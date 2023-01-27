Area competitors qualify for Women’s State Wrestling Invitational

HENDERSONVILLE — Fifteen wrestlers from conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record participated in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Girls Wrestling West Regional Meet on Thursday at North Henderson High School. The top four finishers in 12 separate weight classes qualified for next weekend’s Women’s State Wrestling Invitational, and Bandys, Maiden, West Caldwell, Draughn and Freedom are among the schools scheduled to send grapplers to state.
Here are the top four finishers in each weight class, with wrestlers from the aforementioned schools in bold:
100 pounds
First place: Jeulenea Khang, Freedom
Second place: Gracie Short, North Henderson
Third place: Charity Thornton, Olympic
People are also reading…
Fourth place: Savannah Cunningham, Swain County
107 pounds
First place: Ria Wright, West Caldwell
Second place: Morgan Repasky, McDowell
Third place: Liliana Zapote, North Henderson
Fourth place: Miranda Valerio, Maiden
114 pounds
First place: Sydney Mark, Asheville
Second place: Claire Buff, Chase
Third place: Raigan Loudermilk, North Henderson
Fourth place: Treyleigh Miller, Pisgah
120 pounds
First place: Ariana Anderson, Burns
Second place: Betty Huntley, East Rutherford
Third place: Nevah Montijo, East Gaston
Fourth place: Stephanie Ortiz, Franklin
126 pounds
First place: Abby Carpenter, Franklin
Second place: Marissa Cole, Rosman
Third place: Hayokelyn Nylekoyah, Olympic
Fourth place: Lilli Denton, Hayesville
132 pounds
First place: Jasmin Valencia, Franklin
Second place: Emma Burnes, Smoky Mountain
Third place: Asiah Ball, Swain County
Fourth place: Paulina Barrera-Vences, Bandys
138 pounds
First place: Tasia Neadeau, Swain County
Second place: Abrianna Risener, Stuart Cramer
Third place: Amber Hay, Olympic
Fourth place: Riley Denton, Hayesville
145 pounds
First place: Kaya Brown, Brevard
Second place: Kayla Figgins, Pisgah
Third place: Nivea Ferrell, Olympic
Fourth place: Emanuela Rotari, Enka
152 pounds
First place: Paloma Ramirez, Pisgah
Second place: Mackenzie Ball, Smoky Mountain
Third place: Lily Flores, Avery County
Fourth place: Sophie Lamondro, East Henderson
165 pounds
First place: Franshesca Morales, North Henderson
Second place: Lylah Cogdill, Swain County
Third place: Janden Holmes, Olympic
Fourth place: Gabriela Roman Bruno, Smoky Mountain
185 pounds
First place: Emma Warren, Enka
Second place: Veronica Mathis, Smoky Mountain
Third place: Anasette Cooper, Swain County
Fourth place: Ariana Flores, North Henderson
235 pounds
First place: Kimberly Talton, Madison
Second place: Liliana Hoyle, Bessemer City
Third place: Mackinzie Basinger, Draughn
Fourth place: Riley Stokes, Smoky Mountain
Other participants from schools in area conferences were as follows: Brianna Winters (235 pounds) of Bandys, Millifiora Harma (114) and Ava Norris (185) of East Burke, Harley Moody (114) of Freedom, Maggie Vang (100) and Cindy Vang (114) of Maiden, Emily Elliott (120) of North Carolina School for the Deaf, Alayna Keaten (120) of South Caldwell and Melissa Ulloa (107) and Ava Hutton (120) of West Iredell.
The Women’s State Wrestling Invitational begins next Friday at the RISE Sports Complex in Bermuda Run, with the final rounds slated to be completed on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.