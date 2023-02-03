ADVANCE — Two area wrestlers will go for gold Saturday morning in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Women’s Invitational.

On day one of the two-day event, held Friday at the RISE Indoor Sports venue, Juelenea Khang of Freedom and Ria Wright of West Caldwell advanced to Saturday’s final by winning the first three rounds of their brackets. The final round will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse at 10 a.m.

The West Region champion in the 100-pound weight class, Khang got pins in her first two matches, taking down Zainab Hijawi of South Central in the event’s first match and later Germani Brown of Grimsley.

Khang survived a tough bout against East Region champion Anna Ockerman of Corinth Holders in the semifinal round. Scoreless through regulation, Khang scored a takedown with two seconds left in the sudden-victory period to win the match and advance to the championship round, where she will face Midwest Region champion Jamie Hearl of Mount Airy. This will be the second championship bout in two seasons for the Patriots’ senior, after Khang finished second last year.

Wright’s path to the 107-pound final came via pinfall in all three matches. She needed just 30 seconds to put down Layla Vasquez of Trinity in Round 1. Wright followed with a second-period pin of Laney’s Katie Simmons in the second round, then the same against Midwest No. 1 Shayla Evans of North Mecklenburg in the semifinals. The Warriors' junior will spar against Mideast Region champion Megan Rowland of Pinecrest in the final.

Also wrestling in the 107-pound bracket, Maiden’s Miranda Valerio was eliminated in the second consolation round. The Blue Devils’ senior lost a 9-2 decision to Evans in the first round. A forfeit moved Valerio to the second consolation round, where she lost to McDowell’s Morgan Repasky by pinfall.

Competing in the 132-pound bracket, Pauline Berrera-Vences of Bandys lost both of her matches in the double-elimination format. The sophomore was pinned by Pine Forest’s Hailie Misplay in the first round, then by Isabella Campbell of Havelock in the first consolation round.

Draughn’s Mackenzie Basinger lost in the first round to Northwood’s Dream Walker. Dropping into the consolation bracket in the 235-pound class, the Wildcats' sophomore pinned Abigail Sanchez, then got a forfeit to advance to the consolation quarters. Basinger’s tournament ended with a 10-0 loss to Sophia Marshall of Southern Wayne.