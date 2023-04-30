The final two weeks at are hand in high school girls soccer with state playoff seedings and slots on the line. A big week lies ahead with teams across the West Region getting a chance to wrap up conference championships and state playoff bids.

Yet across this area, conference hunts are still afoot, which will eventually play a part in the playoff brackets.

The playoffs begin Monday, May 15, with seedings announced by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on May 12.

Here is the latest snapshot of playoff projections for all of the area conference teams — and the current projected opponents — as well as a discussion of what might affect those seeds and playoff spots.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the NCHSAA:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

(NOTE: For purposes of seeds and discussion, if two teams are tied for a conference lead, and there is not a clear tiebreaker, the highest RPI ranking will take precedent until a tiebreaker is determined.)

2A WEST

In: No. 10 Bandys vs. No. 23 West Forsyth No. 22 Newton-Conover at No. 11 Robinson; No. 25 Maiden at No. 8 Forest Hills; No. 29 East Burke at No. 4 Hendersonville; No. 32 Lincolnton at No. 1 Pine Lake Prep.

Out: No. 36 Patton; No. 41 West Lincoln; No. 47 West Caldwell; No. 51 Bunker Hill.

Discussion: The Catawba Valley 2A Conference standings are a mess, as the top four teams currently are within one game of each other. Bandys (11-1-2 overall, 6-1-1) sits atop the pack followed by Newton-Conover (10-5, 8-2), Maiden (8-3-3, 6-1-2) and defending champion Lincolnton (6-4-3, 4-2-2).

It’ll be Bandys that has the chance to make the biggest move of the week, with a match Tuesday at Maiden, a home contest Thursday against Newton-Conover and a makeup match Friday at Lincolnton. Losses in any of those games will leave the door open for the next three to move into the league’s penthouse.

In the bigger picture of the state tournament, the CVAC is not looked upon fondly by the numbers, due to the strength of schedule. So, only the league champion will get a home match in the first round, while the rest of the crew is looking at seeds in the 20s.

Lincolnton is currently the last team in, but the Wolves would be guaranteed a playoff berth regardless of RPI if they finish in second.

East Burke (8-6-2, 4-4-2) continues to inch closer to the cutoff, with something to keep an eye on. The Cavaliers are below Lincolnton in the standings, and as long as that stays in place, the Cavaliers will miss the playoffs if the Wolves don’t make it.

3A WEST

In: No. 4 East Lincoln vs. No. 29 Freedom; No. 6 Hibriten vs. No. 27 North Iredell; No. 11 Hickory vs. No. 22 Cramer; No. 13 St. Stephens vs. No. 20 Northwest Cabarrus; No. 17 Ashe County at No. 16 Asheboro; No. 23 Fred T. Foard at No. 10 Central Cabarrus; No. 31 North Lincoln at No. 2 West Henderson.

Out: No. 39 West Iredell; No. 50 Statesville.

Discussion: The 3A representative out of the Northwestern 3A/4A is currently Hibriten (9-3-4 overall, 5-0-1 NWC), with the Panthers having a chance to clinch that bid on Thursday against Ashe County (11-3, 3-3). The Huskies’ spot in the state tournament is secure, but the focus is to reach a 16th seed and get a first-round home game. A win over Hibriten this week or co-conference leader Hibriten next week would help in that cause.

Barring upsets this week, the Western Foothills 3A Conference championship will come down to next Tuesday’s match between East Lincoln (15-3-2 overall, 10-0-1 WFAC) and Hickory (14-2-2, 10-1). The championship is looking at a top-five seed in the West, while the runner-up gets no higher than a 10th seed.

St. Stephens (9-4-1, 7-3-1) is projected as a 13th seed and a home match, and as it stands now, a second-round match at East Lincoln. Foard (6-9-1, 6-5) and North Iredell (6-9-1, 3-6-1) are getting close to wrapping up a state bid.

Freedom (3-9-4 overall) has a win and a tie against Alexander Central (10-5-1), which has boosted the Patriots into playoff range.

North Lincoln has hold of the last spot for now, but that is due to the leapfrog provision affecting two teams with higher RPI rankings than the Knights, which is 33rd. Ashbrook (32nd) is currently behind Kings Mountain (38th) in the Big South Conference, which would not make the field. South Rowan (31st) is behind Carson (35th) in the South Piedmont Conference, which will not make the cut.

4A WEST

In: No. 4 Watauga vs. No.29 Hopewell.

Out: No. 36 Alexander Central; No. 43 South Caldwell.

Discussion: A win by Watauga (10-2-1 overall, 5-0-1 Northwestern 3A/4A) on Tuesday at home against last-place South Caldwell will wrap up the league’s 4A bid. The Pioneers’ closest chaser for the No. 4 seed is Hough.

Alexander Central (10-5-1, 1-4-1) is slowly creeping out of the playoff picture, despite the overall record, due to a poor opponents’ winning percentage (.391). A loss and a tie against Freedom (3-9-4) further complicates the Cougars’ chances, so wins against a quality opponent at some point is needed. Those opportunities will come in home matches on Tuesday against Ashe County (11-3) and Watauga on Thursday.

1A WEST

In: No. 7 Draughn vs. No. 26 Cherokee.

Discussion: Draughn (8-4-4 overall, 4-3 Western Highlands) continues to lead the 1A schools from the WHC with a chance to wrap up the 1A bid as soon as Monday. The Wildcats have a game against winless Mitchell, while closest challenger, Avery County, plays at conference leader Madison. A win by Draughn and a loss by the Vikings would clinch the bid.