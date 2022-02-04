Area swimmers ready for regional competition

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host its Swimming and Diving Regionals for all classifications at sites throughout the state this weekend. Swimmers and school teams will compete for regional championships, as well as spots in the state meets next weekend at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
Three regionals will be held this weekend in the East, Central and West for all four classifications, with the 1A and 2A classes holding a combined meet.
Area swimmers will compete in the West Regional today and Saturday. Divers will hold their competition at Huntersville Family Fitness with the swimmers hitting the pool at the Mecklenburg Aquatic Center. (Note: Under COVID-19 protocols in place by the facility, spectators will not be allowed for the swimming competition.)
Athletes qualified for regionals by hitting a qualifying mark during the season. With each event having 24 swimmers, remaining spots for the heats were filled by the next best times across the region that cleared a consideration time.
At the regional, swimmers finishing in the top six in each event will advance to the state meet, as well as those with the six best times following the automatic qualifiers for a total of 24.
Sixteen schools from the three area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record plus Draughn and Patton will send swimmers to the meet, led by St. Stephens, which will have 28th separate entries over the 24 events. The Indians are one of two schools to have top seeds in events with Katie Parmenter and Elijah Godfrey getting the top times in the girls' and boys' 500-yard freestyle races, respectively. Zachary Clendenning of East Lincoln is the top seed in the boys' 50-yard freestyle.
Below is a capsule of the area swimmers competing. Coaches were invited to comment on their teams with some comments edited for clarity and brevity.
(Note: All races are measured in yards. Relay participants are determined at the meet. Abbreviations for space are as follows: Free-Freestyle, Fly-Butterfly, Back-Backstroke, Breast-Breaststroke, IM-Individual Medley)
NCHSAA SWIMMING AND DIVING WEST REGIONALS
1A/2A: Diving – Today, 8 a.m.; Swimming – Today, 4 p.m.
3A Diving – Today, 10:30 a.m.; Swimming – Saturday, 8:30 a.m.
4A Swimming – Today, 1:30 p.m.; Swimming – Saturday, 4 p.m.
1A/2A WEST REGIONAL
DRAUGHN WILDCATS
Coach: Fallon Peters
Boys
Relays: 200 Medley (9th); 200 Free (8th); 400 Free (18th).
Individuals: Jake Hudson: 100 Fly (6th); 500 Free (6th). Trey Jensen: 50 Free (8th); 100 Breast (11th).
Girls
Relays: 200 Medley (8th); 200 Free (9th).
Individuals: Allyson Auton: 100 Free (24th). Sarah Mull: 200 Individual Medley (22nd). Rhyannon Reasoner: 500 Free (11th); 100 Back (7th). Gigi Smith: 50 Free (11th); 100 Fly (7th).
Peters’ comments: "I am very excited about this swim team. They have been very resilient. We lost a good girl swimmer at the beginning of the season and these ladies stepped up and did what was needed for the team to be successful. My men on this team have been our anchor. They have stepped up and supported everyone on this team when needed, rather it be in groups at practice or yelling and screaming at meets. They have truly become a swim family. My senior Jake Hudson has stepped up and been a huge vocal leader and he has also shown it with his actions in the pool and out of the pool. My Senior lady Jenna Brinkley has also come in with a bang, she took a few years off swimming but has also stepped up and done anything we have asked her to do."
EAST BURKE CAVALIERS
Coach: Haley Oxentine
Boys
Relays: 200 Medley (17th); 200 Free (22nd); 400 Free (13th).
Individuals: Jeremy Gray: 100 Fly (18th). Landon Lennex: 200 Free (10th); 500 Free (7th). Taylor Lennex: 200 Free (19th) 500 Free (14th). Robbie Stringfield: 200 Free (24th); 100 Back (15th).
Girls
Relays: 200 Medley (21st); 200 Free (22nd); 400 Free (16th).
Individuals: Gracie Hall: 100 Free (23rd).
Oxentine's comments: "Our players have worked very hard this swim season to meet their goal of going to regionals this Friday. The motivation and commitment from both our swim teams have made that dream come true. All of our swimmers will be participating in the regional meet this Friday in Charlotte. As we look ahead to the state competition both Coach (Nikki) Stamey and I hope to see Landon Lennex swim the 500-yard freestyle and our relay teams. States will be the icing on the cake this season."
LINCOLNTON
Coaches: Ashley Thompson/Michael Budzinski
Boys
Individuals: Gabe Weathers: 100 Fly (23rd).
NEWTON-CONOVER RED DEVILS
Coach: Sydney Karre
Girls
Relays: 200 Medley (7th); 200 Free (7th).
Individuals: Angelica Aragon-Zamora: 100 Free (15th); 100 Breast (14th). June Gordon: 100 Free (20th). Chloe Hedrick: 200 IM (9th); 100 Back (5th). Valeria Hernandez-Pena: 200 Free (2nd); 100 Free (4th). Abigail Waters: 100 Fly (8th).
Karre’s comments: "I can't wait to see my girls shine in the pool. Everyone is swimming at least one individual (event), and we have two relays as well. It will be fun to see our freshmen experience this for the first time and our seniors for the last. Our best chances for states are Valeria's 200 free and 100 free and Chloe's 200 IM and 100 backstroke."
PATTON PANTHERS
Coaches: Kristen Erwin/Sean Alexander
Boys
Relays: 200 Medley (19th); 200 Free (19th).
Individuals: Coley Welch: 50 Free (5th); 100 Free (6th).
Girls
Relays: 200 Medley (20th); 200 Free (19th).
Individuals: Ellie Sacchetti: 50 Free (19th); 100 Fly (9th).
WEST CALDWELL WARRIORS
Coach: Milland Bradley
Boys
Relays: 200 Free (21st); 400 Free (19th).
Girls
Relays: 200 Free (21st); 400 Free (17th).
Individual: Zoie Miller: 50 Free (7th); 100 Free (6th).
Bradley's comments: "I'm looking forward to seeing our kids participate in the regionals this Friday. This will be the first for all but one swimmer. Zoie Miller, a junior, will be participating in her third straight regional competition. She has a good chance to make it to the state finals this year in both the 50-yard and 100-yd freestyle. We always try for personal bests each time out, and Friday is no exception. It's an honor to make it this far."
3A WEST REGIONAL
EAST LINCOLN MUSTANGS
Coach: Jon-Paul Barrineau
Boys
Relays: 200 Medley (10th); 200 Free (12th); 400 Free (22nd).
Individuals: Owen Barrineau: 50 Free (11th); 100 Breast (17th). Zachary Clendenning: 50 Free (1st); 100 Fly (2nd). Teddy Gosker: 200 IM (21st). Owen Pridmore: 200 IM (13th); 100 Back (8th). Rider Warner: 100 Back (20th).
Girls
Relays: 200 Medley (12th); 200 Free (10th); 400 Free (15th).
Individuals: Amelia Barrineau: 50 Free (24th); 100 Breast (24th). Eva Lachapelle: 200 IM (21st). Deana Poteat: 50 Free (17th); 100 Fly (23rd). Devin Poteat: 200 IM (2nd); 100 Free (2nd). Maddie Saunders: 500 Free (14th); 100 Back (15th).
Barrineau’s comments: "East Lincoln is coming off of a great performance at the Western Foothills 3A Conference championship for both our men's and women's teams last week, and we are hoping our swimmers bring that same energy to regionals. All of our relay teams qualified for regionals as well as 10 swimmers competing in individual events, which is a huge accomplishment. Devin Poteat, a senior, is seeded second in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 free, while Zachary Clendenning, a junior, is seeded first in the 50 free and second in the 100 butterfly, so we are hopeful they both will advance to state. Freshman swimmer Owen Pridmore is seeded eighth in the 100 backstroke, so we will be looking for him to make a great debut."
FRED T. FOARD TIGERS
Coach: Sarah Scronce
Boys
Individuals: Jacky Lam: 200 IM (14th); 500 Free (17th).
Girls
Individuals: Emmalyn Buskirk: 200 Free (7th); 500 Free (3rd).
Coach: Dan St. Louis
Boys
Relays: 200 Medley (21st); 200 Free (8th); 400 Free (10th)
Individuals: Nathan Carswell: 200 Free (24th); 100 Back (19th). Caelan Houpe: 100 Fly (18th). Emerson Miller: 50 Free (6th); 100 Free (10th); Timothy Truitt: 200 Free (19th); 500 Free (20th).
Girls
Relays: 200 Medley (15th); 200 Free (13th); 400 Free (11th).
Individuals: Kennedy Carswell: 200 Free (15th). Maria Perez-Rodriguez: 100 Fly (18th). Keyla Perez-Rodriguez: 100 Free (21st). Maria Sic: 100 Back (13th). Sara Succop: 100 Fly (19th).
HIBRITEN PANTHERS
Coach: George Christas
Boys
Relays: 200 Free (21st); 400 Free (16th).
Individuals: Jack Hillis: 100 Free (23rd). Josh Holt: 100 Back (24th). Evan Van Horn: 100 Back (22nd).
Girls
Relays: 200 Medley (20th); 200 Free (15th); 400 Free (12th).
Individuals: Cassidy Lowe: 200 IM (15th); 100 Fly (22nd). Jordan Schlageter: 200 Free (21st); 100 Free (16th).
Christas' comments: "I am excited for the opportunity that our swimmers have in front of them. We are a team filled with a lot of kids that aren't year-round swimmers and the fact that we got 13 kids to regionals is great. I want my seniors to enjoy their last meet together and hopefully set some PRs (personal records) in the process."
HICKORY RED TORNADOES
Boys
Relays: 200 Medley (13th)
Individuals: Taylor Day: 50 Free (9th); 100 Free (6th). Charles Fields: 500 Free (16th); 100 Breast (11th). Joseph Mogray: 200 IM (10th); 100 Fly (8th).
Girls
Relays; 200 Medley (5th). 400 Free (6th).
Individuals: Ella Brett Hitchcock: 200 Free (3rd); 100 Fly (2nd). Colby Fields: 50 Free (10th); 100 Free (3rd). Denise Olguin-Abreu: 50 Free (21st). Emma Pitts: 200 IM (4th); 500 Free (2nd).
Hitchcock’s comments: "My hopes for the Hickory High team would be to have multiple state qualifiers. Colby Fields, Ella Brett Hitchcock, Emma Pitts, Taylor Day, and the girls' 200 medley relay are all seeded in the top six in the 3A West Region. The swimmers are focusing on their individual races this week in the hopes that they will advance to the state meet in Cary."
NORTH IREDELL RAIDERS
Girls
Relays: 200 Medley (17th); 200 Free (19th); 400 Freestyle Relay (18th).
Individuals: Emily Campbell: 100 Breast (8th). Katelyn Freese 100 Back (23rd). Piper Lewis 500 Free (12th).
NORTH LINCOLN
Coach: Brianna Tapp
Boys
Relays: 200 Medley (20th); 200 Free (23rd); 400 Free (17th)
Individuals: Kyle Heise 50 Free (4th); 100 Free (3rd)
Girls
Relays: 200 Medley (22nd); 200 Free (23rd); 400 Free (21st).
ST. STEPHENS INDIANS
Coach: LeeAnn Privett
Boys
Relays: 200 Medley (9th); 200 Free (11th); 400 Free (6th).
Individuals: Cameron Broos: 200 Free (4th); 200 IM (6th). Jackson Broos: 500 Free (7th); 100 Back (7th). Sebastian Castellanos-Morales: 100 Fly (10th); 500 Free (15th). Elijah Godfrey: 200 IM (4th); 500 Free (1st). Aidan Gorman: 100 Back (17th). Jude Sanderson: 200 IM (23rd).
Girls
Relays: 200 Medley (7th). 200 Free (9th). 400 Free (5th).
Individuals: Riley Caudle: 200 IM (8th); 100 Fly (9th). Zoe Coburn: 200 IM (11th); 100 Back (2nd). Ava Gruber: 50 Free (15th); 100 Fly (14th). Jovie Lee: 200 Free (11th); 500 Free (7th). Katie Parmenter: 200 Free (2nd); 500 Free (1st). MaKenna Stafford: 200 Free (24th); 100 Back (18th).
Privette’s comments: "My hopes for both of my teams are for their relays to make the state cut. They have worked very hard and are really coming together as a group. I would hope for all of them to make the state cut. However, I think the best shot will be Katie Parmenter in the 200 and 500 free, Cameron Broos in the 200 free and 200 IM, Elijah Godfrey in the 200 IM and 500 free and Zoe Coburn in the 100 back. There are a couple of people who could sneak into a spot if they have a great swim. Those swimmers would be Riley Caudle, Jackson Broos and Jovie Lee. In total, SSHS has six relays and 17 swimmers attending the meet."
4A WEST REGIONAL
SOUTH CALDWELL SPARTANS
Coach: Brent Tomberlin
Boys
Relays: 200 Medley (16th); 200 Free (17th); 400 Free (15th).
Individuals: Avery Annas: 100 Breast (21st). Luke Powell: 100 Fly (18th); 500 Free (16th). Ben Tomberlin 200 Free (12th); 100 Back (11th).
Tomberlin’s comments: "I'm happy Avery qualified as a sophomore. It will be a good time to swim an individual event in preparation for his next two years of high school swimming. Tomberlin and Powell have been there before and are working hard to qualify for the state meet. This was our goal from the beginning of the season. Tomberlin, Annas, Powell and senior Michael Mesa also have an opportunity to qualify for the state meet in the 200 medley relay and the 400 free relay. Sophomore Skyler Shew will be the alternate on both relays.
"This is such a talented region to get through to states with. The Charlotte and Lake Norman area schools are very impressive. We are going to have to swim at the top of our game to have a shot at the state meet. The kids are excited. This is what we have waited for all year."
WATAUGA
Coach: David Gragg
Boys
Relays: 200 Medley (21st); 200 Free (19th); 400 Free (20th).
Girls
Relays: 200 Medley (11th); 200 Free (6th); 400 Free (12th).
Individuals: Emma Kent 50 Free (19th); 100 Free (15th). Lauren Patterson 100 Fly (3rd); 100 Breast (6th).