Area football teams set for Round 2

Intriguing games await tonight as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association football playoffs move into the second round. Thirteen teams from the five conferences in which area schools are affiliated advanced from the 21 that began across the four classifications last week.
Among tonight’s matchups are conference rivals looking to advance to next week’s round-of-16. Out of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, Maiden will host West Lincoln in a rematch from a September contest that came down to the final minute. Western Foothills 3A Conference schools Statesville and East Lincoln also meet again.
Additionally, a pair of rising teams continue memorable seasons against a pair of top teams from last season’s 2AA playoffs. Bunker Hill travels to defending 2AA state champion Salisbury in this season’s 2A bracket, while Hickory goes to North Davidson, which lost to Salisbury in last season’s 2AA West final on a last-minute field goal.
Here is a look at several of the games, along with comments from the coaches about what pleased them most during their teams’ wins in Round 1, and their keys for success tonight. (Note: Some comments were edited for clarity, and games scheduled to be streamed on NFHSNetwork.org are indicated).
3A WestNo. 21 Hickory (7-4) at No. 5 North Davidson (7-3) (NFHS), 7:30 p.m.
About Hickory (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972: 16-25, 1 state title (1996)
Coach: Joe Glass
Key offensive players: QB: Turner Wood; So. RB: Isaiah Lackey, Fr. WR: Dontae Baker, Sr.; Tyquan Hill, Jr.; Dashawn Medley, Sr.; Entire Offensive Line
Key defensive players: DE: Henry Pitts, So.; Jake Prince, Sr. LB: Melvin Dula, Jr.; Henry Stewart, Jr.; Rico Walker, Jr. DB: Landan Maddox, Sr.
Three touchdown passes from sophomore quarterback Turner Wood and scoring runs from freshman Isaiah Lackey and senior Josiah Edwards were enough to give Hickory its first playoff win since 2012. The Red Tornadoes led by double digits twice in the second half but had to overcome a late charge from No. 12 Smoky Mountain to hold on for the 37-34 victory. Sophomore safety Tristian Williams had 10 solo tackles and assisted on five others and Henry Pitts was involved in 11 tackles.
Regardless of the eventual results of this playoff run, the win gives a young Hickory squad confidence heading into the 2022 season. However, after a near decade of futility, the Red Tornadoes are playing with some swagger and will continue this run as long as it takes them. Under coach Joe Glass, this could be the start of a new era for Hickory.
Coach’s comments: “I was pleased that we were able to come out with a win and that our kids fought and fought, even when it didn’t look so good. I was also pleased that we stayed together and won as a team. In facing North Davidson, we have to stop the run and limit their big-play ability. Offensively, we have to be solid up front and withstand the blitzing they do.”
About North Davidson (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972: 23-23)
Coach: Brian Flynn
Surviving a tough nonconference schedule that saw three losses to eventual 4A playoff teams during a 1-3 start, the Black Knights were perfect in winning the Mid-State 3A Conference and advanced to the second round after a 59-14 win over West Henderson. Xavion Hayes cleared 200 yards rushing and scored three times while Gavin Hill threw for two more. The victory was the 10th first-round win in a row for North Davidson.
Next up: No. 20 West Rowan (7-3) or No. 4 Crest (8-2)
No. 10 Concord (7-3) at No. 7 Hibriten (7-3), 7 p.m.
About Hibriten (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972: 34-22, 1 state title (2017)
Coach: Sam Mackey
Key offensive players: QB: Coby Wilson, Jr; RB: Sadharri Moore, Sr.; WR: Jabee Powell, Sr.; Entire Offensive Line
Key defensive players: DE: Matt Warhurst, Jr.; DT: Jose Romero-Garcia, Sr.; LB: Dillan Earp, So.; DB: Jabee Powell, Sr.; Jesse Taylor, So.
Five weeks after routing Freedom by 28 in its Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener, a failed 2-point conversion with 3:55 to play allowed Hibriten to escape with a 14-13 win over Freedom and avoid its second first-round loss in two seasons. Hibriten recovered three fumbles and executed its ball-control offense with 237 yards on the ground, but the Panthers put up just 14 points. Sadharri Moore converted one fumble into a score and Coby Wilson had the other for Hibriten.
Coach’s comments: “I am most pleased with our resiliency and grind-it-out mentality at the end of the game. We had the ball on our 5-yard line with 3:50 to go and up one point. We found a way to grind out a few first downs and run the clock out. We must hold on to the football and play great defense.”
About Concord (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 52-28, 2 state titles (2004, 2006)
Coach: Marty Paxton
After finishing off a perfect record (6-0) to win the South Piedmont, Concord was shellacked by rival Kannapolis A.L. Brown 47-0 to end the regular season. The loss to a non-playoff team likely affected the Spiders’ RPI ranking and cost the league champion a chance to host a second-round game, instead of playing in Lenoir. Rebounding from the defeat, the Spiders forced five turnovers and recovered the kickoff to start the second half that contributed much to their 34-14 win over Tuscola. The postseason win was the first for Concord since 2015.
Series history: The last time these two schools met was in the second round of the 2009 3A playoffs, which Hibriten won 40-6 in a rout.
Next up: No. 18 East Lincoln (8-3) or No. 2 Statesville (10-0)
No. 18 East Lincoln (8-3) at No. 2 Statesville (10-0), 7 p.m. (NFHS)
About Statesville (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972: 34-31)
Coach: Randall Gusler
Key offensive players: QB: Zamari Stevenson, Sr.; RB: JZ Harrison-Connor, Sr.; OL: Steven Hamby, Jr.; K/P: Sam Buckner, Jr.
Key defensive players: DT: Sam Chacon, Sr.; LB: Quantay Brown, Sr.; Elijah Munoz, Sr.; DB: Zamari Stevenson, Sr.
The Greyhounds had little trouble with Enka last week, hitting the mercy-rule margin in the third quarter on the way to a 49-0 victory. JZ Harrison-Connor had 130 yards on 10 carries and scored on five of them. Wake Forest commit Zamari Stevenson ran for 56 yards and completed 8 of 9 passes for 175 yards and a TD. The Greyhounds are looking to win two playoff games in a single postseason for the first time since 2014.
Coach’s comments: “I am most pleased with no injuries, as well as playing well in Round 1. Our biggest key for success this week is staying focused. It’s always tough to play a team from your conference in the playoffs.”
About East Lincoln (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 33-22, 2 state titles (2012, 2014)
Coach: Dave Lubowicz
Key offensive players: QB: Tyler Mizzell, Jr.; WR: Markell Clark, Jr.; Keandre Walker, Jr.
Key defensive players: DL: Josh Gilbert, Jr.; LB: Ben Cutter, Jr.; Landon Glezen, Jr.
After losing by 23 to North Lincoln to end the regular season, East Lincoln rebounded with a 22-14 road win at Oak Grove. It was the first playoff win since the Mustangs upset No. 1 Pisgah in the first round in 2018. They’ll now try to earn a second postseason win for the first time since 2016. Up eight in the final quarter, East Lincoln forced three of its five turnovers during the last nine minutes to seal the victory. Tyler Mizzell threw for 165 yards and ran for 55 more to overcome two of his own interceptions.
Coach’s comments: “I was most pleased with our ability to create turnovers on defense and run the football with some consistency of offense. We need to continue to run the football, and be able to nullify Statesville’s speed on defense.”
Series history: In the first game between the Western Foothills 3A rivals, Statesville opened up a 16-0 lead by halftime and cruised to a 23-6 win. Zamari Stevenson ran for one score and threw for another to key the first-half surge. Tyler Mizzell missed the game at quarterback for East Lincoln, which was forced to start a third-string player in the loss.
Next up: No. 10 Concord (7-3) or No. 7 Hibriten (7-3)
2A WestNo. 14 West Lincoln (9-2) at No. 3 Maiden (11-0), 7:30 p.m.
About Maiden (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 48-39 (1978)
Coach: Will Byrne
Key offensive players: QB: Ethan Rhodes, Sr.; RB: Ben Gibbs, Jr.; Korbyn Lawing, Sr.; OL: Gerald Danner, Fr.; Jackson Hensley, Jr.; Aaron Lefevers, Sr.; Dru McClough, Sr.; DJ Spring, Jr.; Quinn Rembert, Jr. WR: Chris Culliver, Jr.; Alec Hall, Jr.; Jacob Sigmon, Jr.
Key defensive players: DL: Tron Navarro, Jr.; Lefevers; Spring; Hensley; LB: Hall; Rembert; Sigmon. DB: Chayson Bass, Sr.; Culliver; Gibbs; Cameron Gore, Sr.
The Blue Devils scored the game’s first 37 and walloped Mt. Pleasant 37-7 last week. The victory avenged a first-round loss to the Tigers in Byrne’s first season leading the team. Ethan Rhodes threw for 218 yards and two TDs before sitting out the second half with the game in hand. Ben Gibbs had 16 carries for 104 yards and a score, and Chris Culliver caught six balls for 113 yards and a TD. Defensively, Maiden allowed only 103 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers. A win tonight would give the Blue Devils two in the same postseason for the first time since 2011.
Coach’s comments: “I’m pleased with our total team effort. Our defense continues to be very physical and aggressive. Offensively, we got out to a fast start both running and throwing the football. Ben Gibbs also did a great job in the second half taking over as the signal caller. Keys to success continue to stay the same: play great defense and take care of the ball on offense. We have to win the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.”
About West Lincoln (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 3-11)
Coach: Darren Ponder
After playing eight of 10 games that came down to one possession, the Rebels enjoyed a rare breather during a 41-7 victory over Surry Central. Mason Avery had the big night with 219 yards on 27 carries and five touchdowns. Freshman Jaylin Winnex added 87 yards and Trace Gilmore had 81 more as the Rebels rolled up 408 yards rushing. All three playoff wins in the program’s history have come since 2019, all under head coach Darren Ponder.
Series history: Maiden has beaten the Rebels 11 of 13 times since 2005, but the last three games show just how even the two programs have been in recent years. In 2019, West Lincoln scored in the final quarter and ran out the clock late for a 28-27 win. However, Maiden won the last two as Ethan Rhodes’ last-minute sneaks represented game-winners in both contests. A key moment in Maiden’s 20-17 win back in September came when the Blue Devils defense stuffed the Rebels twice at the 1-yard line in the third quarter.
Next up: No. 11 Bunker Hill (10-1) or No. 6 Salisbury (10-0)
No. 11 Bunker Hill (10-1) at No. 6 Salisbury (10-0), 7 p.m.
About Bunker Hill (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972 6-18)
Coach: Albert Reid
Key offensive players: QB: Carson Elder, Sr.; RB Kaden Robinson, Sr.; Chadz Stevenson, Sr.; WR: Elijah Boston, Jr.; OL: Lawson York, Sr.
Key defensive players: NG: Jordan Banner, Sr.; LB: Robinson; Preston Workman, Sr.; DB: Justin Killian, Sr.; Stevenson.
Not only did the Bears host their first playoff game since 1989, but they won their first playoff game since 2013 after eliminating East Davidson 21-7 last week. Carson Elder completed 15 passes for 189 yards and two scores with Elijah Boston catching three for 59 yards and a TD. Kaden Robinson ran for 65 yards and Chadz Stevenson added 49 more. However, the story of the night was on defense. Bunker Hill held East Davidson to 196 yards and forced four turnovers.
Coach’s comments: “The thing that I was most pleased about in Round 1 is the kids’ effort and determination to move on to the next round of the playoffs. Our keys for success in round two of the playoffs is to play well in all phases of the game and embrace the challenge this Friday.”
About Salisbury (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 31-18, 2 state titles (2010, 2020-21)
Coach: Brian Hinson
The reward for the Bears’ win is a date at defending 2AA state champion Salisbury. The Hornets continued their 17-game winning streak with a 49-6 rout of North Forsyth to start the playoffs. The fourth-quarter score by North Forsyth in the loss was the first by a Hornets’ opponent since September 24. Nine of the 10 wins by Salisbury have been by mercy rule in which the running clock begins at a 42-point or more margin. The Hornets have outscored their 10 opponents 567-33. The player to watch is linebacker Jalon Walker, who has signed to play collegiately at Georgia.
Next up: No. 14 West Lincoln (9-2) or No. 3 Maiden (11-0)
No. 16 Draughn (6-5) at No. 1 Eastern Randolph (9-0) (NFHS), 7 p.m.
About Draughn (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 2-3)
Coach: Chris Powell
Key offensive players: QB Eli Tillery, So.; RB: Nigel Dula, So.; WR: Daylin Pritchard, Sr.; Connor Pinkerton, Jr.
Key defensive players: DE: Daylin Pritchard. Sr.; Zaydin Pritchard, Jr.; LB: Donnell Wilkins, Jr.; Thomas Lambert, Jr.; DB: Will Price, Jr.
It was an all-time night for Draughn in the first round, as the Wildcats got their first playoff win in their first home postseason game since 2011, defeating Elkin 56-9. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak during which they were outscored by 55 points. The bigger story was the effort of Nigel Dula, who set a Burke County record with 478 yards rushing and tied the county record with six rushing TDs in the victory.
Coach’s comments: “We were really pleased with the whole team effort last Friday vs. Elkin. We feel that we finally played four solid quarters for the first time all year. Our guys up front on both sides really did a phenomenal job. Our offensive line did a great job paving the way for Nigel Dula’s historic night. Defensively, we tackled the best we had all year and were getting 11 hats to the football every play. We have a very tough test this week in No. 1 Eastern Randolph. They have a great mixture of speed, size and athleticism. They are the top seed and undefeated for a reason. We have to play at our top level for four quarters, limit our mistakes and control the ball.”
About Eastern Randolph (NCHSAA playoffs since 1972, 47-28 (1983, 2006)
Coach: Burton Cates
Eastern Randolph enjoyed a bye week after a perfect record for the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A Conference champions. The Wildcats enter the playoffs on the heels of two shutouts with a combined margin of victory or 106-0. Eastern Randolph has scored 30 or more points in eight of its nine games. Playing in the East Region last year the Wildcats lost to Northeastern in the second round.
Next up: No. 9 Murphy (7-4) or No. 8 Mountain Heritage (8-2)
Other games from area conferences:2A West
No. 5 Hendersonville (9-1) vs. No. 12 Burns (8-3), 7:30 p.m.
No. 13 Chase (10-1) vs. No. 4 Reidsville (10-0), 7 p.m.
No. 17 Polk County (7-3) at No. 1 Shelby (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
1A West
No. 3 Mitchell (9-2) vs. No. 14 Swain County (5-5), 7:30 p.m.
No. 9 Mountain Heritage (8-2) vs. No. 9 Murphy (7-4), 7 p.m.