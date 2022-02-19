Area wrestling update through semifinals of individual state tournament

Saturday night has the potential to have one of the bigger hauls by Catawba County wrestlers on record. Thirteen athletes from the county will take to the mats at the Greensboro Coliseum with gold medals on the line in the finals of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state individual tournament.

Several county programs also remain in contention for team championships. Here is a quick update heading into the final day:

2A Roundup:

In the team standings, Bandys leads the field with 98.5 points with Bunker Hill in second with 88 and Newton-Conover in third with 75. Both Bandys and Bunker Hill will have three wrestlers in the finals with the highlight coming in the 160-pound bout, as Bandys’ Caleb Moore will face Brayden Guess of Bunker Hill.

Newton-Conover has two in the finals. All three programs still have their entire slate of state participants in the chase for state placement. Bandys has eight still in the tournament, Bunker Hill seven and the Red Devils five.

Burke County will send two to the finals, one each from East Burke and Patton. West Lincoln also has a finalist.