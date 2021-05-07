Area tennis players set for regionals

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will hold its boys tennis individual regional tournaments this weekend at sites throughout the state. The top four singles and doubles teams at each of four regionals in the 2A, 3A and 4A classifications — two regionals in 1A — will advance to next week’s state tournament in Cary. Play is scheduled to start this afternoon and wrap up on Saturday.

From the three area conferences, 15 singles players and 15 doubles teams from 16 schools qualified by virtue of their finish at their respective conference tournaments.

For the 2A West regional, the South Fork 2A Conference received five berths for both singles and doubles entrants, while the Northwestern Foothills 2A got four of each. Schools from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference held separate tournaments for the two classifications. The 3A group received four singles and doubles slots, while the two 4A schools divvied up two spots for each.

Also on the line this season are team tournament titles. Instead of dual-team formats this year, due to protocols set up by the NCHSAA in reaction to COVID-19, regional team championship and later state championships will be awarded. These will be based on the finishes by the individual players competing this weekend.