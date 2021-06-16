Area schools sending 58 grapplers to state

The tickets are stamped for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s state individual wrestling tournament with a large contingent advancing from Tuesday’s regionals. Out of the four regionals held on Tuesday, a total of 58 competitors finished in the top four and will wrestle in the state tournaments scheduled for Saturday, June 26.
Below is a recap of all four regionals.
2A WEST REGIONALFred T. Foard dominated the field and won its second straight 2A West Regional, which was held at Pisgah High in Canton. The Tigers placed eight wrestlers in the finals with six winning gold for a team score of 238 points. Foard had 11 wrestlers advance to the 2A state final, which is scheduled to take place at Wheatmore High. West Lincoln finished in second with a total of 130.5 points. Newton-Conover ended up in fifth with 75 points but had three gold medalists. Hibriten also finished in the top 10 with a seventh-place finish.
Out of the 56 wrestlers from this regional to advance to the state tournament, 29 are from the Northwestern Foothills 2A and South Fork 2A conferences.
AGGREGATE (area conference schools only)
Team Scores: 1. Fred T. Foard 238, 2. West Lincoln 130.5, 5. Newton-Conover 75, 7. Hibriten 70.5, 10. Lincolnton 37, 12. East Burke 25.5, T-15. Patton 16.5, 20. Maiden 7, T-23 West Caldwell 0.
First-place matches:
106: Brayden Mejia (FTF) p. Albert Messer (Pisgah), :49
113: Hunter Clark (FTF) d. Brady Mathis (E. Henderson), 11-5
120: Josiah Honer (H) d. Chade Norman (WL), 4-1
126: Brock Carey (FTF) d. Langston Hoffman (WL), 11-4
132: Luke Stewart (WL) p. Ross Watts (H), 1:40
145: Jamie Ricard (FTF) md. Xander Hill (Pisgah), 10-0
152: Lucas Whitted (Pisgah) p. Ricky Reynolds (WL), 3:28
170: Zane Birtchet (FTF) d. Jevon Snoddy (R-S Central), 10-8
182: Landon Foor (FTF) p. Gabriel Bare (Ashe Co.), 1:30
195: Owen Clark (N-C) d. Colby Mace (FTF), 3-1
220: Cole Clark (N-C) d. Mo McAfee (FTF), 4-2
285: Ryan Walker (N-C) d. Alex Roland (W. Wilkes), 6-5.
Third-place matches:
106: Riley Shaw (W. Wilkes) p. Andy Saine (WL), 2:28
113: Sumter Horton (R-S Central) d. Eli Leatherman (WL), 8-4
120: Spencer Bechtol (FTF) p. Grayson Phillips (EB), 2:15
138: Caleb Johnson-White (EB) d. Quinlan Hunter (L), 9-2
152: Dilan Patton (P) d. Conner Weaver (FTF), 7-5
170: David Queen (Pisgah) d. Patrick Goins (WL), 6-2
182: Braden Cody (Franklin) p. Elijah Powell (L), 3:40
220: Branden Berger (F) p. Zay Barnes (H), 2:18
285: Dylan Smith (FTF) d. Dylan Mcclellan (Pisgah), 7-0
State qualifiers/weight class
East Burke (2)
Third place: Caleb Johnson-White 138; Fourth place: Grayson Phillips 120
Fred T. Foard (11)
First place: Braden Mejia 106, Hunter Clark 113, Brock Carey 126, Jamie Richard 145, Zane Birtchet 170, Landon Foor 182; Second place: Colby Mace 195, Moe McAfee 220; Third place: Spencer Bechtol 120, Dylan Smith 285; Fourth place: Conner Weaver 152
Hibriten (3)
First place: Josiah Honer 126; Second place: Ross Watts 132; Fourth place: Zay Barnes 220
Lincolnton (2)
Fourth place: Quinlan Hunter 138, Elijah Powell 182
Newton-Conover (3)
First place: Owen Clark 195, Cole Clark 220, Ryan Walker 285
Patton (1)
Third place: Dilan Patton 152
West Lincoln (7)
First place: Luke Stewart 132; Second place: Chade Norman 120, Langston Hoffman 126, Ricky Reynolds 152; Fourth place: Andy Saine 106, Eli Leatherman 113, Patrick Goins 170
2A MIDWEST REGIONAL
Four area schools finished in the top 10 on Tuesday at Mount Pleasant High. Defending 2A state tournament champion Central Academy took the team title with 178.5 points, as five of its eight qualifiers reached the top of the podium. Host Mount Pleasant came in second with 123 points, just ahead of East Lincoln — which had two champions crowned — with 115. Bandys, which will send six to Wheatmore for the state tournament, was fourth with 76. Also in the top 10 were North Lincoln in seventh (61) and Bunker Hill in 10th (44.5), each of which had a second-place wrestler.
<&underline>AGGREGATE (area conference schools only):</&underline>
Team Scores: 3. East Lincoln 115.5, 4. Bandys 76, 7. North Lincoln 61, 10. Bunker Hill 44.5, 21. West Iredell 8.
First-place matches:
106: Eli Thomas (Forbush) p. Lawson Vang (BH), :39
113: Tyler Holland (Wilkes Cent.) p. Devean Huskey (EL), 2:57
126: Elijah Harris (Central Acad.) p. Luke Davidson (EL), 4:49
132: Hunter Ross (CA) d. Jorden Schlossman (NL), 5-3
152: Aidan Hiott (W. Stanly) d. Caleb Hines (EL), 6-1
182: Grayson Cannon (EL) p. Dallas Thomas (W. Davidson), 2:49
285: Trent Smith (EL) p. Curtus Wilson, :30
Third-place matches:
120: David McEachern (Mt. Pleasant) p. Raul Hernandez (BH), 2:47
126: Edwin Pozo (Forbush) d. Joey Levix (B), 7-0
132: Bryson Burkett (B) d. Bryson Whitley (W. Stanly), 4-1
138: Logan Fite (Central Acad.) p. William Nix, 3:35
160: Brayden Guess (BH) d. Caleb Moore (B), 3-2
170: Joseph Plyler (NL) p. Karson Crouse (Surry Cent.), 3:45
182: Jordon Dininny (NL) p. Matthew Cranfill (B), 4:51
195: Zackory Evans (B) d. Luke Hurley (Forbush), 10-9
State qualifiers/weight class
Bandys (6)
Third place: Bryson Burkett 132, Zackory Evans 195; Fourth Place: Joey Levix 126, William Nix 138, Caleb Moore 160, Matthew Cranfill 182
Bunker Hill (3)
Second place: Lawson Vang 106; Third place: Brayden Guess 160; Fourth Place: Raul Hernandez 120
East Lincoln (5)
First place: Grayson Cannon 182, Trent Smith 285; Second place: Devean Huskey 113 Luke Davidson 126, Caleb Hines 152
North Lincoln (3)
Second place: Jordan Schlossman 132; Third place: Joseph Plyler 170, Jordan Dininny 182
3A WEST REGIONAL
Host school North Henderson fell just short of the defending 3A tournament champions from Enka, with the Jets taking a 141.5-130 advantage in points on Tuesday. From the area, St. Stephens had four wrestlers advance in leading the Indians to a fourth-place finish with 88 points. Alexander Central and Freedom each had a wrestler qualify for the state tournament to be held at Eastern Guilford High.
<&underline>AGGREGATE (area conference schools only):</&underline>
Team Scores: 4. St. Stephens 88, 19. Alexander Central 21, 21. Freedom 12, 26. Watauga 0.
First-place matches
132: Jacob Massengill (Forestview) over Brady Connell (SS), injury default, 4:51
182: Andre Britt (SS) d. Trey Crawford (Kings Mtn.) 8-7
Third-place matches
126: Evan Trossi (SS) d. Peyton Fincher (N. Henderson), 9-7, SV-1
138: Kymani Evans (SS) over Mason Baker (Tuscola), won by forfeit
152: Jack McDermid (Cuthbertson) p. Kalvin Khang (F), 3:10
160: Elijah Peal (AC) p. Ulises Vega De La Mora (N. Henderson), 5:03
State qualifiers/weight class
Alexander Central (1)
Third place: Elijah Peal 160
Freedom (1)
Fourth place: Kalvin Khang 152
St. Stephens (4)
First place: Andre Britt 182; Second place: Brady Connell 132; Third place: Evan Trossi 126, Kymani Evans 138
4A WEST REGIONAL
Defending 4A state champion Hough outlasted two other I-Meck 4A Conference schools to take the regional tournament, held at Mallard Creek High. The Huskies scored 169 points, just ahead of Mooresville’s 167 and Lake Norman’s 159. From area conferences, McDowell had four state qualifiers, including a regional champion that put the Titans in a tie for fifth with host Mallard Creek with 73 points. South Caldwell, which will send two to the 4A state tournament at Glenn High, finished in 11th with 24 points.
First-place matches
132: Tobias Finn (McD) d. Tyler Caldwell (Hough), 5-3
220: Sakarri Morrison (Lake Norman) md. Collin Campbell (McD), 12-1
Third-place matches
106: Leyton Beam (Olympic) p. Brighton Deal (SC), :58
120: Jeffrey Rion (Mallard Creek) d. Jonah McBurney (SC), 10-6.
170: Preston Dennison (McD) over Noah Rupp (Providence), won by forfeit
195: Chris Dickey (E. Mecklenburg) d. Jesse Barrier (McD), 8-3
State qualifiers/weight class
McDowell (4)