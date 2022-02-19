Area wrestling update through semifinals of individual state tournament

Saturday night has the potential to have one of the bigger hauls by Catawba County wrestlers on record. Thirteen athletes from the county will take to the mats at the Greensboro Coliseum with gold medals on the line in the finals of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state individual tournament.
Several county programs also remain in contention for team championships. Here is a quick update heading into the final day:
2A Roundup:
In the team standings, Bandys leads the field with 98.5 points with Bunker Hill in second with 88 and Newton-Conover in third with 75. Both Bandys and Bunker Hill will have three wrestlers in the finals with the highlight coming in the 160-pound bout, as Bandys’ Caleb Moore will face Brayden Guess of Bunker Hill.
Newton-Conover has two in the finals. All three programs still have their entire slate of state participants in the chase for state placement. Bandys has eight still in the tournament, Bunker Hill seven and the Red Devils five.
Burke County will send two to the finals, one each from East Burke and Patton. West Lincoln also has a finalist.
As a whole, 31 of the 35 area wrestlers from the area’s 2A schools have a chance to take to the medal stand.
2A Finals
106: Lawsom Vang (Bunker Hill) vs. Jared Thomas (Morehead)
120: Raul Hernandez (Bunker Hill) vs. Rayshun James (Reidsville)
126: Chade Norman (West Lincoln) vs. David McEachern (Mt. Pleasant)
132: Bryson Burkett (Bandys) vs. Connor Goodman (JM Robinson)
138: Will Nix (Bandys) vs. David Makupson (Trinity)
145: Caleb Johnson-White (East Burke) vs. Jacob Price (Surry Central)
152: Dilan White (Patton) vs. Jeremiah Price (Surry Central)
160: Caleb Moore (Bandys) vs. Brayden Guess (Bunker Hill)
195: Owen Clark (Newton-Conover) vs. James Calloway (Madison)
220: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (Newton-Conover) vs. Bryan Gordon (West Stokes)
3A Roundup:
Fred T. Foard still has a commanding lead in the team standings with 137.5 points, well ahead of second-place Central Academy with 98.5.
The Tigers will have all 10 of their state participants looking for medals, with four in the finals. Out of the Western Foothills 3A Conference, North Iredell and Statesville each have a member in the state finals.
Of the 22 wrestlers from the area’s 3A conferences, 19 are still in contention for a medal.
3A Finals
113: Karter Floyd (Foard) vs. Charlie Sly (Stuart Cramer)
126: Parker Galliher (Statesville) vs. Kyle Montaperto (Central Academy)
138: Bray Trivette (North Iredell) vs. Jacob Cox (South Rowan)
145: Brock Carey (Foard) vs. Zack Karagias (Stuart Cramer)
160: Zane Birtchet (Foard) vs. Aiden Curry (Central Academy)
220: Dylan Smith (Foard) vs. Landon Sargent (Cape Fear)
4A Roundup:
The lone wrestler left in the double elimination tournament is South Caldwell’s Jonah McBurney, who will take to the mat in the consolation quarterfinals at 9 a.m. on Saturday.