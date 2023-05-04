While the 4A class throughout the state and the other three classes in the East Region started postseason play on Tuesday, many of the West Region schools begin play today in what is officially the second round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s state lacrosse tournament.

The girls tournament takes to the field today, with the boys taking up the sticks on Friday. Winners from both days advance to Tuesday’s third round.

For the girls, it is the first year the 4A classification will have its own tournament with the other three classes combining for their tourney. With a limited number of girls lacrosse programs in the West Region, all the teams made the playoff field. That leaves three of the four schools in games involving area conference schools playing in the postseason for the first time, including North Lincoln, Patton and Patton’s opponent, West Stokes. St. Stephens will hit the playoff field for the second time.

Hickory, the second seed in the West, has a bye today and will play the winner of St. Stephens and North Lincoln on Tuesday, which assures at least one area conference team will make the state quarterfinal a week from Friday.

Though a few more teams field boys squads, a similar scenario exists with all the teams in the 1A/2A/3A West Region getting into the postseason. Hickory earned a No. 2 seed with the possibility of playing crosstown rival St. Stephens in the third round, if both win on Friday.

NCHSAA LACROSSE TOURNAMENTS

SCHEDULE: 1A/2A/3A Girls Second Round: Today; 1A/2A/3A Boys Second Round: Friday, May 5; 1A/2A/3A Boys and Girls Third Round: Tuesday, May 9; 1A/2A/3A Boys and Girls Quarterfinals: Friday, May 12; 1A/2A/3A Boys and Girls Regional Finals: Tuesday, May 16; 1A/2A/3A Boys and Girls State Championships: Friday, May 19 or Saturday, May 20, Durham County Stadium.

1A/2A/3A WEST BOYS TOURNAMENT

NO. 15 PARKWOOD (1-15) AT NO. 2 HICKORY (11-3)

About Hickory (Northwestern/ The Mountain/ Western Foothills/ Mountain Foothills 1A/2A/3A representative, 2-10 NCHSAA playoffs)

Back in April, the Red Tornadoes took a 20-5 thrashing at defending 1A/2A/3A champion Lake Norman Charter, which is the West No. 1 seed. Hickory took the Easter break to regroup, then came back to edge league champion T.C. Roberson and snap a five-game losing streak to the Rams that dated back to 2019. The Red Tornadoes enter the playoffs with a four-game winning streak. Last season, Hickory won the program’s first playoff match via a forfeit, then got a win on the field with a win over North Davidson before dropping a quarterfinal match to Bishop McGuinness.

Coach: Doug Knowles

Key players: Colin Day, So. (45 goals, 20 assists); Britt Rumbaugh, Sr. (39 goals, 29 assists, 48 groundballs); Jackson Neal, So. (39 goals, 15 assists, 28 ground balls, 30 takeaways); Peter Zagaroli, Sr. (23 goals), Luke Holtzman, So. (39 ground balls, 30 takeaways), Kasen Tuttle, So. (76-130 faceoffs won); Jackson Fox, Fr. (62.1 save pct.)

Next up: No. 10 Atkins (8-6) or No. 7 St. Stephens (11-7)

About Parkwood (Southern Carolina/ Rocky River 1A/2A/3A representative, 0-1 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Wolf Pack were 3-1 before COVID shut down the 2020 season. They did not field a team in 2021 and are still rebuilding in a conference in which they are the only non-4A school. The lone victory came at Butler back in mid-March. Parkwood made its first playoff appearance last year, but was routed by Community School of Davidson

Coach: Nate Sullins

Key player: Gavin Hamblin, Jr. (14 goals); Declan Sullins, Jr. (8 goals, 9 assists); Drew Lehnhardt, Sr. (60.9 saves pct.)

NO. 10 ATKINS (8-6) AT NO. 7 ST. STEPHENS (11-7)

About St. Stephens (Wild card entry, 4-7 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Indians closed the regular season with six wins in the last seven games, the final a win at North Lincoln to avenge an earlier loss. St. Stephens is 4-2 against nonconference teams this season. The Indians have a playoff win in each of the last four seasons, including a squeaker over Mountain Island Charter last spring.

Coach: Eric Mendel

Key players: Griffin Davis, So. (50 goals, 14 assists); Gavin Davis, Sr. (45 goals, 15 assists); Jackson Pendleton, So. (19 goals, 24 assists); Ian Riffe, Jr. (77 of 215 faceoffs win); Will Fincher, So. (58.3 save pct.)

About Atkins (Mid-State/ Mid-Piedmont/ Northwest Piedmont runner-up, 0-1 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Camels enter the playoffs with a stretch of five losses in six games, including a one-goal loss at Cornerstone to end the regular season and fall into a tie for the conference’s runner-up spot. As a 10th seed last year, Atkins dropped a 12-6 contest to Pine Lake Prep in the first round.

Coach: Timothy Callaghan

Key players: Broderick Freeman, Sr. (39 goals, 15 assists, 65 groundballs); Nathan Weiner, So. (39 goals, 12 assists); Weston Black, So. (98 ground balls, 48 takeaways); Edwin Hernandez, Sr. (19 off 44 faceoffs won); Vincent Nocito, Sr. (63.1 save pct.)

Next up: No. 15 Parkwood (1-15) or No. 2 Hickory (11-3)

NO. 13 PATTON (0-12) AT

NO. 4 CHRIST THE KING (12-5)

About Patton (Wild card entry, 0-7 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Panthers were a conference contender and had started the 2020 season 2-1 before COVID shut things down. Patton went 5-5 in the return season but is 3-21 the last two seasons.

Coach: Carl Schilkowsky

About Christ the King (Catawba Shores/ Metro 8, South Piedmont 1A/2A/3A representative, 2-2 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Crusaders finished second in a tough league that features defending state champion Lake Norman.

Coach: Michael Habel

Key players: Luke Fenderson, So. (84 goals, 20 assists); Ben Habel, So. (36 goals, 68 assists, 105 ground balls, 23 takeaways); Ryan Jones, Sr. (37 goals, 22 assists); JP Zimmerman, So. (31 goals, 81 of 224 faceoffs won); Jackson Satterfield (58 ground balls, 31 takeaways); PJ Flynn, So. (64.8 save pct.)

Series history: The Crusaders shut out Patton 22-0 in last year’s second round.

Next up: No. 12 Mountain Island Charter (1-17) or No. 5 Community School of Davidson (12-4)

NO. 11 NORTH DAVIDSON (5-8) AT NO. 6 NORTH LINCOLN (12-4)

About North Lincoln (Wild card entry, First NCHSAA playoff)

The Knights will get a home game in the program’s first season. The highlight of the year was an 8-7 victory over Hickory, which happened 21 days after the Red Tornadoes won in a rout, 13-1. A young group with the majority of players freshmen and sophomores, the Knights could be interesting to watch in the coming years.

Coach: Andrew Fink

Key players: Noah Oracion, Fr. (34 goals, 25 assists, 59 ground balls); Jake Dillingham, So. (33 goals, 21 assists, 56 ground balls); Braeden Rogers, Sr. (27 goals); Ryan Grant, So. (57 ground balls, 32 takeaways); Colin Oakes, So. (95 of 198 faceoffs won); Luke Puntch, So. (60.3 save pct.)

About North Davidson (Wild card entry, 0-1 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Black Knights tied for fourth in their conference. North Davidson defeated 4A school Glenn to close out the regular season after losing seven of the previous eight. The Black Knights lost to Hickory in the second round last spring.

Coach: Joel Mize

Next up: No. 14 West Stokes (3-9) or No. 3 Bishop McGuinness (12-6)

1A/2A/3A WEST GIRLS TOURNAMENT

NO. 10 NORTH LINCOLN (2-12) AT NO. 7 ST. STEPHENS (6-8)

About St. Stephens (Wild card entry, 0-1 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Indians won two of their last three contests to conclude the regular season, including a win at North Lincoln in the final game. A year ago, St. Stephens finally cleared the bar of making the playoffs for the first time, in what was an open classification format. The Indians fell behind by five goals at the half and lost 15-10 at Northern Guilford.

Coach: Lee Crump

Key players: Kenzie Lee, Sr. (28 goals); Brianna Killian, Jr. (14 goals, 10 assists, 21 ground balls); Ann Marie Crump, Jr. (14 goals); Ella Jenkins, Sr. (19 ground balls); Cameron McNally, Fr. (18 ground balls)

About North Lincoln (Wild card entry, First NCHSAA playoff)

This is the first season of play for the Knights, who picked up the program’s first win on March 21 at Patton. North Lincoln enters the playoffs trying to break a five-game losing streak.

Coach: Sara Glendye

Key players: Tiffany Sronce, So. (20 goals); Kennedy Low, So. (10 goals, 9 ground balls); Kristy Gomez, Jr. (71.7 save pct.)

Series history: St. Stephens won both conference matches by a combined margin of 40-13.

Next up: at No. 2 Hickory (11-3)

NO. 11 PATTON (0-13) AT NO. 6 WEST STOKES (8-5)

About the Panthers (Wild card entry, First NCHSAA playoff)

This is the fourth year of the program at Patton, which began just prior to the COVID shutdown in 2020.

Coach: Holly Duckworth

About West Stokes (Wild card entry, First NCHSAA playoff)

This is the first playoff appearance for the Wildcats, who began their program in 2018.

Coach: Kelly Thomas

Key players: Natalia Lawson, Jr. (41 goals, 8 assists, 55 ground balls, 56 draw controls); Abba Thomas, Jr. (18 goals, 17 assists, 40 ground balls); Ella Marvin, Sr. (12 goals, 11 assists, 48 ground balls); Mikayla Nixon, Sr. (40 ground balls); Harlee Woody, Fr. (59.4 save pct.)

Next up: at No. 3 Community School of Davidson (7-9)