Area tennis players set for state

Catawba County will have two shots to continue a streak of state championships this weekend, as play begins at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state girls tennis championships. Play for the two-day event begins today with the first two rounds in both singles and doubles. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Saturday.

Dating back to 2013, Catawba County has had at least one singles player or doubles teams claim a state championship in eight of the last nine years, including the last seven tournaments. This year, Alexa Allison of Newton-Conover will make her fourth trip to the 2A singles tournament and Ellie Holtzman of Hickory will play in her fourth 3A doubles event, this time teaming up with Berkeley Geyer.

Along with the Hickory duo, the Western Foothills 3A Conference will be well represented. Three of the four doubles teams to qualify out of last week’s 3A West Regional tournament came out of the league. Joining Holtzman and Geyer will be the team of Elleigh Williams and Sydney Templeton from North Iredell, along with Natalie Gore and Lulu King from North Lincoln.

In the 2A tournament, West Lincoln will send the doubles team of Chloe Norman and Bailey Huss for a second time.

2022 NCHSAA INDIVIDUAL GIRLS TENNIS STATE CHAMPIONHIPSFriday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. — Round 1 & Round 2

Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. — Semifinal & Final

2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPTing Park, Holly Springs

NEWTON-CONOVERCoach: John Hewins

Singles: Alexa Allison, Jr. (18-0, 2A West champion, Catawba Valley 2A Tournament champion)

Allison caps off a stellar high school career with her fourth trip to the state tournament. Her only losses the past three seasons have been at regional or state tournaments. She has yet to lose a set this season and the only sets lost the last two seasons were in the state quarterfinals last fall. There is the potential for a pair of rematches on the way to the finals. A win in Round 1 could set up a rematch with Marianna Faint of Reidsville, who Allison beat in the first round last fall. Looking further ahead, Allison could see Olivia Hankinson of Research Triangle, who defeated Allison in the quarterfinal round.

Coach’s comments: “All tennis players of Alexa’s caliber have the same temperament. They develop a plan at an early age. They figure out, with the help of parents, coaches and community, a drive that develops into success. Alexa’s mother, Danis, has made sure her daughter has every avenue covered to her development as a tennis player. Weekend tournaments are a common necessity. Tennis instruction was routinely provided in the early years. Sunny Bowers of Denver settled in as Alexa’s most recent and effective coach in the last two-and-a-half years.

“As her most recent high school coach, I was quickly impressed with her leadership qualities both on and off the court, as well as her drive and grit. I hope that, of course, Alexa wins a state championship. She’s been so close in last years. Her plans for playing college tennis are still developing. Stay tuned for future headlines. But I think the real championship is how she has developed into a just wonderful young lady.”

First-round opponent: Addison Waldo of Fairmont (2A Midwest fourth place)

WEST LINCOLN

Coach: Kenneth Hilderbran

Doubles: Chloe Norman, Sr. & Bailey Huss, Sr. (23-2, Catawba Valley 2A Tournament champion)

This will be the second appearance at state for the duo, having lost in the first round last fall. Huss and Norman have held down the No. 1 doubles spot for West Lincoln last two seasons. Over the past three years, the team has lost just twice during the regular season. A win in the first round could set up a rematch with the team that eliminated them last year, Tara Martin and Evelyn Ruedisueli of East Surry.

Coach’s comments: “Bailey and Chloe are both gifted athletes that play multiple sports during the year. They work well together and complement each other’s playing style. Neither one likes losing and they both work hard to prevent that from happening. I expect them to compete well this weekend. Whether that means getting to the finals against Hendersonville or coming home on Friday, I expect them to give their all and not give up at any point.”

First-round opponent: Helen Brockman & Lanah Banares of Franklin Academy

3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Burlington Tennis Center, Burlington

NORTH LINCOLN

Coach: Neill Tapp

Singles: Emma Carver, So. (20-2, 3A West runner-up, Western Foothills 3A Tournament Champion)

As a freshman, Carver reached the semifinal round at last year’s 3A state singles tournament. Her two losses this season both came against 3A West Region champion Rennie Liu of Forestview. Should Carver get to the semifinals, a possible rematch could occur against Lake Norman Charter’s Luci Falls (3A Midwest champion), who Carver beat earlier this year. Should Carver reach the finals, she could face Ella Strickler of Carrboro, who defeated Carver in last year’s semifinal, or have a third meeting with Liu.

Coach’s comments: “She stays level-headed on the court and is becoming a better tactician of the game. She has learned to change her style of play as needed. She has the ability to advance deep into the tournament and hopefully compete for a state championship.”

First-round opponent: McKinley Battle of Rocky Mount (3A East third place)

Doubles: Natalie Gore, Jr. & Lulu King, Jr. (14-4, 3A West fourth place, Western Foothills 3A Tournament third place)

Playing mostly at No. 2 doubles this season, this pair qualified for regionals out of the conference tournament by sweeping the first two rounds. They also qualified for the state tournament by sweeping the first two rounds at regionals. Three of their four losses this year came against other doubles team qualifiers for the state tournament. The fourth was against Ananya Sriram and Eleina Moon of Lake Norman Charter. The Knights team will see half of that team in the first round today. This will be the first appearance for both at state.

Coach’s comments: “Their doubles play has improved throughout the year. They were very competitive against the strong doubles teams in our conference and region. They will gain valuable experience at this elite level of play and have the ability to advance in the tournament.”

First-round opponent: Ananya Sriram & Sidney Ross of Lake Norman Charter (3A Midwest champion)

HICKORY

Coach: Jackie Finley

Doubles: Ellie Holtzman, Sr. & Berkeley Geyer, Sr. (14-1, 3A West third place, Western Foothills 3A Tournament Champion)

Holtzman will make her fourth appearance at the state doubles tournament, getting to the quarterfinals in each of the previous three trips with two other partners. Geyer will make her first trip to the state tourney. Holtzman and Geyer won the first 13 doubles matches of the year before they were upended in the regional semifinals. In the consolation round, Hickory was shut out in the first set, but rebounded to win the next two. If Holtzman and Geyer advance, they could face the pair that eliminated Hickory last year, Brook Bieniek and Anna Piland of Cape Fear.

Coach’s comments: “One of the most impressive skills unique to this doubles team is their ability to set each other up as one player starts to work on the court while the other cleans up at the net, putting the ball away as a volley or overhead.

“My hope is that they play their best, of course. But mainly I’m hoping that the girls see this as an honor and certainly as an achievement of which they can be proud.”

First-round opponent: Kayleigh Batchek & Abby Dunbar of Ledford (3A Midwest runner-up)

EAST LINCOLN

Coach: Rollin Mackel

Singles: Karsyn Sink, Fr. (18-5, 3A West third place, Western Foothills 3A Tournament runner-up)

Sink will make her first appearance at the state tournament. All five of her losses this season are to 3A state tournament qualifiers. Should she win in Round 1, her quarterfinal opponent could be Carrboro’s Ella Strickler, last year’s state runner-up.

Coach’s comments: “As with most players that make it to this level, Karsyn has been training for several years and she has a very well-rounded game, but her single greatest attribute is her spirit and the love that she shows for playing the game. As good as she is, she knows that she can improve and continually works to do so. I do believe that Karsyn will do well this weekend, and she has a good shot at making it to the second day. I hope that the experience of this tournament makes her hungry for an eventual title, though that is not out of the realm of possibility this weekend.”

First-round opponent: Eleina Moon of Lake Norman Charter (3A Midwest third place)

NORTH IREDELL

Coach: Corrine Rupp

Doubles: Elleigh Williams, Sr. & Sydney Templeton, Sr. (11-4, 3A West runner-up, Western Foothills 3A Tournament runner-up)

Both Williams and Templeton will make their first appearance at the state tournament. After losing 8-2 to Hickory’s top doubles team during the conference season, the North Iredell pair took them to a tiebreaker before losing 7-5 in the third set during the conference tournament. Facing them again in the regional semifinals, Williams and Templeton won in straight sets. Should they advance in Round 1, the opponent could be last year’s semifinalists, Caroline and Kathryn Adkins of Fike.

First-round opponent: Sophia Herndon & Morgan Stowe of Carrboro (3A Mideast third place)