With the regular season completed, area high school basketball teams turn to their respective conference tournaments. Most of the 24 schools in area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record begin play Monday, with the finals in all five leagues scheduled for Friday night.

In the Northwestern 3A/4A, the top seed in the girls' bracket is the Hibriten girls while Freedom heads up the boys' bracket. They along with the Watauga girls and Alexander Central boys receive byes with the other teams playing at higher seeds on Tuesday. The semifinals and finals will be held at Freedom High on Thursday and Friday.

Hickory has the top seed in the Western Foothills 3A boys tournament, with unbeaten East Lincoln atop the girls' bracket. All eight schools will take the court Monday at higher seeds before the tournament shifts to North Iredell for the semifinals Wednesday and Thursday, as well as Friday's finals.

A pair of conference unbeatens head up the brackets in the Catawba Valley 2A. West Caldwell is the No. 1 seed in the boys' tournament and East Burke earned the top spot in the girls' bracket. Play begins at higher seeds on Tuesday before the tournament moves to Catawba Valley Community College for semifinal rounds Wednesday and Thursday. The concluding finals are scheduled for Friday.

Patton, the lone area school in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A, begins play in that tournament Monday. The boys team is the No. 4 seed and will host Chase. The Patton girls are the No. 5 seed and will travel to Polk County. Should they advance, each would take on the tournament’s top seed — Hendersonville for the boys and East Rutherford for the girls — on Wednesday. East Rutherford will host the semifinals and Friday’s finals.

Draughn, the lone area school in the Western Highlands 1A/2A, starts tournament play on Monday. Both teams are seeded third in their respective brackets, with the girls hosting No. 6 Owen before the boys take on No. 6 Madison. Winners from the those games advance to Wednesday’s semifinal round at Owen High in Black Mountain, which will also host Friday night’s finale.

The tournament schedules are listed below. Times, as known at presstime, are indicated.

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY, FEB.14

FIRST ROUND

Girls

No. 5 Freedom at No. 4 Alexander Central, 6 p.m.

No. 6 South Caldwell at No. 3 Ashe County, 6 p.m.

Boys

No. 5 Ashe County at No. 4 South Caldwell, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Hibriten at No. 3 Watauga, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

SEMIFINALS at Freedom High

Girls

No. 2 Watauga vs. No. 6 South Caldwell-No. 3 Ashe County winner, 4 p.m.

No. 1 Hibriten vs. No. 5 Freedom-No. 4 Alexander Central winner 7 p.m.

Boys

No. 2 Alexander Central vs. No. 6 Hibriten-No. 3 Watauga winner, 5:30 p.m.

No. 1 Freedom vs. No. 5 Ashe County-No. 4 South Caldwell winner, 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS at Freedom High

Girls Final, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Final, 8 p.m.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

MONDAY, FEB. 15

FIRST ROUND

Girls

No. 8 West Iredell at No. 1 East Lincoln, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Fred T. Foard at No. 4 Hickory, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Statesville at No. 3 North Iredell, 6 p.m.

No. 7 North Lincoln at No. 2 St. Stephens, 6 p.m.

Boys

No. 6 Fred T. Foard at No. 3 North Lincoln, 7 p.m.

No. 8 West Iredell at No. 1 Hickory, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 St. Stephens at No. 4 North Iredell, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Statesville at No. 2 East Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

SEMIFINALS at North Iredell High

Girls

No. 1 East Lincoln-No. 8 West Iredell winner vs. No. 4 Hickory-No. 5 Fred T. Foard winner, 6 p.m.

Boys

No. 1 Hickory-No. 8 West Iredell winner vs. No. 4 North Iredell-No. 5 St. Stephens winner, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

SEMIFINALS at North Iredell High

Girls

No. 2 St. Stephens-No. 7 North Lincoln winner vs. No. 3 North Iredell-No. 6 Statesville winner, 6 p.m.

Boys

No. 2 East Lincoln-No. 7 Statesville winner vs. No. 3 North Lincoln-No. 6 Fred T. Foard winner, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS at North Iredell High

Girls Final, 6 p.m.

Boys Final, 7:30 p.m.

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

FIRST ROUND

Girls

No. 8 Bunker Hill at No. 1 East Burke, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Bandys at No. 4 West Lincoln, 7 p.m.

No. 7 West Caldwell at No. 2 Newton-Conover, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Lincolnton at No. 3 Maiden, 6 p.m.

Boys

No. 8 East Burke at No. 1 West Caldwell, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Bunker Hill at No. 4 Lincolnton, 7 p.m.

No. 7 West Lincoln at No. 2 Maiden, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Bandys at No. 3 Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

SEMIFINALS at Catawba Valley Community College

Girls

Highest seed remaining first round, 6 p.m.

Boys

Highest seed remaining first round, 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

SEMIFINALS at Catawba Valley Community College

Girls

Lowest seed remaining first round, 6 p.m.

Boys

Lowest seed remaining first round, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS at Catawba Valley Community College

Girls Final, 6 p.m.

Boys Final, 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN FOOTHILLS 7 2A CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

MONDAY, FEB. 15

FIRST ROUND

Girls

No. 7 Chase at No. 2 Hendersonville

No. 6 R-S Central at No. 3 Brevard

No. 5 Patton at No. 4 Polk County

Boys

No. 7 Polk County at No. 2 R-S Central

No. 6 East Rutherford at No. 3 Brevard

No. 5 Chase at No. 4 Patton

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

SEMIFINALS at East Rutherford High

Girls

No. 1 East Rutherford vs. No. 4 Polk County-No. 5 Patton winner

No. 6 R-S Central-No. 3 Brevard winner vs. No. 7 Chase-No. 2 Hendersonville winner

Boys

No. 4-Patton-No. 5 Chase winner vs. No. 1 Hendersonville

No. 6 East Rutherford-No. 3 Brevard winner vs. No. 7 Polk County-No. 2 R-S Central winner.

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS at East Rutherford High

Girls, 6 p.m.

Boys, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A/2A CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

MONDAY, FEB. 15

FIRST ROUND

Girls

No. 6 Owen at No. 3 Draughn, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Mitchell at No. 4 Avery County, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Madison at No. 2 Rosman

Boys

No. 6 Madison at No. 3 Draughn, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Rosman at No. 2 Avery County, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 Owen at No. 4 Mitchell

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

SEMIFINALS at Owen High

Girls

No. 1 Mountain Heritage vs. No. 4 Avery County-No. 5 Mitchell winner

No. 3 Draughn-No.6 Owen winner vs. No. 2 Rosman-No. 7 Madison winner

Boys

No. 1 Mountain Heritage vs. No. 4 Mitchell-No. 5 Owen winner

No. 3 Draughn-No. 6 Madison winner vs. No. 2 Avery County-No. 7 Rosman winner

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS at Owen High

Girls, 6 p.m.

Boys 7:30 p.m.