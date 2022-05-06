Area teams set for boys lacrosse playoffs

After a week off, all three area teams begin action today in the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s boys lacrosse tournament. With just 14 teams playing the sport in the 1A/2A/3A West Region, all squads made the playoff field, which was bracketed for 20 teams.

Of the three teams taking the field, Hickory and Patton are looking for their first postseason wins. Hickory is the lone team playing at home and would do so again next Tuesday, should the Red Tornadoes advance.

Below is a look at all three matchups.

Schedule: Second round—Today; Third round—Tuesday, May 10; Quarterfinal—Friday, May 13; Regional—Tuesday, May 17; State Championship—Friday, May 20, 7 p.m. or Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m. at WakeMed Soccer Park, Koka Booth Field No. 2 in Cary.

Boys lacrosse tournament1A/2A/3A West Region

No. 14 Eastern Guilford (0-10) at No. 3 Hickory (10-4)

About Hickory (0-9 NCHSAA playoffs):

Coach: Doug Knowles

Key players: Attack—Collin Day, Fr. (32 goals, 17 assists); Midfield—Britt Rumbaugh, Jr. (28 goals, 16 assists, 44 ground balls); Attack—Paul Fogleman, Sr. (27 goals, 25 assists); Midfield—Jeremiah Johnson, So. (20 goals, 12 assists); Defense—Luke Holtzman, Fr. (42 ground balls); Midfield—Salim Holmes, So. (59 faceoffs won); Goalie—David Pritchard, Sr. (65.2 save pct.)

The Red Tornadoes finished second overall in the Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills Conference and took the league’s top 1A/2A/3A bid. The only two losses came against conference champion T.C. Roberson. Hickory is looking to win its first playoff game in the program’s history. The Red Tornadoes dropped a first-round contest at Northern Guilford last season.

Coach’s comments: “Our keys for success are to possess the ball on offense and limit turnovers. On the defensive side, work as a unit. Team has to be focused for 48 minutes.”

About Eastern Guilford (1st NCHSAA playoff appearance):

Coach: Tony Fogleman

Key players: No stats available

After shutting down last season due to COVID-19, the Wildcats returned to go winless this season. They are looking for their first win since the 2019 season. This is the program’s first playoff appearance, made available when all West Region teams secured a playoff spot.

Next up: No. 11 West Stokes (3-8) or No. 6 North Davidson (9-5)

No. 9 St. Stephens (8-8) at No. 8 Mountain Island Charter (7-9)

About St. Stephens (3-6 NCHSAA playoffs):

Coach: Eric Mendel

Key players: Gavin Davis, Jr. (52 goals, 18 assists); Jackson Pendleton, Fr. (44 goals, 24 assists); Daniel Thomas, So. (34 goals); Griffin Davis, Fr. (15 goals, 15 assists, 71 ground balls, 37 faceoffs won); Nicholas Treadway, Jr. (45 faceoffs won); Davis Withers, Jr. (61 ground balls); Goalie – Will Fincher, Fr. (55.7% save pct.)

The Indians finished third in the Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills Conference. They enter the playoffs on the heels of a two-game losing streak. St. Stephens returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and it has won one game in each of the last three trips. The Indians made it past the second round once, that coming in 2017.

Coach’s comments: “Our key to success is consistency. We have played up and down at times this year, but when we are consistently doing the right things and play with intensity, we can make good things happen.”

About Mountain Island Charter (1st NCHSAA playoff appearance):

Coach: Mike McConnell

Key players: Midfield/Attack—Austin McConnell, Sr. (37 goals, 15 assists); Midfield—Jack Johnson, Sr. (20 goals, 9 assists, 72 faceoffs won, 43 ground balls), Midfield – Michael Belk, Jr. (49 ground balls), Goalie—Patrick Ledford, Jr. (58.4% save pct.).

This is the first playoff appearance in the third season for the Raptors program. Mountain Island Charter was winless (0-8) in the Catawba Shores/Metro 8/South Piedmont Conference, but 7-1 against nonconference opponents.

Next up: No. 1 Lake Norman Charter (15-3)

No. 13 Patton (3-8) at No. 4 Christ the King (12-6)

About Patton (0-6 NCHSAA playoffs):

Coach: Carl Schilkowsky

Key players: No stats available

The Panthers finished 2-8 in their conference with the two wins coming against winless Watauga. They closed out the regular season last week with an overtime win at South Iredell. Patton lost in the postseason to Marvin Ridge last season and is looking for the program’s first playoff win.

About Christ the King (0-1 NCHSAA playoffs):

Coach: Michael Habel

Key players: Attack – Luke Fenderson, Fr. (42 goals, 24 assists); Midfield – Brady Ryan, Sr. (38 goals, 13 assists); Attack/ Midfield—Ben Habel, Fr. (35 goals, 49 assists); Midfield – JP Zimmerman (75 ground balls, 152 faceoffs won); Goalie – Jack Gervasini, Sr. (72.6 save pct.)

In their eighth season, the Crusaders are looking for the program’s first playoff win in their second postseason appearance. They dropped a first-round game to Charlotte Catholic last season. Christ the King finished second in its conference with the only two losses coming against Lake Norman Charter, the West’s No. 1 seed. The Crusaders are 6-4 against nonconference opponents.

Next up: No. 12 Parkwood (2-12) or No. 5 Community School of Davidson (9-5)