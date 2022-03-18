 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area players, coach land on all-district basketball

Cassidy Geddes

Newton-Conover's Cassidy Geddes, 10, rises up for an uncontested layup against North Surry in a file photo from February. 

 David Scearce, Record File Photo

The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association recently announced its all-district teams for the 2021-22 high school basketball season. Listed below are the full All-District 10 and All-District 11 teams, with players from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties in bold.

ALL-DISTRICT 10 GIRLS BASKETBALL

First Team

Maraja Pass (Shelby), junior – Player of the Year

Kate Hollifield (Shelby), senior

Saniya Wilson (Kings Mountain), senior

Cassidy Geddes (Newton-Conover), junior

Ally Hollifield (Shelby), junior

Second Team

Janiya Adams (Bessemer City), junior

Kennette Bess (Ashbrook), junior

Joyasia Smith (R-S Central), senior

Jaylyn Twitty (East Rutherford), senior

Madison Self (East Lincoln), junior

Third Team

Jasmine Twitty (East Rutherford), senior

Lauren Horton (Lincoln Charter), senior

Faith Isenhour (Bunker Hill), senior

Aubrie Snyder (Draughn), junior

Ginny Overbay (East Lincoln), junior

Coach of the Year: Scooter Lawrence, Shelby

ALL-DISTRICT 10 BOYS BASKETBALL

First Team

Zeke Cannedy (Kings Mountain), senior – Player of the Year

Randall Pettus (Bessemer City), junior

Mari Adams (Crest), senior

Will Kelly (Stuart Cramer), senior

Mikey Wilkins (R-S Central), freshman

Second Team

Amore Connelly (Freedom), freshman

Drew Bean (East Lincoln), senior

Waylon Rutherford (Patton), senior

Tyrese Miller (R-S Central), senior

Ji Ikard (St. Stephens), senior

Third Team

Braxton Crocker (R-S Central), senior

Daylin Pritchard (Draughn), senior

Jayden Maddox (Hickory), junior

Jameen Moore (Lincoln Charter), junior

Drew Hollifield (Shelby), sophomore

Coach of the Year: Greg Wright, R-S Central

ALL-DISTRICT 11 GIRLS BASKETBALL

First Team

Kate Sears (Watauga), freshman – Player of the Year

Mia McMillen (Surry Central), senior

Callie Allen (North Surry), senior

Kyla Bryant (Salisbury), junior

Kirsten Lewis-Williams (Lake Norman), junior

Second Team

Mary Spry (Jesse Carson), senior

Rachel McCullough (Salisbury), senior

Aly Wadkovsky (Lake Norman), senior

Charlotte Torgerson (Watauga), sophomore

Skylar Southard (Forbush), senior

Third Team

Alexis Ball (Forbush), senior

Cadence Lawson (East Surry), senior

Jamecia Huntley (Salisbury), junior

Zoe Susi (Wilkes Central), senior

Katie Story (Hibriten), junior

Ralee Bare (North Wilkes), freshman

Coach of the Year: Laura Barry, Watauga

ALL-DISTRICT 11 BOYS BASKETBALL

First Team

Trey Ramsey (South Caldwell), senior – Player of the Year

Peyton Compton (Forbush), senior

Jahreece Lynch (North Surry), junior

KC Shaw (Mooresville), senior

Evan Presnell (Alexander Central), senior

Second Team

Jaydon “Juke” Harris (Salisbury), sophomore

James McCreary (North Surry), junior

ZaHaree Maddox (Davie County), senior

Barry Hairston Jr. (South Stokes), sophomore

Jake Grubb (Ashe County), junior

Third Team

Cameron Stout (Salisbury), senior

Malek Patterson (West Caldwell), junior

Cole Callaway (Lake Norman), junior

Brooks Sizemore (Mount Airy), senior

Jonah Martin (Watauga), senior

Coach of the Year: Ed Wills, Alexander Central

