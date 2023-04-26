With the exception of a few matches scheduled to be played Thursday evening, the lacrosse regular season in this area has concluded for most squads.

The first round of the playoffs begin on Tuesday, May 2, with seedings scheduled to be announced by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association this Friday.

Here is the latest snapshot of playoff projections for all of the area teams — and the current projected opponents — as well as a discussion of what might affect those seeds and playoff spots.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the NCHSAA:

For both boys and girls lacrosse, the 4A classification will have its own bracket, while the 1A/2A/3A classifications combine for the other bracket.

Boys lacrosse: The 4A schools will have 48 teams total, 24 each in the East and West Regions; the 1A/2A/3A brackets have 40 teams, up to 20 for each region. Only 16 schools in the 1A/2A/3A West field a team, so all 16 teams will make the playoffs, unless schools choose to opt out.

Girls: For the first time, the 4A schools will have their own separate bracket, which will be a 48-team bracket, 24 for each region. The 1A/2A/3A brackets have 32 teams, 16 in each region. Only 13 schools in the West field a team, so all 13 teams will make the playoffs, unless schools choose to opt out.

Most conferences merge their lacrosse-playing schools to field a multi-named, and often multi-classification, league. For example, the name of the conference local area teams (Hickory, St. Stephens, Patton) play in is the Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills Conference, which hosts 2A/3A/4A schools. Split conferences (ie., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for the 4A class and one bid for the remaining classifications.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first in their respective classifications by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA specific sport page for the RPI ranking links). Conferences with 1-5 teams receive one automatic bid; those with six or more teams receive two bids. Second-place teams are assured a playoff spot, but are seeded with the wild cards.

Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative for a specific classification (or classification group) must finish third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seeded among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, they are seeded with the remaining wild cards (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

Leapfrog provision: a team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

The following projections will have all the teams from Northwestern/The Mountain/Western Foothills/Mountain Foothills Conference.

(NOTE: for purposes of seeds and discussion, if there are two teams tied for a conference lead, and there is not a clear tiebreaker, the highest RPI ranking will take precedence until a tiebreaker is determined.)

BOYS LACROSSE

1A/2A/3A WEST

NOTE: The 1A/2A/3A first round will have games featuring the 13th through 20th seeds. Since the West Region has only 16 teams, they will advance to the second round, scheduled for May 5. The East Region will have its first round on Tuesday.

In: No. 2 Hickory vs. No. 15 Parkwood; No. 6 North Lincoln vs. No. 11 North Davidson; No. 7 St. Stephens vs. No. 10 Atkins.

Discussion: With only three leagues getting a true No. 1 seed — a fourth, Parkwood, finished last in its conference — Hickory will get a second or third seed. The Red Tornadoes are far behind No. 1 ranked Lake Norman Charter, but Bishop McGuinness is close enough to catch Hickory, if it should lose its conference game at Asheville on Thursday. The Villains have finished their regular season.

North Lincoln and St. Stephens appear set in their seed placements and should host home games in the first round. Community School of Davidson, the team directly ahead of both, has a match at Christ the King on Thursday, but the outcome is not likely to affect the seedings for North Lincoln of St. Stephens.

4A WEST

NOTE: The top 12 seeds will have a bye with seeds 13 through 24 only playing in the first round

In: No. 6 T.C. Roberson (bye) No. 21 Asheville at No. 12 Ardrey Kell.

Out: No. 27 Watauga.

Discussion: The first-round playoff opponent for both Asheville and Roberson will be affected by outcomes of matches played Thursday by the current opponents. Roberson, which has clinched the conference title, will play the winner of the No. 11 vs. No. 22 match, which for now is Weddington vs. Porter Ridge.

GIRLS LACROSSE

1A/2A/3A WEST

NOTE: With only 13 teams in a 16-team bracket, the opening round will take place on Friday, May 5 with seeds four through 13. The top three seeds begin play with the second round on Tuesday, May 9.

In: No. 2 Hickory (bye); No. 7 St. Stephens vs. No. 10 Parkwood; No. 11 North Lincoln at No. 6 Lake Norman Charter; No. 13 Patton at No. 4 Community School of Davidson.

Discussion: Hickory has a chance to claim a co-conference championship with a win at Asheville on Thursday. Regardless, the Red Tornadoes have wrapped up the 1A/2A/3A bid from the league and will not play until the second round against the No. 7 vs. No. 10 winner. St. Stephens looks to be locked in as a No. 7 seed and will host a home match next Friday.

4A WEST

NOTE: The top 12 seeds will have a bye with seeds 13 through 24 only playing in the first round.

In: No. 6 Asheville (bye); No. 13 TC Roberson vs. No. 20 Ardrey Kell.

Out: No 27 Watauga.

Discussion: A win by Asheville against visiting Hickory on Thursday would wrap up the conference title and the No. 1 seed in the 4A. A loss to Hickory puts the Cougars in a tiebreaker with Roberson, likely to be settled with a draw, since the seedings will be announced on Friday. The 4A No. 1 bid will get a sixth seed and play the No. 11 vs. 22 winner, which currently is Marvin Ridge vs. Providence.