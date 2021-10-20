Area schools set for dual tennis tourney

Finishing in second in the CVAC, the Red Devils spot into the playoffs was won on the final regular season match against Maiden. After the singles matches were split 3-3 and the first two doubles matches were split, the No. 3 doubles tandem — seniors Keira Hirons and Madeline Loy — was the difference to clinch the postseason berth. This is Newton-Conover’s first dual-playoff appearance since 2014 (10-18 NCHSAA playoffs) when it advanced to the second round.

Coach’s comments: “At 11-0, Alexa Allison is a very exciting player to watch. She has made it to the state individual tournament for two straight years with a top-four finish back in June. Our goal is for her to go to the finals this year. Lizzie Sain came in this year and has really helped to boost the team in overall performance. Keira Hirons has been on the team for the past four years. She has had to play in a higher position and this year has been really successful in the No. 3 spot. Ella Cecil has developed some since her freshman season back in the spring, but I feel she will have a lot more development over the next year and be ready to come into the 2022-23 season as a solid No. 3 player. Paige Furr has been a good player since the spring and she has been a big help in No. 1 doubles play this year. Madeline Loy came to the team back in the spring and has helped to shore up the No. 6 spot.”