Area wrestling update through quarterfinals of individual state tournament

After the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference dominated the 2A West Region last weekend, the group is taking it to the state level to this point. The top three and five of the top eight places in the team competition are all from the CVAC.

Leading the way are Catawba County schools, with Bandys — the dual state champion — sitting atop the leaderboard with 58 points. The Trojans still have all eight wrestlers in contention for state placement with five advancing to the semifinals. Newton-Conover is in second with 53 points with all five competitors winning in the quarterfinals. Bunker Hill, which has all seven still in the tournament with four in the semifinals, is in third with 48.5 points. Lincolnton is in seventh with 29 points and West Lincoln is eighth at 27.