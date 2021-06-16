Area schools sending 58 grapplers to state

Four area schools finished in the top 10 on Tuesday at Mount Pleasant High. Defending 2A state tournament champion Central Academy took the team title with 178.5 points, as five of its eight qualifiers reached the top of the podium. Host Mount Pleasant came in second with 123 points, just ahead of East Lincoln — which had two champions crowned — with 115. Bandys, which will send six to Wheatmore for the state tournament, was fourth with 76. Also in the top 10 were North Lincoln in seventh (61) and Bunker Hill in 10th (44.5), each of which had a second-place wrestler.