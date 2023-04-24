With the final week of the regular season at hand in the Northwestern 3A/4A and Catawba Valley 2A conferences before their conference tournaments next week, and the other area conferences down to the final two weeks, the state playoff picture is coming into focus for area high school softball teams.

Here is the latest snapshot of playoff projections for all the area teams — and the current projected opponents — as well as a discussion of what might affect those seeds and playoff spots.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

(NOTE: for purposes of seeds and discussion, if there are two teams tied for a conference lead, and there is not a clear tiebreaker, the highest RPI ranking will take precedent until a tiebreaker is determined.)

3A WEST

In: No. 7 Fred T. Foard vs. No. 26 Forestview; No. 8 Ashe County vs. No. 25 Central Davidson; No. 12 East Lincoln vs. No. 21 Eastern Guilford; No. 28 North Iredell at No. 5 Rockingham County; No. 29 North Lincoln at No. 4 Crest; No. 30 Hibriten at No. 3 Franklin; No. 31 St. Stephens at No.2 Oak Grove.

Out: No. 37 West Iredell; No. 38 Freedom; No. 50 Statesville; No. 51 Hickory

Discussion: Foard (11-3 overall) and East Lincoln (13-1) are tied for the lead in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, which will be broken on Tuesday when the Tigers host East Lincoln.

Foard already has a road win over the Mustangs and is looking for the sweep, which would give the Tigers the tiebreaker for the league’s top bid. For the state tournament seedings, the winner is looking at a seed from No. 5 to No. 7; the runner-up 12th to 14th.

Ashe County has sewn up the Northwestern 3A bid and is a solid eighth seed.

The rest of the qualifiers are at the playoffs' edge with teams needed to get to a 30th RPI ranking to feel assured of a berth. Starting at the 28th seed, the last four teams into the field are North Iredell, North Lincoln, Hibriten and St. Stephens.

For now, St. Stephens gets the last spot, as a team ahead of the Indians, North Buncombe, would miss the field due to a leapfrog provision with Erwin. Those two schools play at the end of next week. The team directly behind St. Stephens is Lake Norman Charter, which will miss the state playoffs unless it can pass Northwest Cabarrus in that league’s standings.

4A WEST

In: No. 2 Alexander Central vs. No. 31 TC Roberson; No. 10 South Caldwell vs. No. 23 Page.

Out: No. 43 Watauga.

Discussion: This one is fairly simple. Alexander Central (14-4 overall) and South Caldwell (12-3) are tied for the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference lead at 6-2. Barring a surprise upset this week, on in next week’s conference, these two schools likely will meet at South Caldwell for the tournament championship. The winner likely gets a top-three seed in the state tournament with the runner-up getting no better than a No. 10 seed.

2A WEST

In: No. 5 Bandys vs. No. 28 Surry Central; No. 12 Maiden vs. No. 21 Brevard; No. 17 West Lincoln at No. 16 Forbush; No. 22 West Caldwell at No. 11 West Davidson; No. 24 East Burke at No. 9 North Stanly; No. 30 Patton at No. 3 West Wilkes.

Out: No. 36 Lincolnton; No. 41 Bunker Hill; No. 44 Newton-Conover.

Discussion: Not much has changed here since the last projection. Bandys (17-2 overall, 11-1 CVAC) and Maiden (15-2, 11-1) remained tied in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. Bandys has a winnable game at West Caldwell on Tuesday, but the Warriors (16-6, 7-5) have the ability to surprise the Trojans, if they are not careful.

If the two teams remain tied at the end of the regular season, a draw will be held for the conference tournament’s top bid. The highest finish between the two schools will determine the Catawba Valley's No. 1 bid for the state tournament.

For now, No. 17 West Lincoln (13-7, 8-4) is well off the pace to host a playoff game, as the Rebels chase Forbush for that home game.

Patton (8-11 overall, 3-5 Mountain Foothills 7) has dropped to No. 30 in the 32-team field. The Panthers have a home-and-home series against Chase on Tuesday and Thursday.

1A WEST

In: No. 6 Draughn vs. No. 27 North Rowan.

Discussion: Outside of a change of opponent, everything else remains the same for the Wildcats (17-3 overall, 9-1 Western Highlands). Draughn is still well behind Cherryville for the fifth seed.

The Wildcats have a pair of nonconference games this week against Patton and Lincolnton, neither of which gives the opportunity to boost their RPI.