Area puts 13 on all-state softball

The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association announced its all-state selections for the 2022 high school softball season on Friday. Thirteen players from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties were named to the all-state team.

Bandys senior catcher/second baseman Caroline McIntosh filled a spot on the 2A all-state squad, which also included Maiden sophomore shortstop Macy McDaniel and sophomore catcher Averie Waddell.

Fred T. Foard’s Kaitlyn Leonhardt and Riley Vogel, a senior shortstop and sophomore catcher, respectively, landed on the 3A all-state team. Hibriten junior outfielder Cady Ferguson was also a 3A all-state honoree, along with Hickory sophomore shortstop Abby Puett and St. Stephens senior pitcher Mayson Lail.

A trio of Alexander Central players — senior pitcher Faith Carrigan, sophomore catcher Kirstyn Herman and senior second baseman Peyton Price — were on the 4A all-state team. Joining them were South Caldwell junior pitcher Kadie Becker and sophomore first baseman Kennedy Crouch.