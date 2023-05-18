A tough first round cut the original 14 area teams in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s girls soccer playoffs to seven. However, the 3A schools proved strong, leaving five area conference schools to pick up again in tonight’s second round.

The top three schools from the Western Foothills 3A Conference remain in play, with Hickory hosting a second-round home match against Central Cabarrus. East Lincoln heads to Winston-Salem to play Atkins and St. Stephens goes to Lexington to face North Davidson.

Two of the three 3A schools out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference (NWC) advanced. Hibriten returns home to play Oak Grove, while Ashe County makes the long trip to West Henderson.

With wins tonight, a couple of matches could feature area schools facing each other in Monday’s third round. Hickory could host St. Stephens in the third match between the crosstown rivals, and East Lincoln could welcome Ashe County to Denver.

Watauga, the lone 4A team from the NWC to make the field, stays home for Round 2 and welcomes Cox Mill to Boone.

In the 1A West bracket, Draughn has a tough challenge at home against Mountain Island Charter.

NCHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS

Schedule: Second Round: Tonight; Third Round: Monday, May 22; Quarterfinals: Thursday, May 25; Regional Finals: Tuesday, May 30; State Finals: June 2-3

3A WEST REGION

NO. 12 CENTRAL CABARRUS (14-2-1) at NO. 5 HICKORY (19-2-2), 6 p.m.

About Hickory (Western Foothills 3A champion, 29-26 NCHSAA playoffs)

Jayden Fralick scored twice, with Mia Zulueta, Litzy Hernandez and Ellie Holtzman scoring one goal each for the Red Tornadoes. Hannah Griesen and Charlotte Zagaroli combined for the team’s 18th shutout of the season, including the last nine straight. The Red Tornadoes look to break a drought of Sweet 16 appearances that stretches back to 2014. Hickory has lost six second-round contests in a row.

Coach: Brian Jillings

Key players: F: Jayden Fralick, Jr.; Litzy Hernandez, Jr. MF: Mia Zulueta. So.; Stephanie Zulueta, Fr. D: Carlee Baer, Sr.; Kate Bridges, So.; Mebane White, Jr.; GK: Hannah Griesen, Sr.

About Central Cabarrus (South Piedmont 3A runner-up, 7-14 NCHSAA playoffs)

Freshmen have scored 59 of the team’s 91 goals this season, including all three in the first-round win against Pisgah. Scarlett Davis had two and Jayden Hicks the other. Monday’s shutout was the 12th of the season for a team that has allowed 11 goals total. Monday was the first playoff win for the Vikings since 2017, and they have not been past the second round since getting to the 4A state quarterfinals in 2007.

Coach: Yusuf Conteh

Key players: Scarlett Davis, Fr. (19 goals, 9 assists); Leslie Rodriguez, So. (13 goals); Grace Toh, Fr. (12 goals); Jayden Hicks, Fr. (12 goals); GK Piper Moretz, Jr. (3.5 saves per game)

Next up: No. 13 St. Stephens (13-4-1) or No. 4 North Davidson (14-3-2)

NO. 13 ST. STEPHENS (13-4-1) at NO. 4 NORTH DAVIDSON (14-3-2), 6 p.m.

About St. Stephens (Wild card entry, 24-23 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Indians put up 26 shots at home against Stuart Cramer and scored on four of them in the second half for the 4-1 win. The Indians have surrendered 14 goals this season, no more than two in any game. A win for St. Stephens puts it in the third round for the first time since 2015.

Coach: Christina Voudouris

Key players: F: Juliette Hessong, Sr. MF: Kaitlyn Prado, Fr.; Gabby Spatz. So. D: Addison Cox, So.; Mira Fogle, Sr.; Kirsten Setzer, So. GK: Addyson Clary, So.

About North Davidson (Mid-Piedmont 3A champion, 9-15 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Black Knights put up a 7-0 win over Freedom to advance to the second round. A win tonight puts North Davidson in the round-of-16 for the third year in a row.

Coach: Jose Duarte

Key players: Keelan Moore, Jr. (33 goals, 11 assists); Kyndall Moore, Jr. (11 goals); GK Kelsey Wren, Fr. (5 saves per game)

Next up: No. 12 Central Cabarrus (14-2-1) or No. 5 Hickory (19-2-2)

NO. 11 OAK GROVE (15-2-1) at NO. 6 HIBRITEN (13-4-4), 6 p.m.

About Hibriten (Northwestern 3A representative, 32-21 NCHSAA playoffs)

Abby Kidder had the big night for the Panthers in their 7-0 win over Central Davidson in the first round. The senior forward scored four times and assisted on three others, those scores coming from Bella Hawkins, Haley Crowe and Avery Harris. Rylee Conard made the only save required for the team’s 13th shutout of the season. A win puts Hibriten in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2018.

Coach: Shea Bridges

Key players: F: Avery Harris, Fr.; Abby Kidder, Sr. MF: Addison Brookshire, Fr.; Bella Hawkins, So.; D: Haley Crowe, Jr.; Darby Keen. GK: Rylee Conard, Sr. (East-West All-Star game selection)

About Oak Grove (Mid-Piedmont 3A runner-up, 1-2 NCHSAA playoffs)

Haley Long scored the hat trick and assisted on another tally to lead the Grizzlies to a 5-2 win over Northwest Cabarrus. Katherine Lockamy scored once and assisted on two others. The victory is the first for Oak Grove in three tries since the school opened in 2017.

Coach: Kimmi Duncan

Key players: Haley Long, Sr. (32 goals, 7 assists); Katherine Lockamy, Fr. (13 goals, 7 assists); Ashlyn Chapman (10 assists); Carmen DiFoggio, Fr. (3.5 saves per game)

Next up: No. 14 Crest (17-4) or No. 3 Lake Norman Charter (17-1-2)

NO. 10 EAST LINCOLN (18-4-2) at NO. 7 ATKINS (18-2-2), 7 p.m.

About East Lincoln (Western Foothills 3A runner-up, 22-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Mustangs scored four in the first half and eventually put away Fred T. Foard 5-0 in the first round. Mikaela Cowgill scored twice with Sadie Cunningham, Morgan Brotherton and Abigail Hege each scoring once. Freshman Lily Cleeland made five saves for East Lincoln’s 10th shutout. A win tonight puts the Mustangs in the third round for the second year in a row.

Coach: Jason Dragoon

Key players: F: Ginny Overbay, Sr. (16 goals); Abbie Hege, Jr. (22 goals, 10 assists); Grace Harpster, Jr. (9 goals). MF: Sadie Cunningham, Sr.; D: Karly Patterson, Sr.

About Atkins (Mid-State 3A champion, 4-7 NCHSAA playoffs)

Austin Huffman scored the hat trick and Allison Wiebking assisted on three goals to lead the Camels to a 7-0 win over West Rowan in the first round. It was the 17th shutout this season for a team that has allowed 10 goals this year. The match was also the 14th in which the Camels have scored seven or more goals. The overall scoring margin is 146-10. All four playoff wins have come over the last three postseasons.

Key players: Allison Wiebking, Sr. (36 goals, 19 assists); Charlise, Grimes, So. (24 goals, 13 assists); Austin Huffman, Sr. (18 goals); Caitlin Davis Sr. (9 goals, 19 assists); Addison Engel, So. (15 assists); GK Kaleigh Altman, So. (35 saves, 7 goals allowed)

Coach: Melissa Guy

Next up: No. 18 Ashe County (14-5) or No. 2 West Henderson (20-3)

NO. 18 ASHE COUNTY (14-5) at NO. 2 WEST HENDERSON (20-3), 6 p.m.

About Ashe County (Wild card entry, 10-13 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Huskies celebrated their first postseason since 2019 with their first postseason win since 2016, a 3-0 win over Forestview. Alexis Dawson scored twice and assisted on a Morgan Phipps goal, while Dakota Peterman made eight saves for the team’s 11th shutout. A win would put Ashe County into the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003.

Coach: Wayne Cable

Key players: F: Morgan Phipps, Sr. (25 goals). MF: Alexis Dawson, Jr. (28 goals, 16 assists); Jezik Martin, Sr. (12 goals). GK: Dakota Peterman, Fr. (7.1 saves per game)

About West Henderson (Mountain 7 3A champion, 17-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

Given a 122-13 scoring margin this season, to defeat North Lincoln — the final team to get a wild card slot — by just a 2-0 final was a surprise. Marianne Maxon and Sarah Hughes each scored once, and Ava Heffner made the only save she needed to make to preserve the Falcons’ 16th shutout of the season. A win puts West Henderson into the round-of-16 for the second season in a row.

Coach: Brian Brewer

Key players: Marianne Maxon, Jr. (47 goals, 21 assists); Emma Chavez, Sr. (23 goals, 19 assists); Catherine Barton, Jr. (19 goals, 12 assists); GK Ava Heffner, Sr. (11 goals allowed, 2.3 saves per game)

Next up: No. 10 East Lincoln (18-4-2) or No. 7 Atkins (18-2-2)

1A WEST REGION

NO. 10 MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER (16-4) at NO. 7 DRAUGHN (11-5-2), 6 p.m.

About Draughn (Western Highlands 1A representative, 2-2 NCHSAA playoffs)

Draughn got four goals from Alexis Diaz, two more from Yadhira Castrejon and another by Ambria Blalock to pull away from Corvian Community 7-0 in the first round. Emma Lewis made four saves to preserve the Wildcats’ 10th shutout of the season. Draughn seeks its first Sweet 16 visit with a win.

Coach: Shawn Street

Key players: F: Ambria Blalock, Jr. MF: Yadira Castrejon, Jr.; Alexis Diaz, Sr. D: Genesis Becerra, Sr.; Cora Hunt, Sr.; Abigail Williams, So. GK: Emma Lewis

About Mountain Island Charter (Wild card entry, 8-5 NCHSAA playoffs)

The Raptors led 6-0 at the half and went on to the 9-0 mercy-rule win. Jaida McGrew led the scoring with five goals and an assist, with Hilary Schmitz scoring two and assisting on two others. Lydia Robinson made the only save required for her team’s eighth shutout. The Raptors have a scoring margin of 113-20.

Coach: Darren Johnson

Key players: Jaida McGrew, So. (50 goals, 16 assists); Harmoni Carter, Fr. (19 goals); Hilary Schmitz, Sr. (11 goals); Eden Lewis, Fr. (11 goals); GK Lydia Robinson, Jr. (5.5 saves per game, 20 goals allowed)

Next up: No. 18 Uwharrie Charter (8-10-2) or No. 2 Christ the King (12-2-3)

4A WEST REGION

NO. 18 COX MILL (12-6-3) at NO. 2 WATAUGA (15-2-1), 6 p.m.

About Watauga (Northwestern 3A/4A champion, 19-25 NCHSAA playoffs)

Sophomores Morgan Flynt and Kate Sears each scored in the first half for the Pioneers, who eliminated Southwest Guilford in the first round for the second year in a row. Watauga now seeks to avoid a second-round loss for a third straight year. The shutout was the 11th in 12 matches for the Pioneers, who have allowed 12 goals all season.

Coach: Chris Tarnoski

Key players: F: Katie Durham, Jr. (27 goals, 12 assists). MF: Maya Nelson, Sr. (12 goals)

About Cox Mill (Greater Metro 4A runner-up, 29-11 NCSHAA playoffs, 1 state title (2021))

The Chargers needed overtime but were able to gain a 3-2 road win at Reagan on Monday. Jenna Ryan scored in the extra period for the win after Courtney Chase and Skylar Noll each scored in regulation. Reese DeJong made 12 saves to keep Cox Mill in the match. After making the 3A state finals in two of the last three years it was held, the Chargers took a second-round loss last spring.

Coach: Eric Clark

Key players: Courtney Chase, So. (9 goals, 7 assists); Skylar Noll, Sr. (8 goals, 10 assists); Ella Berry, So. (8 goals); GK Reese DeJong, Jr. (6 saves per game)

Next up: No. 10. Cuthbertson (14-4-2) or No. 7 Hough (19-3-1)