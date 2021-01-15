Area runners ready for regional meets

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host the high school cross country regionals today and Saturday at sites throughout the state.

The regional meets — East, Mideast, Midwest and West — in all four of the NCHSAA classifications will determine team and individual champions, as well as the qualifiers for the state meet. The top 25% of the teams at the meet or the top four, whichever is greater, at each regional will advance to the state championships. The top seven individuals not on a qualifying team will also advance.

The state meets for all four classifications are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 23 at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, each regional will divide the teams and individual races into separate races, with a limited number of runners for each.

Here is a preview of the teams and individuals from the three area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record.

2A WEST REGIONAL:

Today at Murray's Mill, Catawba (original site was McAlpine Park in Charlotte, but it was announced Wednesday that Charlotte Parks & Recreation venues will be closed to events beginning at noon today)