Area tracksters take part in 1A, 4A state meets

GREENSBORO — Draughn High had two athletes finish in the top six to highlight the area conferences’ participation in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A and 4A state track and field championship meets held Saturday at the Irwin Belk Track at North Carolina A&T.

With the bulk of the area athletes competing in the 2A and 3A state meets on Friday, just five athletes represented schools from the area conferences.

Draughn sent two athletes to the 1A state meet with each putting together scoring performances for the Wildcats. Junior Lainey Proffitt had the highest finishes of the two, coming in fourth in the girls’ pole vault (8 feet, 0 inches). On the boys' side, Reed Farrar crossed the finish line in sixth place in the boys’ 3,200 meter run (10:47.64).

In the 4A meet, Watauga senior Henry Coatney was the only athlete to score, as his pole vault of 13 feet, 0 inches earned him fifth place in the boys' event. His teammate Olivia Burroughs competed in the girls' pole vault and came in 11th (10 feet, 0 inches).

Jaxsen Wilkerson completed his high school career for South Caldwell in qualifying for two events. The senior turned in an 11th-place finish in the triple jump (42 feet, 0 inches), but fouled in the long jump and did not register a mark.

1A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MEET

BOYS

Team scores: 1. Mountain Island Charter 99; 2. Union Academy 52; 3. Albemarle 42; 4. Corvian Community 39; 5. North Rowan 29; T-6. Robbinsville 26; T-6. Swain County 26; 8. South Davidson; 9. Mountain Heritage 24; 10. Carver. Area conference teams: T-41. Draughn 3.

Events:

3200 Meter Run: 6. Reed Farrar (Draughn) 10:43.21

GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Swain County 80; 2. North Rowan 77; 3. Pamlico County 54; 4. Mountain Island Charter 40; T-5. Robbinsville 35; T-5 Riverside 35; 7. Highland Tech 30; 8. Elkin 36; 9. Lejeune 24; 10. Albemarle. Area conference teams: T-30. Draughn 5.

Events:

Pole Vault: 4. Lainey Proffitt (Draughn) 8-0

4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP MEET

BOYS

Team scores: 1. Cuthbertson 57; 2. Mt. Tabor 51; 3. Ardrey Kell 38; 4. Hillside 34; 5. Jordan 32; 6. Porter Ridge 26; T-7. Marvin Ridge 24; T-7. Panther Creek 24; 9. Weddington 21; T-10. Olympic 20; T-10. Davie County. Area conference teams: T-42. Watauga 4.

Events:

Long Jump: Jaxsen Wilkerson (South Caldwell) Foul.

Triple Jump: 11. Jaxsen Wilkerson (South Caldwell) 42-0

Pole Vault: 5. Henry Coatney (Watauga) 13-0.

GIRLS

Team scores: 1. Cuthbertson 64; 2. Mallard Creek 58; 3. Olympic 47; 4. Wakefield 45; 5. Parkland 38; 6. Panther Creek 36; 7. Hickory Ridge 31; 8. Marvin Ridge 29; 9. Harding 24; 10. Cardinal Gibbons 23.

Events:

Pole Vault: 11. Olivia Burroughs (Watauga) 10-0.