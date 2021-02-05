Area swimmers begin regional competition today

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is hosting swimming and diving regionals this weekend at sites throughout the state. Regional championships for teams and individuals are on the line, as well as the opportunity to move on the state meet next weekend, scheduled for Feb. 11-13 at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.

The NCHSAA is holding three regionals — East, Central and West — for all classifications. The 1A and 2A schools will hold a combined meet, with the 3A and 4A classifications holding their own events. The top 12 individual swimmers and relay teams advanced to regionals in meets held this season.

The format for swimmers to reach the state meet has changed for this season. Previously, the top eight swimmers and relay teams for each heat at each of the three regionals advanced. Prior to COVID-19, state qualifications had changed to the top six at each regional, plus the top six times overall advanced. Subsequent protocols put into place cut the number of state qualifiers even further. This season, the top three individuals and relay teams advance, plus the next three swimmers overall from the collective regional times advance for a total of 12 per race.