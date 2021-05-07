Area tennis players set for regionals

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will hold its boys tennis individual regional tournaments this weekend at sites throughout the state. The top four singles and doubles teams at each of four regionals in the 2A, 3A and 4A classifications — two regionals in 1A — will advance to next week’s state tournament in Cary. Play is scheduled to start this afternoon and wrap up on Saturday.
From the three area conferences, 15 singles players and 15 doubles teams from 16 schools qualified by virtue of their finish at their respective conference tournaments.
For the 2A West regional, the South Fork 2A Conference received five berths for both singles and doubles entrants, while the Northwestern Foothills 2A got four of each. Schools from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference held separate tournaments for the two classifications. The 3A group received four singles and doubles slots, while the two 4A schools divvied up two spots for each.
Also on the line this season are team tournament titles. Instead of dual-team formats this year, due to protocols set up by the NCHSAA in reaction to COVID-19, regional team championship and later state championships will be awarded. These will be based on the finishes by the individual players competing this weekend.
Below are the teams and players from the region, as well as coaches’ reactions about their players.
(Notes: Efforts were made earlier in the week to contact each coach for comments about their players. Records listed were either supplied by the coaches or taken from matches listed on MaxPreps. Finishes at conference tournaments are listed, as known. Names were taken from the qualifiers list published by the NCHSAA.)
2A WEST REGIONAL
Gardner-Webb University, Boiling Springs, 1 p.m.
Bandys
Coach: Candace Newman
Singles: Joseph Cockman, Sr. (6-0, No. 1 singles, 4th at South Fork 2A tournament)
Doubles: Josh Cross So. and Jeremiah Cockman, So. (6-0, No. 2 doubles, 4th at South Fork 2A tournament)
Coach’s comments: “Joseph Cockman did not drop a match during the regular season despite an elbow injury. I am hopeful that he can display his grit and smarts to make it to the finals on Saturday.
“Jeremiah Cockman and Josh Cross had great success together on the doubles court this season and I hope they continue to battle at regionals and earn a spot in the finals on Saturday. This will be a fantastic learning experience to bring back with them next year.”
Draughn
Coach: Chue Siong
Doubles: Corey Powell, Fr. and Ryan Williams, So. (no record during season, 3rd at Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament)
East Burke
Coach: Ed Hallyburton
Singles: Thomas Wentz (3-3, No. 1 singles, 4th at Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament)
East Lincoln
Coach: Rollin Mackel
Doubles: Connor Hall, Sr. and Colin Maxwell, Sr. (4-4, No. 1 Doubles, 2nd at South Fork 2A tournament)
Fred T. Foard
Coach: Ryan Gettys
Doubles: Luke Fountain, Sr. and Graham Wright, Jr. (2-1, No. 1 singles, Northwestern Foothills 2A Champion)
Coach’s comments: “Luke Fountain and Graham Wright won the conference tournament with a win over Hibriten for the title match. Luke and Graham were undefeated in conference play this season. Fountain is a four-year player and was 5-1 in the conference singles at No. 1 singles with his most notable win over Patton’s Charlie Gessner 6-1, 6-0. Over the past four seasons, Luke has an overall four-year singles record of 21-6. Wright is a third-year player and is undefeated in both singles at No. 3 singles and doubles in the conference this year. Graham has an overall three-year singles record of 17-2.”
Hibriten
Coach: Will Rudicil
Singles: Jacob Norwood, Jr. (6-1, No. 3 singles, 2nd at Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament)
Evan Van Horne, Jr. (6-1, No. 3 singles, 3rd at Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament)
Doubles: JT Spears, Sr. and Nathaniel Wright, Jr. (4-1, No. 1 doubles, 2nd at Northwestern Foothills 2A tournament)
Coach’s comments: “Jacob has a great attitude and has been playing non-stop throughout the pandemic, even immediately after our season was shut down in March due to the pandemic. He has been a major contributor, as he played No. 1 seed doubles his freshman year, and has continued to be a strong competitor in the middle of the lineup in singles.
“Evan came out last season as a beginning tennis player with no experience outside of recreational play with family. He was a rather quiet guy who seemed very eager to be involved in something. This season he has come out of his shell and has played a dominant role in this team as both a singles and doubles player.
“J.T. is the third Spears to play tennis at Hibriten after his two older brothers. He along with his older brother Ben qualified for regionals, each in singles last year, and will be making his first appearance in doubles. He has played as the No. 1 seed in singles the last two years.
“Nathaniel took on a dual role with tennis and was a major contributor for the men’s soccer program which played in the state 2A championship. He has a great attitude and is the type of player who soaks up information like a sponge. This season he was the team’s No. 2 seeded singles player. He has worked extremely hard in the offseason to get where he is today.”
Lake Norman Charter
Coach: Jack Bippus
Singles: Sean Huynh, So. (4-0, No. 2 singles, champion at South Fork 2A tournament)
Lincolnton
Coach: Dustin Weaver
Doubles: Piero Rovalino, So. and Zachary Zagorski, Jr. (9-2 No. 1 doubles, 3rd in South Fork 2A tournament)
Coach’s Comments: “The team played the entire year together at No. 1 doubles, finishing with a 9-2 record and a third-place finish in the conference tournament. Piero is a sophomore and Zach is a junior, and both plan to use this as a building block towards their future success as a team next year as well. Look for these two to make a real run at the conference championship and a regional seed in 2022.”
Maiden
Coach: Mark Herman
Singles: Warner Laxton, Sr. (4-3, No. 1 singles, 3rd in South Fork 2A tournament)
Greyson Eneix, Sr. (5-2, No. 2 singles, 5th in South Fork 2A tournament)
Coach’s Comments: “Warner is a four-year tennis player that has played his way to our one seed. Has grown into being a leader on the team and filled that role left open very well. Always looking to improve his game working at Catawba Country Club.
“Greyson is also a four-year tennis player. He finished fifth in the conference tournament by winning the back draw on day two. Greyson has helped bring our younger players along during this season. He has really flourished in a leadership role as well.
“Both of these guys have been a pleasure to have and coach four years. At regionals, like any other tournament, it depends on the draw. If they get a good draw and play well, they could advance. This region is really loaded with a lot of good tennis players so things would have to go almost perfect, but their game could get them through to Cary next week for states.”
North Lincoln
Coach: Geoff Harte
Singles: Collin Bonner, Sr. (7-0, No. 3 singles, 2nd at South Fork 2A tournament)
Doubles: Alex Carver, Sr. and Riley Carroll, Jr. (4-0, No. 1 doubles, champion at South Fork 2A tournament)
Mason Rudd, Sr. and Niklas Naslund, Jr. (2-0, No. 3 doubles 5th at South Fork 2A tournament)
Patton
Coach: Dennis Brittain
Singles: Charlie Gessner, Sr. (11-1, No. 1 singles, Northwestern Foothills 2A champion)
Doubles: Braxton Mull, Sr. and Ranson Vance, Sr. (8-3, No. 2 doubles, 4th in NW Foothills 2A)
Coach’s Comments: “Charlie Gessner, senior and two-time defending conference champion (sophomore and senior year — no conference or regionals junior year due to COVID) returns to the regionals this year. Charlie lost in the second round his 10th grade year. Hoping to see him qualify for the state tournament this year. Ransom Vance and Braxton Mull are advancing to the regionals as a doubles team for the first time. This duo has combined for an 8-3 record this season and lost in the semifinals of the conference tournament.”
3A WEST REGIONAL
Jackson Park, Hendersonville, 1 p.m.
Hickory
Coach: Michael Graham
Singles: Clint Powers, Fr. (6-0, No. 4 singles, 3rd at Northwestern 3A tournament)
Doubles: Costen Holtzman, Jr. and Griffin Lovern, So. (4-0, No. 1 doubles, 1st at Northwestern 3A tournament)
Jack McIntosh, Sr. and Lewis Tate, Jr. (1-0, No. 1 doubles, 1-0 No. 2 doubles, 2nd at Northwestern 3A tournament)
Coach’s comments: “Griffin Lovern and Costen Holtzman are the No. 1 doubles and should be seeded at regionals. There is a strong chance of them making it to state. Lewis Tate and Jack MacIntosh are No. 2 doubles. Two years ago, they were a tiebreak away from making state.
St. Stephens
Coach: Patrick Smith
Singles: Ajay Swisher (6-3, No. 1 singles, 2nd at Northwestern 3A tournament)
Coach’s comments: “Battled for the top spot all year with the No. 1 players from Watauga and Hickory. He has a very good chance at making a run at regionals. Ajay is a three-sport athlete at Saint (basketball, baseball, tennis).”
Watauga
Coach: David Peeler
Singles: Andrew Ganley, Sr. (5-1 No. 1 singles, 1st at Northwestern 3A tournament)
Cameron Artus, Jr. (2-1, No. 2 singles, 4th at Northwestern 3A tournament)
Doubles: Abe Bachman, Sr. and: Carson Dillman, Sr. (3-1, No. 2 doubles, 3rd at Northwestern 3A tournament)
Marcus Muse, Fr. and David Sprague, Sr. (1-0, No. 1 doubles, 4th at Northwestern 3A tournament)
4A WEST REGIONAL
Ardrey Kell High, Charlotte, 1 p.m.
McDowell
Coach: John Wells
Doubles: Kaleb Burke, Jr. and Sage Deel, Jr. (1-1, No. 1 doubles)
South Caldwell
Coach: Andrew Cook
Singles: William Asher Mearns, Jr. (1-3, No. 1 singles)
Zachary Setzer, Sr. (1-3, No. 1 singles)
Doubles: James Ingram, Sr. and Evan Lewis, Sr. (2-0, No. 1 doubles)