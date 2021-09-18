 Skip to main content
Area prep football scores from Friday, Sept. 17
Hickory 22, East Lincoln 21

Newton-Conover 37, West Caldwell 6

Bunker Hill 20, Lincolnton 6

St. Stephens 21, West Iredell 0

West Lincoln 20, Bandys 17 (Overtime)

North Iredell 34, Fred T. Foard 0

South Caldwell 44, Hibriten 42 (Double Overtime)

Marvin Ridge 42, Alexander Central 8

