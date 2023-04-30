It is the final week of the regular season in high school softball, with some conferences heading to their postseason tournaments, while others eschew that format in favor of a final week of league play.

Regardless, it is the last chance for teams to either solidify playoff seeds for the state tournament, or to make the field at all.

Three of the four classifications involving area teams still have conference championships to decide, which will determine No. 1 bids to represent those respective leagues.

The first round of the state tournament starts Tuesday, May 9, with the seedings announced by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association next Monday.

Here is the latest snapshot of playoff projections for all of the area conference teams — and the current projected opponents — as well as a discussion of what might affect those seeds and playoff spots.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the NCHSAA:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

(NOTE: For purposes of seeds and discussion, if two teams are tied for a conference lead, and there is not a clear tiebreaker, the highest RPI ranking will take precedent until a tiebreaker is determined.)

4A WEST

In: No. 3 South Caldwell vs. No. 30 T.C. Roberson; No. 10 Alexander Central vs. No. 23 Ardrey Kell.

Out: No. 41 Watauga.

Discussion: Very simple scenario here: South Caldwell (14-3 overall) and Alexander Central (16-4) have first-round byes in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament. Barring an upset in the semifinals, they’ll meet for the third time this season in the championship with a top-three seed in the state tournament on the line. The loser can do no better than a No. 10 seed.

South Caldwell won the draw for the No. 1 seed and will host the NWC tournament semifinals and finals.

3A WEST

In: No. 4 East Lincoln vs. No. 30 North Buncombe; No. 8 Ashe County vs. No. 25 Tuscola; No. 13 Fred T. Foard vs. No. 20 North Gaston; No. 27 North Iredell at No. 6 Crest; No. 29 North Lincoln at No. 4 Franklin; No. 31 Hibriten at No. 2 Oak Grove.

Out: No. 33 St. Stephens; No. 35 West Iredell; No. 38 Freedom; No. 51 Hickory; No. 52 Statesville;

Discussion: East Lincoln (15-1 overall, 11-1 Western Foothills 3A) defeated Fred T. Foard (12-4, 10-2) to take over sole possession of first in the WFAC. Wins by the Mustangs at North Iredell and North Lincoln this week will sew up the league title and the WFAC’s No. 1 bid. At this point, East Lincoln sits .000301 ahead of Franklin for the third seed, so the Mustangs will look to West Henderson to help with a game against Franklin on Tuesday. A win by West Henderson sets up a tie for first with Franklin in the Mountain 7 3A Conference and a possible play-in game to decide that championship. West Rowan, also close behind East Lincoln for the third seed, will be the No. 1 seed in the South Piedmont 3A Conference tournament.

Foard can still catch East Lincoln for a co-champinship, but the Tigers will need to win at Hickory on Monday and defeat St. Stephens on Thursday, plus get an East Lincoln loss. That scenario sets up a play-in game between Foard and East Lincoln.

Unless Ashe County (12-5 overall) can get to the semifinal round and upset Alexander Central in the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament on Thursday, the Huskies are likely set as a No. 8 seed.

Hibriten (7-15) is currently slotted as the last wild card team to make the field. A win at Watauga on Tuesday would help the Panthers’ cause. If that happens, an upset at South Caldwell on Thursday would put a stamp on the state tournament ticket.

St. Stephens (9-12) is currently projected as the second team to miss the field. The Indians host winless Statesville on Monday and Foard on Thursday. The first hurts the strength of schedule, but the second would help a lot if the Indians could pull the upset. The Indians will also keep an eye on North Buncombe’s games against winless Asheville and at Erwin, as well as Northeast Guilford in the Mid-State 3A tournament. And, of course, what happens to Hibriten.

2A WEST

In: No. 5 Maiden vs. No. 28 East Davidson; No. 12 Bandys vs. No. 21 Brevard; No. 17 West Lincoln at No. 16 Providence Grove; No. 19 West Caldwell at No. 14 Morehead; No. 26 East Burke at No. 7 Burns; No. 29 Patton at No. 4 West Wilkes.

Out: No. 36 Lincolnton; No. 39 Bunker Hill; No. 45 Newton-Conover.

Discussion: In the last projection column, it was mentioned that Maiden (17-2 overall, 13-1 Catawba Valley 2A) and Bandys (18-3, 12-2) were headed to a conference tournament showdown for the CVAC’s No. 1 bid. However, it also was mentioned that Bandys had to be careful with a game at West Caldwell. Unfortunately for the Trojans, West Caldwell pulled the upset, which sent Bandys to second place with no better than a No. 12 seed available, which goes to the high-seeded team not to win a league title. Barring an early-round upset in the CVAC tournament, Bandys should wind up at that spot.

The rest of the seeds for area teams in the 2A West Region are close to being set. Sitting well off the pace of projected fourth seed West Wilkes, and ahead of sixth-seeded East Rutherford, Maiden looks locked into the fifth seed. As a No. 17 seed, West Lincoln (15-7, 10-4) just misses the cutoff for a home game, though if the Rebels were to beat Bandys and Maiden in the CVAC tournament, it could provide enough of a boost to host in the first round.

West Caldwell (18-6 overall) and East Burke (11-10) are secured to make the playoff field. Patton (8-12) is at No. 29 for the 32-team field, but it the Panthers will need to avoid losses to Hendersonville (5-13) in the final two games of the field to be assured of a spot.

1A WEST

In: No. 5 Draughn vs. No. 28 Leadership Academy.

Discussion: Draughn still has the WHC title and the 1A bid from the league to fight for. The Wildcats will face off against Mountain Heritage (10-3, 8-1) — which has a makeup game Monday against Madison. That game will set up what needs to happen for both Draughn and Mountain Heritage to claim that league’s top 1A bid.

If Mountain Heritage wins on Monday, due to a tiebreaker, Draughn will need to sweep Mountain Heritage to claim the No. 1 bid. If Mountain Heritage loses, it will have to sweep Draughn. Claiming the top bid for Draughn will mean the difference in projection between a fifth or sixth seed, and a 15th seed.