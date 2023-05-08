Area schools will be well represented at the regional rounds of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s golf tournaments this week.

Twenty-three of the 24 high schools from the area will send at least one golfer with a total of 63 students teeing off in competition across all four classifications.

Seven of the 63 look to get back to the state tournament, including Freedom’s Alex Bock and Bandys’ Atley Gabriel, who are playing to reach the state field a third time.

Nine of the schools will have a full group of five as they battle in the team competition. Bandys is the only school from the area to advance to the state level.

Each of the four classifications in the NCHSAA will host four regionals at sites throughout the state, with team and individual championships to be awarded. Berths for the state tournament, which starts next week, are also at stake.

At each regional, a total of 21 golfers will advance. The top three teams of four players with the best composite score automatically qualify, plus the top nine individuals not on a qualifying team.

The 1A and 3A West Region rounds will tee off Monday morning with the 2A and 4A West Region starting on Tuesday. State tournaments for all four classifications are scheduled to begin next Monday in a two-day, 36-hole event.

MONDAY, MAY 8 1A WEST REGIONAL

Lincoln Country Club, Lincolnton, 8:30 a.m.

INDIVIDUALS

DRAUGHN

Coach: Kevin Abee

Players (9-hole scoring avg., tee time): Malachi Silver, Jr. (46.5, 8:50 a.m.); Dylan Rhoney, Jr. (47.75, 9 a.m.)

Both players are competing at the regional round for the first time.

3A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Mimosa Hills Country Club, Morganton, 8 a.m.

TEAMS

FREEDOM (Northwestern 3A/ 4A Conference Champion)

Coach: Rob Scott

Players (9-hole scoring avg., tee time): Alex Bock, Jr. (35.4, 8:45 a.m.); Lawson Biggerstaff, Jr. (37.8, 8:54 a.m.); Braxton Reinhardt, Jr. (38.2, 9:03 a.m.); Michael Cates, Jr. (39.1, 9:12 a.m.); Holden Webb, Jr. (43.5, 9:21 a.m.)

All but Webb will make their third appearance at regionals, and the time seems right for the Patriots to make their first state competition as a team since 1991. That was the year they won the 4A state title.

Bock won the 2021 3A West title as a freshman and was the runner-up last year. At the state tournament, he finished three shots off the lead in 2021 and four shots behind last spring.

Player of the year in the NWC, Bock shot 75 and lower in five of his six rounds and is the only player to score below 70 in any round, when he accomplished the feat at Orchard Hills.

Along with Bock, as the NWC champion, Biggerstaff, Cates and Reinhardt were all in the top five of the conference.

FRED T. FOARD (Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference Champion)

Coach: Nolan Whitener

Players: David Gee, Fr. (36.4, 8 a.m.); Jaydon DelVechio, Fr. (37.3, 8:09 a.m.); Brewer Lael, Jr; (38.9, 8:18 a.m.); Grant Edwards, Fr. (40.5, 8:27 a.m.); Reid Essary, Jr. (43.3, 8:36 a.m.)

Foard hasn’t made the state tournament as a team since 2010, but the Tigers have swept all six Western Foothills Athletic 3A Conference matches with four freshmen this season.

Gee and DelVechio were the top two players in the WFAC with Lael finishing fourth and Edwards sixth. Essary is the lone player to have teed off at a regional event previously.

EAST LINCOLN

Coach: Jon Hancock

Players: Jared Myers, So. (37.4, 8 a.m.); Trent Wharton, Sr. (38.8, 8:09 a.m.); Landon Jay, So. (39, 8:18 a.m.); Will Faulkenberry, Jr. (39.2, 8:27 a.m.); Blake Swanson, So. (39.2, 8:36 a.m.)

All but Swanson went to regionals a year ago. Wharton and Faulkenberry will make their third trip. Both Wharton and Faulkenberry were on the 2A West runner-up team back in 2021, which also finished fourth at the state tourney.

Myers jumped from the fifth man on last year’s regional squad to become the leading scorer and fifth in the WFAC. East Lincoln was second in the conference with all five players finishing in the top 11 of the WFAC.

NORTH LINCOLN

Coach: Lonnie Custer

Players: Conley Killian, Jr. (38, 8:45 a.m.); Garrett Davis, Jr. (40, 8:54 a.m.); Harrison Sigmon, Fr. (42, 9:03 a.m.); Cooper Klein, Jr. (43, 9:12 a.m.); Trent Sammons, Fr. (45, 9:21 a.m.)

Killian, Davis and Klein all return from last season’s regional team. Killian was the top finisher for the Knights this season, coming in third place in the WFAC. North Lincoln’s last state tournament appearance as a team was in 2013.

INDIVIDUALS:

ASHE COUNTY

Coach: Davis Absher

Players (9-hole scoring avg., tee time): Joseph Shaw, Sr. (42.6, 9:57 a.m.)

Shaw will make his third regional appearance after finishing 14th in the conference. He is looking to reach the state tournament for the first time.

HIBRITEN

Coach: Larry Taylor

Players: Will Reynolds, Jr. (40, 9:30 a.m.); Nick Greenlee, Fr. (41.2, 9:39 a.m.); Wiley Gragg, Jr. (44.1, 9:48 a.m.)

Gragg is the lone player returning to regionals, having placed 15th to grab the last individual bid. Reynolds was fifth and Greenlee tied for ninth on the NWC leaderboard.

HICKORY

Coach: Daniel Willis

Players: Cole Boggs, Sr. (41, 9:30 a.m.)

Boggs is the lone Red Tornado to qualify, hitting the leaderboard at 13th for the season. This will be his second appearance at regionals.

NORTH IREDELL

Coach: George Campbell

Player: Shane Drye, So. (42, 9:57 a.m.)

Drye will make his first regional appearance after placing 14th in the WFAC this season.

ST. STEPHENS

Coach: Andy Bennett

Player: Carter Gscheidmeier, Jr. (43, 9:48 a.m.)

With a 15th-place finish, Gscheidmeier took the last available individual qualifier spot out of the WFAC. This is his first round at regionals.

WEST IREDELL

Coach: Mickey Jordan

Player: Chance Barnes, Jr. (39, 9:30 a.m.)

Barnes is the top individual to make the field who is not already on a qualifying team. He is playing in his third regional and hopes to reach the state tournament for the first time.

TUESDAY, MAY 9 2A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Glen Oaks Country Club, Maiden, 8 a.m.

(Note tee times for golfers were not listed by NCHSAA at press time)

TEAMS

BANDYS (Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference champion)

Coach: Ryan Cosson

Players (9-hole scoring avg.): Atley Gabriel, Sr. (39); Sam Harwell, So. (40.1); Baker Yount, Sr. (40.6); Owen Little, So. (42.3); Jace Little (44.3)

A year after winning the program’s first conference championship, Bandys made it a repeat by sweeping all eight conference rounds and taking the title by 110 strokes.

The Trojans were third at last year’s regional to qualify for the state tournament, where they tied for eighth.

The top four scorers in the CVAC all finished in the top nine, led by runner-up Atley Gabriel. Sam Harwell was fourth, Baker Yount sixth and Owen Little ninth.

Gabriel looks to reach the state tournament for the third time as well as finally win a regional title. In each of the last two seasons, the senior finished a stroke off the lead. Harwell and Owen also played on the state qualifying team a year ago.

MAIDEN

Coach: Dustin Lawing

Players: Korbyn Lawing, Sr. (41); Korbyn Harris, Jr. (43); Brennan Cody, Fr. (44); Bryson Foard, Jr. (46); Carson Foard, Sr. (47).

The Blue Devils were third in the CVAC to qualify as a team for regionals and they now look to make the state tournament for the first time.

Korbyn Lawing (8th) and Korbyn Harris (10th) each were in the top ten in the CVAC. Lawing is making his second regional appearance.

NEWTON-CONOVER

Coach: Matt Wilkinson

Players: Hatley Hicks, Sr. (38.69); Luke Wilkinson, Jr. (39.61); John Mullinax Fr. (45.92); Connor Kahill, Fr. (49.5); Braxton Eckard, Fr. (49.83).

The Red Devils were the Catawba Valley 2A runner-up.

CVAC champion Hatley Hicks is in his third regional round, and he looks to close out his high school career with a return trip to the state tournament.

A year ago, Hicks won a playoff for the final entry to state. Wilkinson, who was third in the CVAC this year, is in his second regional. The remaining players are teeing in the postseason for the first time.

WEST LINCOLN

Coach: Matthew Lytton

Players: Zach Hendricks, Jr. (46); Zander Harrelson, Jr. (47); Holden Turner, Jr. (48.2); Camden Sain, Jr. (48.6); Colin Kincaid, Jr. (50.8).

The Rebels won the final team slot by 19 strokes over East Burke and look to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2019. Hendricks, Turner and Sain return to the regional round for the second time.

INDIVIDUALS

EAST BURKE

Coach: Richard Hartley

Players: Nicklaus Newton, So. (40); Caleb Hudson, Sr. (48)

Newton finished fifth in the CVAC to qualify for his second regional tournament. Hudson will play in his first postseason.

BUNKER HILL

Coach: Lee Swanson

Player: Hayden Laney, So. (41).

Laney finished seventh in the CVAC to make his first regional tournament.

LINCOLNTON

Coach: Davey Ledford

Player: Chandler Setzer, Sr. (47)

Setzer took the last individual qualifying spot out of the CVAC to make his first regional tournament.

PATTON

Coach: Chris Pettus

Player: Brady Chamberlain, Jr. (39.6)

An all-Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference selection, Chamberlain will play in his second regional tournament with hopes of getting to the state round for the first time.

TUESDAY, MAY 9 4A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

Brushy Mountain Golf Club, Taylorsville, 8 a.m.

TEAMS

ALEXANDER CENTRAL (Northwestern 4A representative)

Coach: Brent Durmire

Player: Aiden Hollar, Jr. (39, 8:30 a.m.); Christian Stone, So. (41, 8:40 a.m.); Rylan St. Clair, So. (42, 8:50 a.m.); Grayson Presnell, Sr. (42, 9 a.m. ); Avery Cook, Sr. (43, 9:10 a.m.)

Hollar was the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference runner-up this season, his second top three finish in a row. The junior is trying to make his second 4A state tournament.

All but Presnell are returning to the regional round. This time, the golfers will be playing on their home course, which they hope will help the team reach the state tournament for the first time since 2011.

Hollar finished third overall among the Northwestern 3A/ 4A Conference players and first among the 4A schools in the league. The top four scorers for the Cougars were in the top 12 of the conference.

All five players are making their regional debut on Tuesday.

INDIVIDUALS

SOUTH CALDWELL

Coach: Darren Hart

Player: Mac Helton, Sr. (40, 9:20 a.m.)

Helton will close out his high school golf career with his third regional in three seasons after coming in 11th in the NWC. He is looking to make his first state tournament.

WATAUGA

Coach: Klay Anderson

Players: Jake Warren, Fr. (40, 9:20 a.m.); Colin Phelps, Sr. (41, 9:30 a.m.); Paul Taylor, So. (42, 9:40 p.m.)

Warren finished the NWC leaderboard tied for second with South Caldwell’s Aidan Hollar. All three entries for the Pioneers were in the 13th and will make their first regional appearance.