Area players, coach land on all-district basketball

The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association recently announced its all-district teams for the 2021-22 high school basketball season. Listed below are the full All-District 10 and All-District 11 teams, with players from the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties in bold.
ALL-DISTRICT 10 GIRLS BASKETBALL
First Team
Maraja Pass (Shelby), junior – Player of the Year
Kate Hollifield (Shelby), senior
Saniya Wilson (Kings Mountain), senior
Cassidy Geddes (Newton-Conover), junior
Ally Hollifield (Shelby), junior
Second Team
Janiya Adams (Bessemer City), junior
Kennette Bess (Ashbrook), junior
Joyasia Smith (R-S Central), senior
Jaylyn Twitty (East Rutherford), senior
Madison Self (East Lincoln), junior
Third Team
Jasmine Twitty (East Rutherford), senior
Lauren Horton (Lincoln Charter), senior
Faith Isenhour (Bunker Hill), senior
Aubrie Snyder (Draughn), junior
Ginny Overbay (East Lincoln), junior
Coach of the Year: Scooter Lawrence, Shelby
ALL-DISTRICT 10 BOYS BASKETBALL
First Team
Zeke Cannedy (Kings Mountain), senior – Player of the Year
Randall Pettus (Bessemer City), junior
Mari Adams (Crest), senior
Will Kelly (Stuart Cramer), senior
Mikey Wilkins (R-S Central), freshman
Second Team
Amore Connelly (Freedom), freshman
Drew Bean (East Lincoln), senior
Waylon Rutherford (Patton), senior
Tyrese Miller (R-S Central), senior
Ji Ikard (St. Stephens), senior
Third Team
Braxton Crocker (R-S Central), senior
Daylin Pritchard (Draughn), senior
Jayden Maddox (Hickory), junior
Jameen Moore (Lincoln Charter), junior
Drew Hollifield (Shelby), sophomore
Coach of the Year: Greg Wright, R-S Central
ALL-DISTRICT 11 GIRLS BASKETBALL
First Team
Kate Sears (Watauga), freshman – Player of the Year
Mia McMillen (Surry Central), senior
Callie Allen (North Surry), senior
Kyla Bryant (Salisbury), junior
Kirsten Lewis-Williams (Lake Norman), junior
Second Team
Mary Spry (Jesse Carson), senior
Rachel McCullough (Salisbury), senior
Aly Wadkovsky (Lake Norman), senior
Charlotte Torgerson (Watauga), sophomore
Skylar Southard (Forbush), senior
Third Team
Alexis Ball (Forbush), senior
Cadence Lawson (East Surry), senior
Jamecia Huntley (Salisbury), junior
Zoe Susi (Wilkes Central), senior
Katie Story (Hibriten), junior
Ralee Bare (North Wilkes), freshman
Coach of the Year: Laura Barry, Watauga
ALL-DISTRICT 11 BOYS BASKETBALL
First Team
Trey Ramsey (South Caldwell), senior – Player of the Year
Peyton Compton (Forbush), senior
Jahreece Lynch (North Surry), junior
KC Shaw (Mooresville), senior
Evan Presnell (Alexander Central), senior
Second Team
Jaydon “Juke” Harris (Salisbury), sophomore
James McCreary (North Surry), junior
ZaHaree Maddox (Davie County), senior
Barry Hairston Jr. (South Stokes), sophomore
Jake Grubb (Ashe County), junior
Third Team
Cameron Stout (Salisbury), senior
Malek Patterson (West Caldwell), junior
Cole Callaway (Lake Norman), junior
Brooks Sizemore (Mount Airy), senior
Jonah Martin (Watauga), senior
Coach of the Year: Ed Wills, Alexander Central