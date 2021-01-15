Area runners ready for regional meets

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will host the high school cross country regionals today and Saturday at sites throughout the state.
The regional meets — East, Mideast, Midwest and West — in all four of the NCHSAA classifications will determine team and individual champions, as well as the qualifiers for the state meet. The top 25% of the teams at the meet or the top four, whichever is greater, at each regional will advance to the state championships. The top seven individuals not on a qualifying team will also advance.
The state meets for all four classifications are scheduled for Friday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 23 at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, each regional will divide the teams and individual races into separate races, with a limited number of runners for each.
Here is a preview of the teams and individuals from the three area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record.
2A WEST REGIONAL:
Today at Murray's Mill, Catawba (original site was McAlpine Park in Charlotte, but it was announced Wednesday that Charlotte Parks & Recreation venues will be closed to events beginning at noon today)
Schedules for area teams and individuals:
12:45 p.m. Boys Section 1: East Burke, Bunker Hill
1:15 p.m. Boys Section 2: Bandys, Lake Norman Charter, Patton, East Lincoln
1:45 p.m. Boys Section 3: North Lincoln, Fred T. Foard; Individual: Draughn – Jacob Mullen
2:15 p.m. Girls section 1: Bandys, East Burke, Fred T. Foard; Individuals: Bunker Hill – Maya Cappalletty, West Iredell – Madison Milliron
2:45 p.m. Girls section 2: North Lincoln, Patton, Lake Norman Charter; Individuals: Draughn – Ambria Blalock, Maiden – Noelle Poovey and McKenna Parker, Lincolnton – Katherine Hopkins
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A
TEAMS (team members listed by finish at conference championship):
BUNKER HILL:
Boys – Ben Martin, Soph.; Zachary Smyre, Sr.; James Skeens, Soph.; Justin Vinson, Sr.; Josh Horniman, Soph.; Alan Morales, Soph.; Nicholas Phillips, Sr.
The Bears qualified for regionals with a third-place finish at the conference championship. Two runners placed in the top 10 at the championship meet, including Martin (seventh) and Smyre (ninth). Austin Cornette was the last Bunker Hill racer to qualify for the state meet, doing so in 2016 and 2017. The Bears last qualified as a team in 2006.
EAST BURKE:
Boys – Luke Elliott, Sr.; Caleb Johnson-White, Jr.; Davin Price, Jr.; Jake Bevins, Sr.; Jordan Dennie, Fr.; Caleb Duncan, Jr.; Jesus Martinez-Ortega, Fr.
The Cavaliers were the last team in the conference to qualify after finishing fourth at the conference championship. Elliott was sixth in the race and Johnson-White was 10th to lead East Burke. The Cavaliers were 12th at the state meet in 2019 with Elliott (33rd) and Johnson-White returning this season.
Girls – Meah Walsh Soph.; Piper Strong, Soph.; Kylie McFalls, Fr.; Madison Fowler, Sr.; Janie Ennis, Jr.; Mary Blankenship, Jr.; Kloie Grubbs, Sr.
East Burke was the runner-up at the conference championship, led by Walsh (third) and Strong (sixth). The last Cavalier girl to qualify for the state meet was Courtney Morse in 1999.
FRED T. FOARD:
Boys – Ben Trimm, Sr.; Kobus Wilkinson, Sr.; Mario Santos-Morales, Fr.; Nathanael Hughes, Jr.; Alex Ledford, Fr.; Austin Malouin, Soph.; Joseph Scott, Soph.
The Tigers won the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference championship with Trimm completing the sweep of individual conference titles during his high school career. Twelfth at last season’s regional, he is looking to qualify for his fourth state meet, where he was 30th in 2019. Joining Trimm in the top 10 at the conference meet were Wilkinson (fifth) and Santos-Morales (eighth). The boys last competed in the state meet in 2014.
Girls – Karina Coulter, Sr.; Katie Wilkinson, Soph.; Rose Hull, Jr.; Ashlyn Kirby, Fr.; Ariah Gibbs, Fr.; Hallie Hall, Sr.; Alyssa Smith, Soph.
Foard was the runner-up at the conference championship with Coulter also finishing second in the individual race. She won the 2018 2A West Regional and is looking to qualify for her fourth state meet, at which she has top-10 finishes the last two seasons. Wilkinson (ninth) and Hull (10th) had top-10 finishes at the conference championship. The Tigers last competed as a team in the state meet in 2012.
PATTON:
Boys – Vance Jones, Jr.; Gabe Maksoud, Sr.; Caden Clontz, Jr.; Austin McGuire, Fr.; Nick Corn, Sr.; Daniel Chandler, Sr.; Connor Ruddisill, Jr.
The Panthers were runner-up at the conference meet with Jones finishing second and Maksoud in fourth. Patton’s last runner to qualify in the boys’ state meet was Noah Green in 2011.
Girls – Madison Clay, Jr.; Melia Carswell, Jr.; Sarah Browning, Jr.; Georgia Wood, Soph.; Rachel Gamewell, Jr.; Juli Stewart, Soph.; Kinsey Snodgrass, Fr.
Patton won the girls' conference title, led by Clay’s first-place finish in the race. Carswell also placed in the top 10, as she finished eighth. The Panthers had two runners in the state meet last year. They last qualified for state as a team in 2010.
INDIVIDUALS
BUNKER HILL:
Girls – Maya Cappelletty, Jr. Finished seventh at the conference meet. She is looking to become the first Bunker Hill girl to run in the state meet since 2017.
DRAUGHN:
Boys – Reed Farrar, Jr. Finished third at the conference meet. He was a part of the Wildcats team that was 18th in the 2A state meet in 2018.
Girls – Ambria Blalock, Fr. finished fourth at the conference meet. The last Draughn girl to run in the state meet was in 2014.
WEST IREDELL:
Girls – Madison Milliron, Sr. Finished fifth at the conference meet. She hopes to be the first Warrior girl to qualify for the state meet since 2016.
SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE
TEAMS (team members listed by finish at conference championship):
BANDYS:
Boys – Grant Parham, Jr.; David Birkhofer, Jr.; Bryson Burkett, Sr.; C.J. Schronce, Jr.; Thomas Dollyhite, Sr.; Cole Melendez, Soph.; Dylan Roseman, Sr.
The Trojans finished third at the conference championship with Parham (eighth) and Birkhofer (10th) leading the way. Bandys' last boys state qualifier was Aaron Bassinger in 2016. The last team to qualify for state was in 2015.
Girls – Lauren Buckminster, Jr.; Emily Hedrick, Fr.; Paige Oldenburg, Soph.; Jade Drum, Sr.; Alan McCaffrey, Jr.; Bailey Reynolds, Jr.; Gabriela Edwards, Jr.
Like the boys, the Trojans' girls team also finished third in the conference meet with Lauren Buckminster coming in fifth. The junior is looking to qualify for her third state meet after finishes of 38th and 22nd the last two seasons. Bandys last had a girls team to qualify in 1998.
EAST LINCOLN:
Boys – Andrew Kleiner, Sr.; Alex McLucas, Jr.; Noah Casey, Fr.; Dennis Poteat, Jr.; Owen Vander Harr, Fr.; Tyler Gulliford, Sr.
The Mustangs were the last boys team to qualify for regionals after finishing fourth at the conference meet. East Lincoln was 16th at the 2A state meet last season with Kleiner, McLucas and Gulliford returning.
LAKE NORMAN CHARTER:
Boys – Grant Howlett, Sr.; Braden Bolen, Jr.; Aidan Mutongi, Jr.; Cooper Wozniak, Fr.; Kris Chambers, Soph.; Brady Rowland, Soph.; Noah Brett, Fr.
Howlett won the South Fork conference title and led the boys team to a second-place finish. Howlett (14th overall), Bolen and Mutongi were a part of the Knights team that was fourth a year ago. Lake Norman Charter has been in the top four at the 2A state meet the last three seasons.
Girls – Abby Farris, Sr.; Lily Yampolsky, Fr.; Jenna Peterson, Soph.; Megan Rinehardt, Jr.; Sophie Powers, Jr.; Sloan Turner, Fr.
Farris (sixth), Yampolsky (seventh) and Peterson (ninth) led the Knights' girls squad to a runner-up finish at the conference championship. Lake Norman Charter was fourth at the state meet a season ago, at which Farris finished third. Peterson, Rinehardt and Powers also competed for the Knights.
NORTH LINCOLN:
Boys – Jacob Scott, Sr.; Miles Phillips, Sr.; Stephen Fernetti, Soph.; Jared Campbell, Fr.; Noah Carter, Sr.; Joseph Quilla, Sr.; Ethan Davis, Sr.
The Knights are looking to complete a four-year sweep of the 2A boys state championship before returning to Class 3A this fall. North Lincoln routed the field at the South Fork conference champion, as all seven runners finished from second through ninth at the meet. Scott, Phillips, Ferenetti and Campbell were a part of the 2019 title team with Scott coming in eighth and Phillips ninth.
Girls – Angie Allen, Sr.; Bella Wood, Fr.; Lori Glavan, Jr.; Cara Castro, Jr.; Emily Laramie, Jr.; Kelbi Pierce, Soph.; Paulina Pena Boardman, Sr.
North Lincoln had three of the top four and all five scoring runners finished in the top 10 at the conference championship meet to easily pace the field. Allen won the conference meet with Wood coming in second and Glavan fourth. Allen is the defending 2A state champion. Glavin also ran in the 2019 state meet and was 18th. As a team, North Lincoln has been the 2A state runner-up the last three seasons.
INDIVIDUALS
LINCOLNTON:
Girls – Katherine Hopkins, Soph. Finished third at the conference championship meet. She is looking to become the first Lincolnton girl to run at the state meet since 2015.
MAIDEN:
Girls - Noelle Poovey, Sr., was 11th and McKenna Parker was 12th to become the last two conference individuals to qualify for regionals. Should they qualify for the state meet, they would be the first Blue Devils to do so since the 2A class held its own race starting in 1997.
3A WEST REGIONAL
Saturday at Jackson Park, Hendersonville
Schedules for area teams and individuals:
11:00 a.m. Boys Section 1: Alexander Central; Individuals: Hickory - Jack McIntosh, Freedom – Dalton Brittain
11:45 a.m. Boys Section 2: Watauga; Freedom – Colby Anderson
1:30 p.m. Girls Section 1: St. Stephens, Hickory
2:15 p.m. Girls Section 2: Watauga
NORTHWESTERN CONFERENCE 3A SCHOOLS
TEAMS (team members listed by finish at conference championship):
ALEXANDER CENTRAL:
Boys – Luke Kiziah, Jr.; Jacob Perez, Sr.; Dominick Miller, Sr.; Levi Bumgarner, Jr.; Grayson Lail, Jr.; Dylan Jamison, Fr.; Colten Matthews, Jr.
The Cougars were runner-up at the conference championship meet, led by top-10 finishers Luke Kiziah (seventh) and Jacob Perez (eighth). Alexander Central has had an individual qualifier for the state meet each of the last three seasons. The Cougars are looking for their first team qualification since at least prior to 1997.
HICKORY:
Girls – Lauren Lyerly, Jr.; Laney Dettlebach, Sr.; Emma Neal, Sr.; Ellie Rumbaugh, Sr.; Jenny Nguyen, Soph.; Rahima Mumed, Jr.,
Led by Lylerly’s ninth-place finish, the Red Tornadoes got to the regionals after coming in third at the conference meet. Hickory’s last state qualifier was Caileigh Ryan in 2016. The last team to get to the state meet was in 2015, when the Red Tornadoes were 15th.
ST. STEPHENS:
Boys – Isaac Cruz, Soph.; Jackson Black, Jr.; Payne Sherrill, Soph.; Jeremy Brown, Sr.; Aydan Reep, Soph.; Daniel Zavala Medina, Fr.
The Indians had two top-10 finishers among a group that finished third among 3A schools in the conference to qualify. Cruz was in third with Black coming in sixth. St. Stephens was 13th at the state meet a season ago with Cruz, Black, Sherrill and Brown returning this season.
Girls – Daniela Flores Gutierrez, Fr.; Sarah McNeil, Soph.; Zoe Coburn, Soph.; Hilary Ramirez, Jr.; Katelyn McGlamery, Jr.; Evan Cronin, Fr.; Amber Keifer, Sr.
St. Stephens was runner-up at the conference championship meet with Gutierrez coming in eighth and McNeil in 10th. The Indians last competed at the state meet in 2016 when they came in 14th.
WATAUGA:
Boys – Rien Freeman, Sr., Korben Anderson, Sr.; Ethan Cannon, Jr.; Hastings Hold, Sr.; David Mims, Sr.; Haden Miller, Jr; Abe Bachman, Sr.
The Pioneers had four of the top five runners and had all five scoring runners in the top nine to take the conference championship. Freeman and Anderson took the top two individual spots. Watauga was fourth at the 3A state meet in 2019 with Anderson and Cannon returning this season. Anderson is looking to make his third trip to the state meet.
Girls – Sidra Miller, Jr.; Sophie Beach, Jr.; Rachel Cathey, Fr.; Gwendolyn Anderson, Soph.; Izzy Browman-Fulks, Sr.; Brianna Anderson, Soph.; Andriana Rink, Soph.
Watauga’s runners swept the top seven places to win the conference championship. The Pioneers are the defending 3A West Champions and were eighth at the state meet. Miller, Anderson and Beach return from last year’s team.
INDIVIDUALS:
FREEDOM:
Boys – Colby Anderson, Soph.; Dalton Brittain, Jr.
The Patriots did not compete as a team, but had two individual regional qualifiers after Anderson came in 10th and Brittain 12th among 3A competitors. They are looking to become the Patriots' first state qualifiers since 2014.
HICKORY:
Boys - Jack McIntosh, Soph., Finished 11th among 3A competitors at the conference championship meet. The Red Tornadoes' last state qualifier was Ethan Deffke in 2016.
4A WEST REGIONAL
Friday at McAlpine Park, Charlotte
9 a.m: Boys
10: a.m. Girls
NORTHWESTERN CONFERENCE 4A SCHOOLS
South Caldwell:
Boys – Anthony Baverso, Sr.; Caleb Rash, Sr.; Levi Bowman, Fr.; Ethan Littell, Jr.; Ian Rowland, Sr.; Parker Bowman, Fr.; Sam Velasquez, Sr.
The Spartans were the lone 4A school to compete as a team and will represent the conference at the West Regional. The top 4A racer was Baverso, who finished 10th. He will attempt to be the first Spartan boy to qualify for a state meet since Dylan Mathewson did so in 2013. The last team to qualify was 2004.
Girls – Madison Austin, Jr.; Karli West, Sr.; Liza Salisbury, Jr.; Shayla Crain, Jr.; Abby Robinson, Soph.; Kaylee Borders, Jr.
The Spartans came in sixth in the conference race, but will go to regionals as the league’s 4A representative. Austin was the top 4A runner in 14th place. The last South Caldwell girls runner to go to the state meet was Adrian Cooke in 2008. No team has qualified since at least prior to 1997.