Area swimmers begin regional competition today

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is hosting swimming and diving regionals this weekend at sites throughout the state. Regional championships for teams and individuals are on the line, as well as the opportunity to move on the state meet next weekend, scheduled for Feb. 11-13 at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
The NCHSAA is holding three regionals — East, Central and West — for all classifications. The 1A and 2A schools will hold a combined meet, with the 3A and 4A classifications holding their own events. The top 12 individual swimmers and relay teams advanced to regionals in meets held this season.
The format for swimmers to reach the state meet has changed for this season. Previously, the top eight swimmers and relay teams for each heat at each of the three regionals advanced. Prior to COVID-19, state qualifications had changed to the top six at each regional, plus the top six times overall advanced. Subsequent protocols put into place cut the number of state qualifiers even further. This season, the top three individuals and relay teams advance, plus the next three swimmers overall from the collective regional times advance for a total of 12 per race.
The West Regionals will be held at the Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatic Center. The 1A/2A meet starts today, followed by the 3A meet on Saturday and the 4A competition on Sunday. The girls’ meet will start at approximately 2:30 p.m. with the boys hitting the pool at 7 p.m. For divers, the 1A/2A meet starts today at 8 a.m. with the 3A competition at 11 a.m. Diving in the 4A regional takes place Saturday morning at 8 a.m..
Several 1A/2A regional champions return to defend their titles, including Newton-Conover’s Valeria Hernandez-Pena, who took the crown in the 2A girls’ 200-yard freestyle event last year. The Red Devils swimmer just missed another title in the 100-yard freestyle, tapping the wall second in the event.
Patton’s Kadira McClure is back to defend her 2A West Regional title in the 100-yard breaststroke. Lake Norman Charter returns the lone state champion from the area, as Harrison Powe is back to defend his crown in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle. Teammate Ethan Hill is the defending regional champ in the 500-yard freestyle.
Hill will have a challenge from Fred T. Foard’s Ethan McCosh. The junior Tiger holds the top seed in the race as the only West Regional participant to post a time of less than five minutes. McCosh is also the top seed in the 100-yard butterfly, an event in which he finished eighth at the state meet last year.
Draughn’s Jaxon Smith also holds the top seed by time in both his races, setting the pace in both the boys’ 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard freestyle. Smith was seventh at the state meet in the backstroke last year. His teammate Georgia Goulding also looks to return after a 12th place finish in the 1A/2A girls’ 50-yard freestyle.
In the 3A event, the top Catawba County swimmer at the state meet last year returns for St. Stephens. Katie Parmenter was third in the 3A girls’ 500-yard freestyle in Cary last year. She also added an eighth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle. Her brother Carson Parmenter (9th in 100-yard butterfly) as well as Elijah Godfrey (13th in 200-yard individual medley) also look to return to the state meet.
South Caldwell sends two swimmers to the 4A meet, as Kayana Taylor looks to return to the state meet in the girls’ 100-yard butterfly and Brody Carroll competes in the boys’ heat of the same race.
Below is a list of the teams and swimmers expected to swim. Relay teams are announced prior to the events. Numbers in parenthesis are seedings for each race.
1A/2A WEST REGIONAL — FRIDAY, FEB. 5
Diving: 8 a.m.
Swimming: Girls 2:30 p.m., Boys 7 p.m.
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A SCHOOLS
DRAUGHN
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Freestyle (7th), 400 Freestyle (5th)
Georgia Goulding: 50 Freestyle (3rd), 100 Butterfly (5th); Rhyannon Reasoner: 100 Backstroke (7th), 500 Freestyle (9th); Gigi Smith: 200 Freestyle (10th), 50 Freestyle (11th); Abby Wood: 100 Freestyle (10th).
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Freestyle (5th); 400 Freestyle (5th); 200 Medley (6th)
Jake Hudson: 500 Freestyle (3rd), 200 Individual Medley (8th); Trey Jensen: 100 Breaststroke (12th); Sean Owens: 100 Backstroke (12th); Jaxon Smith: 100 Freestyle (1st), 100 Backstroke (1st)
EAST BURKE
Boys
Team Relays: 400 Freestyle (9th);
Landon Lennex: 500 Freestyle (7th), 200 Individual Medley (9th); Robbie Stringfield: 100 Backstroke (10th)
FRED T. FOARD
Boys
Riley Hampton: 200 Freestyle (7th), 100 Freestyle (12th); Jacky Lam: 200 Individual Medley (10th); Ethan McCosh: 100 Butterfly (1st), 500 Freestyle (1st)
HIBRITEN
Girls
Team Relay: 400 Freestyle (11th)
Cassidy Lowe: 200 Individual Medley (5th), 100 Breaststroke (10th)
Boys
Team Relays: 400 Freestyle (12th)
Jack Hillis: 500 Freestyle (9th), 200 Freestyle (11th).
PATTON
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Medley (5th), 200 Freestyle (3rd),
Caroline Lucas: 100 Freestyle (1st), 200 Freestyle (2nd); Kadira McClure: 100 Breaststroke (1st), 50 Freestyle (2nd); Ellie Sacchetti: 100 Butterfly (11th); Emma Sacchetti: 100 Breaststroke (5th)
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Freestyle (12th)
Coley Welch: 50 Freestyle (7th), 100 Breaststroke (7th)
WEST CALDWELL
Girls
Zoie Miller: 50 Freestyle (9th), 100 Butterfly (9th)
SOUTH FORK 2A SCHOOLS
EAST LINCOLN
Girls
Devin Poteat: 100 Freestyle (2nd), 100 Breaststroke (2nd)
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Medley Relay (4th), 200 Freestyle Relay (6th)
Sam Brooks: 200 Freestyle (2nd), 500 Freestyle (4th); Zachary Clendenning: 100 Butterfly (9th), 200 Freestyle (12th); Jordan Fisher: 50 Freestyle (4th), 100 Freestyle (7th)
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Medley (2nd), 200 Freestyle (5th), 400 Freestyle (4th)
Georgia Chura: 1 Meter Diving (6th); Kaylin Creel: 100 Backstroke (5th), 200 Freestyle (12th); Jade Dotoli: 100 Freestyle (8th), 100 Breaststroke (8th); Sara Freeman: 200 Individual Medley (8th), 100 Butterfly (8th); Presley Horton: 200 Individual Medley (1st), 100 Breaststroke (3rd); Anika Kolano: 100 Freestyle (4th), 50 Freestyle (5th); Kristina Rooney: 100 Backstroke (11th); Jennifer Schimmoller: 500 Freestyle (2nd), 100 Butterfly (3rd), Madilyn Varnum: 1 meter diving (2nd); Megan Wozniak: 50 Freestyle (12th)
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Medley (2nd), 200 Freestyle (2nd), 400 Freestyle (1st)
Eli Agosto: 100 Butterfly (3rd), 50 Freestyle (10th); Aiden Anderson: 100 Breaststroke (11th); Devin Buckler: 100 Freestyle (5th), 200 Individual Medley (6th); James Burroughs: 50 Freestyle (9th), 100 Butterfly (10th); Christopher Franklin: 100 Backstroke (9th); Kyle Hawkins: 200 Individual Medley (2nd), 100 Freestyle (4th); Ethan Hill: 500 Freestyle (2nd), 200 Freestyle (6th); Sean Odell: 1 Meter Diving (2nd); Harrison Powe: 200 Freestyle (1st), 100 Breaststroke (1st); Hayden Schroeder: 1 Meter Diving (4th)
LINCOLNTON
Boys
Cordin Schrum: 100 Breaststroke (6th), 50 Freestyle (8th),
NEWTON-CONOVER
Girls
Chloe Hedrick: 100 Backstroke (6th), 200 Individual Medley (7th); Valeria Hernandez-Pena: 200 Freestyle (4th), 100 Freestyle (6th)
3A WEST REGIONAL — SATURDAY, FEB. 6
Girls 2:30 p.m., Boys 7 p.m.
NORTHWESTERN 3A CONFERENCE SCHOOLS
HICKORY
Girls
Gwen Durak: 500 Free (9th), 200 Individual Medley (11th)
ST. STEPHENS
Girls
Katie Parmenter: 500 Freestyle (7rd), 200 Freestyle (9th)
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Freestyle (10th), 400 Freestyle (12th)
Elijah Godfrey: 500 Freestyle (4th), 200 Individual Medley (9th); Carson Parmenter: 100 Butterfly (8th), 200 Freestyle (11th)
WATAUGA
Girls
Team Relays: 200 Medley (7th), 200 Freestyle (6th), 400 Freestyle (6th)
Lauren Patterson: 50 Freestyle (7th), 100 Freestyle (8th)
Boys
Henryk Kosmala: 50 Freestyle (6th), 100 Freestyle (10th)
4A WEST REGIONAL — SUNDAY, FEB. 7
Girls 2:30 p.m., Boys 7 p.m.
NORTHWESTERN 4A SCHOOLS
SOUTH CALDWELL
Girls
Kayana Taylor: 200 Freestyle (8th), 100 Butterfly (12th)
Boys
Team Relays: 200 Medley (12th), 400 Freestyle (10th)
Brody Carroll: 50 Freestyle (6th), 100 Butterfly (7th); Luke Powell: 500 Freestyle (10th); Ben Tomberlin: 100 Backstroke (8th)