a home-and-home series this week. Madison (12-7, 9-2) is still in the running for a share of the conference title as well and will visit Mountain Heritage on Monday prior to the Cougars’ two games against Draughn, which would need one win with a Madison victory to clinch a co-title and two wins to nab the outright championship. Meanwhile, if Mountain Heritage is victorious on Monday, Draughn would need two wins to capture the outright league title and assure itself of the WHC’s 1A playoff bid.

GIRLS SOCCER

Bandys at Maiden (Tuesday), vs. Newton-Conover (Thursday), at Lincolnton (Friday): The Trojans (11-1-2, 6-1-1 in league) have a trio of major CVAC matchups scheduled for this week, beginning with a trip to Maiden (8-3-3, 6-1-2), continuing with a home match against the Red Devils (9-5, 7-2) and ending with a road contest against the Wolves (6-4-3, 4-2-2), who Bandys was originally supposed to face on Thursday before the match was postponed due to rain. If the Trojans can run the table this week, they will likely sew up a first-place finish with one week left in the regular season. If not, things will get even more interesting for the CVAC’s top four teams.

Two matches apiece for Hickory, East Lincoln: Barring any upsets this week, the Red Tornadoes (14-2-2, 10-1 in league play) and Mustangs (15-3-2, 10-0-1) will battle for first place in the WFAC on May 9 in Hickory. East Lincoln won the first meeting 2-0 on April 5 in Denver. However, neither team can afford to look past this week’s opponents if a conference title is in the cards. Hickory hosts Fred T. Foard on Monday and Statesville on Thursday, while East Lincoln visits North Iredell and North Lincoln.

TRACK AND FIELD

WFAC championship meet at North Lincoln (Tuesday): North Lincoln swept the girls and boys titles last season, and the Knights have dominated league opponents this spring as well, finishing first in every WFAC meet they have participated in. East Lincoln and Fred T. Foard are probably their two biggest threats in the team competition, but there are also talented individuals from every school looking to make a splash before the 3A West Regional meet, which is scheduled for May 12 at North Lincoln.

NWC championship meet at Watauga (Wednesday): Watauga looks to be the team to beat after sweeping the girls and boys titles a year ago and continuing its success this season. But Alexander Central, Ashe County and South Caldwell could push the Pioneers, who will host the 4A West Regional meet on May 13.

CVAC championship meet at Bunker Hill (Thursday): Bandys is the defending champion in both girls and boys, having nabbed both titles while hosting last year’s meet. Bunker Hill will host this time around, and the Bears are particularly strong on the boys’ side, where they are expected to contend for a championship after winning the Catawba County championship meet in early April. But the Bandys boys finished second and the Trojans’ girls came in first, so don’t be surprised if they sweep this year’s titles as well. Also of note is the fact that East Burke — another contender for the CVAC crown that is coming off a strong performance at Bandys this past week (the Cavaliers finished first on the boys’ side, second in girls) — will host the 2A West Regional meet on May 13.