Area players, coaches compete in all-star soccer matches

GREENSBORO — The 29th North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star boys soccer match was played Tuesday night at MacPherson Stadium, with the East team earning a 3-2 victory over the West. Recent Hickory High graduates Carter Holt and Ben Boston started for the West, while 2021 East Lincoln High grad Chase Lynch came off the bench.
Holt played 67 of a possible 80 minutes, and Boston had a shot on goal during his 61 minutes of play. Lynch also had a shot on goal in 51 minutes as a West reserve.
The East scored the first three goals of the match, the first coming on an own goal by the West and the others coming on unassisted goals by Holly Springs High’s Drew Lovelace, who was named the MVP of the match. The West also benefited from an own goal by the East midway through the second half before adding a goal from Weddington High’s Sean James off an assist from Page High’s Charlie Jones late in the contest.
East goalkeeper Lukas Haritos of Clayton High had four saves, while West keeper Humberto Tapia of North Forsyth High finished with two. The West outshot the East 11-8 and finished with four corner kicks as compared to three for the East.
GIRLS MATCH
Preceding the boys soccer match Monday night was the 29th East-West girls soccer match, which ended in a 1-1 tie. Following a scoreless first half, the East team received a goal from 2021 Hoggard High grad Ainsley Norr in the 50th minute off an assist from Riverside High’s Stephanie Barbosa. Lake Norman Charter High’s Asha Means — a North Carolina commit — recorded an unassisted goal less than a minute later to even the score for the West.
Asheville High’s Anna Hammer had five saves in goal for the West, while Maleah Bainer of Ashley High finished with four saves for the East. Both teams took 12 shots, while the East held a 7-5 advantage in corner kicks.
Norr was named the MVP of the contest after totaling the East’s only goal on one of her two shots on goal in 71 minutes. On the other side, Means finished with the West’s only goal on one of her two shots on goal in 78 minutes for a team that was coached by Hibriten High head coach Shea Bridges.
The East-West football game takes place at 8 p.m. today. The contest will be held at Robert B. Jamieson Stadium in Greensboro.