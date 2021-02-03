Area conferences recognize top cross country athletes

The Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A conferences recently announced their all-conference teams for the 2020-21 season. Conference champions for the Northwestern Foothills 2A were the Fred T. Foard boys and Patton girls, while conference champions for the South Fork 2A were the North Lincoln boys and girls and conference champions for the Northwestern 3A/4A were the Watauga boys and girls.
Here’s a look at the individuals who made each all-conference team:
All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Boys Team
• Runner of the Year: Ben Trimm (Fred T. Foard)
• Coach of the Year: Bob Ogle (Fred T. Foard)
• All-Conference: Vance Jones (Patton)
• All-Conference: Reed Farrar (Draughn)
• All-Conference: Gabe Maksoud (Patton)
• All-Conference: Kobus Wilkinson (Fred T. Foard)
• All-Conference: Luke Elliott (East Burke)
• All-Conference: Ben Martin (Bunker Hill)
• All-Conference: Mario Santos-Morales (Fred T. Foard)
• All-Conference: Zachary Smyre (Bunker Hill)
• All-Conference: Caleb Johnson-White (East Burke)
• All-Conference: Nathanael Hughes (Fred T. Foard)
• All-Conference: Caden Clontz (Patton)
• All-Conference: Austin Cope (West Iredell)
• All-Conference: Grayson Clark (Hibriten)
• All-Conference: Rylan Sedlacek (Hibriten)
• All-Conference: Alex Ledford (Fred T. Foard)
• All-Conference: Justin Vinson (Bunker Hill)
• All-Conference: Andrew Albright (Draughn)
• Honorable Mention: JT Spears (Hibriten)
• Honorable Mention: Austin Malouin (Fred T. Foard)
• Honorable Mention: Davin Price (East Burke)
• Honorable Mention: Daniel Chandler (Patton)
• Honorable Mention: James Skeens (Bunker Hill)
• Honorable Mention: Jacob Spencer (West Caldwell)
All-Northwestern Foothills 2A Girls Team
• Runner of the Year: Madison Clay (Patton)
• Coach of the Year: Christopher Collins (Patton)
• All-Conference: Karina Coulter (Fred T. Foard)
• All-Conference: Meah Walsh (East Burke)
• All-Conference Ambria Blalock (Draughn)
• All-Conference: Madison Milliron (West Iredell)
• All-Conference: Piper Strong (East Burke)
• All-Conference: Maya Cappelletty (Bunker Hill)
• All-Conference: Melia Carswell (Patton)
• All-Conference: Katie Wilkinson (Fred T. Foard)
• All-Conference: Rose Hull (Fred T. Foard)
• All-Conference: Sarah Browning (Patton)
• All-Conference: Kylie McFalls (East Burke)
• All-Conference: Georgia Wood (Patton)
• All-Conference: Rachel Gamewell (Patton)
• All-Conference: Makayla Herman (Bunker Hill)
• All-Conference: Madison Fowler (East Burke)
• All-Conference: Regen Bridges (Draughn)
• All-Conference: Julie Stewart (Patton)
• Honorable Mention: Amanda Kardol (Hibriten)
• Honorable Mention: Ashlyn Kirby (Fred T. Foard)
• Honorable Mention: Janie Ennis (East Burke
• Honorable Mention: Lindsay Green (West Iredell)
All-South Fork 2A Boys Team
• Runner of the Year: Grant Howlett (Lake Norman Charter)
• Coach of the Year: Jerry Castro (North Lincoln)
• All-Conference: Jacob Scott (North Lincoln)
• All-Conference: Miles Phillips (North Lincoln)
• All-Conference: Stephen Fernetti (North Lincoln)
• All-Conference: Jared Campbell (North Lincoln)
• All-Conference: Noah Carter (North Lincoln)
• All-Conference: Joseph Quilla (North Lincoln)
• All-Conference: Grant Parham (Bandys)
• All-Conference: Ethan Davis (North Lincoln)
• All-Conference: David Birkhofer Jr. (Bandys)
• All-Conference: Braden Bole (Lake Norman Charter)
• All-Conference: Bryson Burkett (Bandys)
• All-Conference: C.J. Schronce (Bandys)
• All-Conference: Hunter Smathers (Maiden)
All-South Fork 2A Girls Team
• Runner of the Year: Angie Allen (North Lincoln)
• Coach of the Year: Jerry Castro (North Lincoln)
• All-Conference: Bella Wood (North Lincoln)
• All-Conference: Katherine Hopkins (Lincolnton)
• All-Conference: Lori Glaven (North Lincoln)
• All-Conference: Lauren Buckminster (Bandys)
• All-Conference: Abby Farris (Lake Norman Charter)
• All-Conference: Lily Yampolsky (Lake Norman Charter)
• All-Conference: Cara Castro (North Lincoln)
• All-Conference: Jenna Peterson (Lake Norman Charter)
• All-Conference: Emily Laramie (North Lincoln)
• All-Conference: Noelle Poovey (Maiden)
• All-Conference: McKenna Parker (Maiden)
• All-Conference: Kelbi Pierce (North Lincoln)
• All-Conference: Emily Hedrick (Bandys)
All-Northwestern 3A/4A Boys Team
• Runner of the Year: Rien Freeman (Watauga)
• Co-Coach of the Year: Patrick Smith (St. Stephens)
• Co-Coach of the Year: Joe Cornwell (Alexander Central)
• Co-Coach of the Year: Randy McDonough (Watauga)
• All-Conference: Korben Anderson (Watauga)
• All-Conference: Hastings Holt (Watauga)
• All-Conference: Ethan Cannon (Watauga)
• All-Conference: David Mims (Watauga)
• All-Conference: Haden Miller (Watauga)
• All-Conference: Abe Bachman (Watauga)
• All-Conference: Anthony Baverso (South Caldwell)
• All-Conference: Jack McIntosh (Hickory)
• All-Conference: Luke Kiziah (Alexander Central)
• All-Conference: Jacob Perez (Alexander Central)
• All-Conference: Isaac Cruz (St. Stephens)
• All-Conference: Jackson Black (St. Stephens)
• All-Conference: Colby Anderson (Freedom)
• All-Conference: Dalton Brittain (Freedom)
All-Northwestern 3A/4A Girls Team
• Runner of the Year: Sidra Miller (Watauga)
• Coach of the Year: Jason Fulbright (St. Stephens)
• All-Conference: Rachel Cathey (Watauga)
• All-Conference: Andriana Rink (Watauga)
• All-Conference: Sophie Beach (Watauga)
• All-Conference: Sophia Ritter (Watauga)
• All-Conference: Olivia McAnulty (Watauga)
• All-Conference: Gwendolyn Anderson (Watauga)
• All-Conference: Daniela Flores Gutierrez (St. Stephens)
• All-Conference: Sarah McNeil (St. Stephens)
• All-Conference: Zoe Coburn (St. Stephens)
• All-Conference: Hilary Ramirez (St. Stephens)
• All-Conference: Katelyn McGlamery (St. Stephens)
• All-Conference: Lauren Lyerly (Hickory)
• All-Conference: Laney Dettlebach (Hickory)
• All-Conference: Madison Austin (South Caldwell)