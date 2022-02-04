Area swimmers ready for regional competition

Peters’ comments: "I am very excited about this swim team. They have been very resilient. We lost a good girl swimmer at the beginning of the season and these ladies stepped up and did what was needed for the team to be successful. My men on this team have been our anchor. They have stepped up and supported everyone on this team when needed, rather it be in groups at practice or yelling and screaming at meets. They have truly become a swim family. My senior Jake Hudson has stepped up and been a huge vocal leader and he has also shown it with his actions in the pool and out of the pool. My Senior lady Jenna Brinkley has also come in with a bang, she took a few years off swimming but has also stepped up and done anything we have asked her to do."