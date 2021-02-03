Area conferences recognize top cross country athletes

The Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A conferences recently announced their all-conference teams for the 2020-21 season. Conference champions for the Northwestern Foothills 2A were the Fred T. Foard boys and Patton girls, while conference champions for the South Fork 2A were the North Lincoln boys and girls and conference champions for the Northwestern 3A/4A were the Watauga boys and girls.