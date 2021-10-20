Area schools set for dual tennis tourney

After the North Carolina High School Athletic Association canceled the dual-team tournament in girls tennis last season, it returns for the 2021 season with the first round beginning today.
With the realignment in place for the first of four seasons, the area conferences have several schools making their return to the tournament after lengthy absences. In fact, of the 12 schools participating from the five area conferences, eight have been absent from the team tournament since at least 2016. Several matches will feature teams whose last postseason was 2015 or prior.
Out of the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, Hendersonville, the 2019 2A tournament winner, is back in defense of its title. The two Western Foothills 3A Conference representatives face each other in Round 1.
Winners of today’s matches return next Tuesday for Round 2.
Note: Coaches were invited to provide comments about their teams and players. Some comments have been edited for clarity and brevity.
SCHEDULE
1st Round: Today; 2nd Round: Tuesday, Oct. 26; 3rd Round: Monday, Nov. 1; Regional: Wednesday, Nov. 3; State final: Saturday, Nov. 6, Burlington Tennis Center
3A WEST TOURNAMENT No. 12 Hickory (8-2) at No. 5 North Lincoln (13-2)
About Hickory (61-27 NCHSAA playoffs, state titles: 1993, 2006)
The Red Tornadoes finished second in the Western Foothills 3A Conference. The two losses came against playoff teams (North Lincoln, Newton-Conover). This is Hickory’s first dual-team playoff since 2018 (61-27 NCHSAA playoffs). The last playoff win came in 2015 when the Red Tornadoes advanced to the 3A quarterfinals.
Coach: Jackie Finley
Key players: Nicole Kozischek, Sr. (No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles); Ellie Holtzman, Jr. (No. 1 singles, No. 1 doubles); Rachel Register, Sr. (No. 5 singles, doubles)
Coach’s comments: “Nicole has played both the No. 1 and No. 2 position. She has not lost a singles match this year, making her record 10-0. Rachel worked her way up the ladder over the last four years and has especially excelled in doubles matches. What must be especially highlighted is the recent accomplishment of our No. 1 doubles team, Nicole Kozischek and Ellie Holtzman, who won the conference tournament last week at North Lincoln. As far as the key to a successful year, practice includes drills, workouts, stretches and warm-ups, including singles and doubles matches every day. We identify and work on individual weaknesses for the purpose of improving strokes, stamina and positive attitudes.”
About North Lincoln (6-10 NCHSAA playoffs)
The Knights defeated Hickory 6-3 in a key match to win the Western Foothills 3A Conference with an unbeaten record (7-0). Their two losses are against playoff teams (Forestview, Lake Norman). This is North Lincoln’s first dual-team playoff since 2015 (6-10), when it defeated East Rowan 5-4 but lost to Hibriten 5-4. Carver is coming off a win in the conference singles final over three-time state champion Alexis Wolgemuth of Fred T. Foard.
Coach: Neill Tapp
Key players: Emma Carver, Fr. (No. 1 singles). Anna Gore, Sr. (No. 2 singles); Meghan Restino, Sr (No. 3 singles); Madison File, Sr. (No. 4 singles)
Coach’s comments: “The three senior captains (Gore, Restino, File) have combined for a 35-9 singles record.”
Next up: No. 13 Jesse Carson (12-4) or No. 4 West Henderson (12-1)
No. 9 Enka (7-7) at No. 8 Hibriten (10-5)
About Hibriten (4-10 NCHSAA playoffs)
Hibriten advanced as the top 3A seed in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. The Panthers are in the dual-team playoffs for the first time since 2015 when they won half of the program’s postseason matches (4-10 NCHSAA playoffs) to get to the quarterfinals.
Coach: Lynn Bruton
Key players: Kennedi Harper, Sr. (No. 1 doubles); Cassey Vaught, Sr. (No. 1 doubles, No. 1 singles); Natalie Jones, So. (No. 3 singles).
Coach’s comments: “Kennedi Harper and Cassey Vaught are the No. 1 doubles players in our conference two years in a row and are a force on the team. They beat the No. 1 team from Watauga in the conference tournament. Cassey has played No. 1 for three years. Kennedi is also a sponge singles player. Natalie Jones has played No. 5 most of the season but has played up to No. 3. She has only lost three matches in two years and will be one of my strongest players next year. Maddy Reid plays No. 6 and also has had a good season. Keira Andrews and Charlotte Gardner round out the top six.”
About Enka (0-5 NCHSAA playoffs)
The Jets finished fourth in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference and took the league’s top 3A bid, going 6-6. This will be the first playoff appearance for Enka since 2015
Next up: No. 16 West Charlotte (1-4) or No. 1 Forestview (11-0)
4A WEST TOURNAMENT
No. 14 Ardrey Kell (11-4) at No. 3 Watauga (10-0)
About Watauga (13-25 NCHSAA playoffs)
The Pioneers ran the table in duals in the Northwestern 3A/4A for the third straight season, winning 21 conference matches in a row. Watauga is looking for its first dual playoff win since getting to the quarterfinals in 2016.
Coach: Jennifer Pillow
Key players: Jillian Russert, Sr. (No. 1 singles, No. 1 doubles); Amira Younce, Jr. (No. 3 singles, No. 2 doubles)
Coach’s comments: “Jillian Russert has the most experience in postseason play, making it to the quarters of states in singles last year. She’s a team leader whose dedication to the sport of tennis shines through her on and off the court. Amira Younce is our most patient player. Physically and mentally tough, she wears down opponent after opponent. All six singles players are undefeated, having not given up a single set combined. They are able to analyze and make adjustments quickly to maintain control of the match. Skill, fitness and passion are keys to our success.”
About Ardrey Kell (18-9 NCHSAA playoffs)
The Knights finished second in the Southern Meck 4A Conference. All four losses came against 4A playoff teams (Myers Park twice, Charlotte Catholic, Marvin Ridge). Ardrey Kell advanced to the 4A quarterfinal in 2019.
Next up: No. 6 Hough (13-1) or No. 11 Asheville (10-2)
No. 10 Alexander Central (12-2) at No. 7 A.C. Reynolds (12-1)
About Alexander Central (1st NCHSAA playoff appearance)
The Cougars went 10-4 in 2019 with just one conference loss (5-1) to Watauga. But with the Northwestern Conference getting just one 3A team in the tournament, Alexander Central was shut out of a wild-card bid. After no tournament was held last season, the Cougars finally get a taste of the postseason for the first time as a wild-card entrant.
Coach: Courtney Bebber
Key players: Faith Zerkle, Sr. (No. 1 singles, No. 1 doubles); Mackenzie Harper, Sr. (No. 2 singles); Cassidy Caskaddon, Sr. (No. 3 singles, No. 1 doubles); Emmy Rogers, Jr. (No. 4 singles)
Coach’s comments: “Faith Zirkle and Mackenzie Harper have both played No. 1 and No. 2 for me this year. Both girls play intelligently and with a lot of heart. Their willingness to work hard has enabled their great improvements this season. Cassidy Caskaddon is very hard-working and is an aggressive player at the net. She is dependable in her skills. Emmy Rogers is a fierce competitor no matter who she is up against. She is a very hard worker and has a great sense of athleticism and determination which helps her as she continues to grow. The girls have yet to stop working hard. They show up to practice with positive attitudes and strive to get better every day. Each of them has shown lots of heart during the adversity of the season.”
About A.C. Reynolds (8-21 NCHSAA playoffs)
The Rockets won The Mountain 3A/4A Conference to reach the postseason for the first time since 2017. A 5-4 win over T.C. Roberson in the final week sewed up the conference title. The last postseason win came in 2008.
Next up: No. 15 Grimsley (11-4) or No. 2 Davie (14-0)
2A WEST TOURNAMENT
No. 12 Burns (11-2) at No. 5 West Lincoln (10-1)
About West Lincoln (1-11 NCHSAA playoffs)
The Rebels went unbeaten in the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference (6-0), defeating Maiden in the final week of the regular season to clinch the title. West Lincoln is in the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and won its only postseason match (1-11 NCHSAA playoffs) in 2015 with a win over Smoky Mountain. West Lincoln’s only loss this season was at Burns.
Coach: Ken Hildebran
Key players: Etta Godfrey, Sr. (No. 1 singles, No. 2 doubles), Megan Cody (No. 4 singles, No. 2 doubles); Chloe Norman (No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles); Bailey Huss (No. 3 singles, No. 1 doubles)
Coach’s comments: “This team was second during the last COVID spring season with a 6-1 record, losing only to East Lincoln 4-5. So, the short turnaround between last season and this season made them better and hungrier for a championship. I would say just our mental game. If we are focused, we will be good for at least this first round.”
About Burns (3-6 NCHSAA playoffs)
The Bulldogs finished second in the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference but earned a playoff spot. Both losses came against league champion Shelby. Prior to their visit to the playoffs in 2019, the last appearance was in 2010. Their last postseason win was before 2006.
Next up: No. 13 Forbush (10-3) or No. 4 West Stanly (12-1)
No. 15 Newton-Conover (8-3) at No. 2 Hendersonville (13-0)
About Newton-Conover (10-18 NCHSAA playoffs)
Finishing in second in the CVAC, the Red Devils spot into the playoffs was won on the final regular season match against Maiden. After the singles matches were split 3-3 and the first two doubles matches were split, the No. 3 doubles tandem — seniors Keira Hirons and Madeline Loy — was the difference to clinch the postseason berth. This is Newton-Conover’s first dual-playoff appearance since 2014 (10-18 NCHSAA playoffs) when it advanced to the second round.
Coach: Randall Porter
Key players: Alexa Allison, Jr. (No. 1 singles, No. 1 doubles); Lizzie Sain (No. 2 singles); Paige Furr (No. 5 singles, No. 1 doubles)
Coach’s comments: “At 11-0, Alexa Allison is a very exciting player to watch. She has made it to the state individual tournament for two straight years with a top-four finish back in June. Our goal is for her to go to the finals this year. Lizzie Sain came in this year and has really helped to boost the team in overall performance. Keira Hirons has been on the team for the past four years. She has had to play in a higher position and this year has been really successful in the No. 3 spot. Ella Cecil has developed some since her freshman season back in the spring, but I feel she will have a lot more development over the next year and be ready to come into the 2022-23 season as a solid No. 3 player. Paige Furr has been a good player since the spring and she has been a big help in No. 1 doubles play this year. Madeline Loy came to the team back in the spring and has helped to shore up the No. 6 spot.”
About Hendersonville (29-23 NCHSAA, state titles 2002, 2019)
Winners of the last 2A state tournament, the Bearcats return as the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference champions. Hendersonville has won 42 straight dual matches since losing to eventual 2A state champion Maiden in the 2018 2A state quarterfinals.
Next up: No. 10 Reidsville (3-1) or No. 7 Wheatmore (11-2)
OTHER AREA CONFERENCE TEAMS APPEARING:
No. 16 R-S Central (7-3) at No. 1 Salisbury (16-0): The Hilltoppers are making their first state playoff appearance since 2006. They finished behind Hendersonville in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A.
No. 9 Owen (10-3) at No. 8 East Surry (10-3): Owen enters as the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference champions. The Warhorses are 1-10 in the state playoffs with the last appearance in 2019.
1A WEST TOURNAMENT
No. 12 Highland Tech (6-7) at No. 5 Draughn (5-3)
About Draughn (4-5 NCHSAA playoffs)
Draughn is the 1A representative out of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference. Two of the three losses by the Wildcats this season were to Owen, which won the conference title. The other loss was to CVAC champion West Lincoln. Draughn lost to the eventual 2A state champion, Hendersonville, in the last dual tournament held in 2019. The last postseason win came in 2015 in the first round against Mount Pleasant.
Coach: Chris Cozort
Key players: Katie Cozort (No.1 singles). Regan Winkler (No. 2 singles) and Kaitlyn Kincaid (No. 3 singles) have all had playoff experience and know how the level of play escalates quickly. Maddison Powell (No. 4 singles) is a two-year seeded player. Briana Nations (No. 5 singles) and Jenna Coffey (No. 6 singles) are first-year seeded players.
Coach’s comments: “As with most teams, we have lost a lot of court time due to COVID, so getting accustomed to the speed of play early and being competitive. The lower seeds are very inexperienced (so) seeing how well they can compete at this level.”
About Highland Tech (0-3 NCHSAA playoffs)
Finishing as the second-seeded 1A team in the Southern Piedmont 1A/2A Conference, the Rams received a wild card into the playoffs. Highland Tech has three postseason appearances, but the last in 2019.
Next up: No. 13 Starmount (6-9) or No. 4 Christ the King (6-2).
OTHER AREA CONFERENCE TEAMS APPEARING:
No. 15 Mountain Heritage (2-4) at No. 2 Bishop McGuiness (14-2): Mountain Heritage returns to the state as the second 1A seed from the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference. This is the Cougars’ first appearance since 2010 (1-3).