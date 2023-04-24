With three weeks left in the season, the state playoff races for area high school girls soccer teams are beginning to take shape.

Tournaments are not held among any of the area conferences, so teams will have the final three weeks of the regular season to take their best shot at making the field.

The playoffs begin on Monday, May 15, with seedings announced by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on May 12.

Here is the latest snapshot of playoff projections for all the area teams — and the current projected opponents — as well as a discussion of what might affect those seeds and playoff spots.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the NCHSAA:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

(NOTE: for purposes of seeds and discussion, if there are two teams tied for a conference lead, and there is not a clear tiebreaker, the highest RPI ranking will take precedent until a tiebreaker is determined.)

3A WEST

In: No. 5 East Lincoln vs. No. 28 West Rowan; No. 6 Hibriten vs. No. 27 South Rowan; No. 10 Hickory vs. No. 23 Stuart Cramer; No. 12 St. Stephens vs. No. 21 Pisgah; No. 16 Ashe County vs. No. 17 North Henderson; No. 24 Fred T. Foard at No. 9 Central Academy; No. 26 North Iredell at No. 7 Enka; No. 29 North Lincoln at No. 4 North Davidson.

Out: No. 33 Freedom; No. 41 West Iredell; No. 48 Statesville.

Discussion: The Western Foothills 3A Conference has three teams ranked in the top eight of the 3A West Region, but only one of those teams will get a top-five seed, with the others getting one of the top seeds available to nonleague winners, but no better than a tenth seed and likely only one home playoff match.

Hickory (12-2-2 overall, 8-1 WFAC) is fourth in the RPI, but is in second place. St. Stephens (8-3-1, 6-2-1) is sixth in the RPI, but third in the league. It is eighth-ranked East Lincoln (12-3-2, 8-0-1) that is setting the pace, and the Mustangs can further fend off St. Stephens in a home match on Friday. Those two tied in the first match at St. Stephens last month. A win by the Indians likely puts Hickory in first with a chance to avenge its loss to East Lincoln in a couple of weeks.

In the Northwestern 3A/4A, Hibriten (7-3-4 overall, 3-0-1 NWC) is tied with Watauga for the league lead, but for state playoff purposes, is ahead of Ashe County (10-2, 2-2) for the 3A bid out of the league.

Freedom (2-8-4, 1-2-1) is currently the first school out of the field. The strength of schedule helps the Patriots’ playoff hopes, but at some point, wins will need to be accomplished to make the field. They’ll have Watauga (7-2-1, 3-0-1) and Alexander Central (10-3-1, 1-2-1) on their home pitch this week.

4A WEST

In: No. 6 Watauga vs. No. 27 South Iredell; No. 32 Alexander Central at No. 1 Marvin Ridge.

Out: No. 44 South Caldwell

Watauga (7-2-1 overall, 3-0-1 Northwestern) stayed in a tie for first in the NWC after playing Hibriten a scoreless tie last week, but it dropped the Pioneers two spots to sixth. However, they are ahead of Alexander Central (10-3-1, 1-2-1) for the 4A automatic bid from the league.

Speaking of Alexander Central, the Cougars are currently the last team into the field. Playing Watauga Hibriten each twice will help boost a poor strength of schedule, but wins over such schools will help more. The Cougars host Hibriten on Tuesday.

2A WEST

In: No. 9 Newton-Conover vs. No. 24 Bandys; No. 26 East Burke at No. 7 Wilkes Central; No. 27 Maiden at No. 6 Madison.

Out: No. 34 Patton; No. 35 Lincolnton; No. 39 West Lincoln; No. 47 West Caldwell; No. 51 Bunker Hill.

Discussion: Newton-Conover (9-4 overall, 7-1 Catawba Valley) took a big leap from a No. 29 seed to ninth by defeating Maiden (6-3-3, 4-1-2) last week, which put the Red Devils into first place in the CVAC. The loss dropped the Blue Devils into third and moved them from ninth to No. 27. Such as the importance of winning this conference. Bandys (9-1-2, 5-1-1) moves up to second and the Trojans will get a chance to complete a sweep of the Red Devils at home next week.

Lincolnton (5-4-3, 3-2-2) will get a chance to help its playoff chances this week, as the Wolves host Newton-Conover on Tuesday and Bandys on Thursday.

Patton (5-8-3 overall, 2-5-1 Mountain Foothills 7) is currently the second team out of the playoffs, just ahead of conference foe R-S Central (4-7-1, 1-6-1), which will host the Panthers on Tuesday. Patton also has a key contest against Brevard on Thursday.

1A WEST

In: No. 6 Draughn vs. No. 27 Langtree Charter.

Discussion: Draughn (7-3-4 overall, 3-2 Western Highlands) enters the week in the same projected slot playing the same projected opponent as before. The Wildcats are far behind the top-five seeds in the RPI numbers, but Queen’s Grant is closing from behind to overtake Draughn.

The Wildcats have a makeup game at Owen on Monday, then on Wednesday, hosts the closest threat to their drive to take the league’s top 1A bid, Avery County (3-8, 2-3). Draughn won the first match at Avery County by a 2-0 final.