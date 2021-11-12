Area football teams set for Round 2

It was an all-time night for Draughn in the first round, as the Wildcats got their first playoff win in their first home postseason game since 2011, defeating Elkin 56-9. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak during which they were outscored by 55 points. The bigger story was the effort of Nigel Dula, who set a Burke County record with 478 yards rushing and tied the county record with six rushing TDs in the victory.

Coach’s comments: “We were really pleased with the whole team effort last Friday vs. Elkin. We feel that we finally played four solid quarters for the first time all year. Our guys up front on both sides really did a phenomenal job. Our offensive line did a great job paving the way for Nigel Dula’s historic night. Defensively, we tackled the best we had all year and were getting 11 hats to the football every play. We have a very tough test this week in No. 1 Eastern Randolph. They have a great mixture of speed, size and athleticism. They are the top seed and undefeated for a reason. We have to play at our top level for four quarters, limit our mistakes and control the ball.”