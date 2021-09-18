Area prep football scores from Friday, Sept. 17
Hickory 22, East Lincoln 21
Newton-Conover 37, West Caldwell 6
Bunker Hill 20, Lincolnton 6
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
St. Stephens 21, West Iredell 0
West Lincoln 20, Bandys 17 (Overtime)
North Iredell 34, Fred T. Foard 0
South Caldwell 44, Hibriten 42 (Double Overtime)
Marvin Ridge 42, Alexander Central 8
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!