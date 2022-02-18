Area wrestling update through quarterfinals of individual state tournament

After the quarterfinal round, 33 area conference wrestlers remain in the fight for a state championship and four teams are in the hunt for a team championship in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state tournament being held at the Greensboro Coliseum. Semifinal rounds are scheduled for 6 p.m. Here is an overview of the action so far.
3A Roundup:
With eight wrestlers in the semifinals, and all 10 in contention for a state placement, Fred T. Foard is currently running away with the team title. The Tigers lead the 94-team field with 85.5 points, well ahead of second-place Central Academy, which has 49 points, and Cape Fear with 45.5.
Winning in the quarterfinals for the Tigers were Karter Floyd (113 pounds), Hunter Clark (132), Dawson Cody (138), Brock Carey (145), Conner Weaver (152), Zane Birtchet (160), Colby Mace (195) and Dylan Smith (220). Still in the hunt in the consolation second around are Brayden Mejia (120) and Evan Steiger (182).
Other area conference wrestlers in the semifinals are Matthew Patterson (160) of Ashe County, Bray Trivette (138) and Eddie Flores (220) of North Iredell, Joseph Plyler (170) of North Lincoln and Parker Galliher (126) of Statesville.
Others remaining in the consolation rounds are Devean Huskey (113) of East Lincoln, Kalvin Khang (145) of Freedom, Ross Watts (138) of Hibriten, Andrew Kehoe (170) and Andre Britt (182) of St. Stephens and Steven Hamby (285) of Statesville
Here are the semifinal matches scheduled for this evening:
113: Karter Floyd (Foard) vs. Caleb Haynes (N. Gaston)
126: Parker Galliher (Statesville) vs. Isaac Gawronski (Swansboro)
132: Hunter Clark (Foard) vs. Elijah Harris (Central Academy)
138: Dawson Cody (Foard) vs. Bray Trivette (N. Iredell)
145: Brock Carey (Foard) vs. Stone Shapiro (N. Bumcombe)
152: Conner Weaver (Foard) vs. Calan Staub (Cape Fear)
160: Zane Birthchet (Foard) vs. Matthew Patterson (Ashe Co.)
170: Joey Plyler (N. Lincoln) vs. Aiden McCafferty (Union Pines)
195: Colby Mace (Foard) vs. Peyton Fisher (Kings Mountain)
220: Dylan Smith (Foard) vs. Eddie Flores (N. Iredell)
2A Roundup:
After the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference dominated the 2A West Region last weekend, the group is taking it to the state level to this point. The top three and five of the top eight places in the team competition are all from the CVAC.
Leading the way are Catawba County schools, with Bandys — the dual state champion — sitting atop the leaderboard with 58 points. The Trojans still have all eight wrestlers in contention for state placement with five advancing to the semifinals. Newton-Conover is in second with 53 points with all five competitors winning in the quarterfinals. Bunker Hill, which has all seven still in the tournament with four in the semifinals, is in third with 48.5 points. Lincolnton is in seventh with 29 points and West Lincoln is eighth at 27.
With 20 area wrestlers in the semifinals — 19 from the Catawba Valley 2A Conference and one from Patton — at least three will make it to Saturday night’s finals. Overall, all 35 area wrestlers in the 2A class have won at least one match and remain in contention for state placement.
Area athletes still alive in the title chase: Bandys – Bryce Kirkland (120 pounds), Bryson Burkett (132), Will Nix (138), Caleb Moore (160) and Ian Moore (170); Bunker Hill – Lawsom Vang (106), Raul Hernandez (120), Brayden Guess (160), Donta Davis (170); East Burke – Caleb Johnson-White (145); Lincolnton – Quinlan Hunter (145), Josh White (160); Maiden – DJ Spring (285); Newton-Conover – Isaiah Pittman (113); Camden Spencer (120), Jason Brawley (152), Owen Clark (195), Joseph Lioret-Tutty (220); Patton – Dilan Patton (152); West Lincoln – Chade Norman (126).
Still alive in the consolation rounds: Bandys – Joey Levix (126), Raydyn Brooks (182), Zakory Evans (195); Bunker Hill – Christian Garcia (120), Brian Bouttavong (132), Alex Betancourt (145); Lincolnton – Caleb Deaton (126), Bernard Wingate (220); West Caldwell – Rakeem Smith (138); West Lincoln – Andy Saine (106), Eli Leatherman (113), Luke Heavner (132), Mason Avery (152), Patrick Goins (160), Braxton Young (182).
106: Lawson Vang (Bunker Hill) vs. Jose Pena-Velasquez (Forbush)
113: Isaiah Pittman (Newton-Conover) vs. Riley Shaw (W. Wilkes)
120: Bryce Kirkland (Bandys) vs. Rayshun James (Reidsville); Camden Spencer (Newton-Conover) vs. Raul Hernandez (Bunker Hill)
126: Chade Norman (West Lincoln) vs. Isaac Campbell (Washington)
132: Bryson Burkett (Bandys) vs. Walker Bell (W. Craven)
138: Will Nix (Bandys) vs. Walker Mains (Hendersonville)
145: Quinlan Hunter (Lincolnton) vs. Jacob Price (Surry Central); Caleb Johnson-White (East Burke) vs. Wallace Bowser (Roanoke Rapids)
152: Dilan Patton (Patton) vs. Jason Brawley (Newton-Conover)
160: Caleb Moore (Bandys) vs. Julius Miller (Reidsville); Josh White (Lincolnton) vs. Brayden Guess (Bunker Hill)
170: Ian Moore (Bandys) vs. Kyler Pickard (Mt. Pleasant); Donta Davis (Bunker Hill) vs. Richard Post (R-S Centra)
195: Owen Clark (Newton-Conover) vs. Luke Hurley (Forbush)
220: Joseph Lioret-Tutty (Newton-Conover) vs. Chase Crayton (Mt. Pleasant)
285: DJ Spring (Maiden) vs. Jaden Gaither (Shelby)
4A Roundup:
Just three of the seven from the area to go to Greensboro remain in the chase for a top-six finish. None advanced to the semifinal round.
Jonah McBurney of South Caldwell was the lone athlete to win a first-round match. However, he was pinned in the quarterfinals and dropped into the consolation bracket.
Winning in the first consolation round Friday morning were Kanon Harrington and Dylan Dalton from Alexander Central.