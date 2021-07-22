Area players, coaches compete in all-star soccer matches

GREENSBORO — The 29th North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star boys soccer match was played Tuesday night at MacPherson Stadium, with the East team earning a 3-2 victory over the West. Recent Hickory High graduates Carter Holt and Ben Boston started for the West, while 2021 East Lincoln High grad Chase Lynch came off the bench.

Holt played 67 of a possible 80 minutes, and Boston had a shot on goal during his 61 minutes of play. Lynch also had a shot on goal in 51 minutes as a West reserve.

The East scored the first three goals of the match, the first coming on an own goal by the West and the others coming on unassisted goals by Holly Springs High’s Drew Lovelace, who was named the MVP of the match. The West also benefited from an own goal by the East midway through the second half before adding a goal from Weddington High’s Sean James off an assist from Page High’s Charlie Jones late in the contest.

East goalkeeper Lukas Haritos of Clayton High had four saves, while West keeper Humberto Tapia of North Forsyth High finished with two. The West outshot the East 11-8 and finished with four corner kicks as compared to three for the East.

GIRLS MATCH