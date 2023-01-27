Area competitors qualify for Women’s State Wrestling Invitational

HENDERSONVILLE — Fifteen wrestlers from conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record participated in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Girls Wrestling West Regional Meet on Thursday at North Henderson High School. The top four finishers in 12 separate weight classes qualified for next weekend’s Women’s State Wrestling Invitational, and Bandys, Maiden, West Caldwell, Draughn and Freedom are among the schools scheduled to send grapplers to state.

Here are the top four finishers in each weight class, with wrestlers from the aforementioned schools in bold:

100 pounds

First place: Jeulenea Khang, Freedom

Second place: Gracie Short, North Henderson

Third place: Charity Thornton, Olympic

Fourth place: Savannah Cunningham, Swain County

107 pounds

First place: Ria Wright, West Caldwell

Second place: Morgan Repasky, McDowell

Third place: Liliana Zapote, North Henderson

Fourth place: Miranda Valerio, Maiden

114 pounds

First place: Sydney Mark, Asheville

Second place: Claire Buff, Chase

Third place: Raigan Loudermilk, North Henderson

Fourth place: Treyleigh Miller, Pisgah

120 pounds

First place: Ariana Anderson, Burns

Second place: Betty Huntley, East Rutherford

Third place: Nevah Montijo, East Gaston

Fourth place: Stephanie Ortiz, Franklin

126 pounds

First place: Abby Carpenter, Franklin

Second place: Marissa Cole, Rosman

Third place: Hayokelyn Nylekoyah, Olympic

Fourth place: Lilli Denton, Hayesville

132 pounds

First place: Jasmin Valencia, Franklin

Second place: Emma Burnes, Smoky Mountain

Third place: Asiah Ball, Swain County

Fourth place: Paulina Barrera-Vences, Bandys

138 pounds

First place: Tasia Neadeau, Swain County

Second place: Abrianna Risener, Stuart Cramer

Third place: Amber Hay, Olympic

Fourth place: Riley Denton, Hayesville

145 pounds

First place: Kaya Brown, Brevard

Second place: Kayla Figgins, Pisgah

Third place: Nivea Ferrell, Olympic

Fourth place: Emanuela Rotari, Enka

152 pounds

First place: Paloma Ramirez, Pisgah

Second place: Mackenzie Ball, Smoky Mountain

Third place: Lily Flores, Avery County

Fourth place: Sophie Lamondro, East Henderson

165 pounds

First place: Franshesca Morales, North Henderson

Second place: Lylah Cogdill, Swain County

Third place: Janden Holmes, Olympic

Fourth place: Gabriela Roman Bruno, Smoky Mountain

185 pounds

First place: Emma Warren, Enka

Second place: Veronica Mathis, Smoky Mountain

Third place: Anasette Cooper, Swain County

Fourth place: Ariana Flores, North Henderson

235 pounds

First place: Kimberly Talton, Madison

Second place: Liliana Hoyle, Bessemer City

Third place: Mackinzie Basinger, Draughn

Fourth place: Riley Stokes, Smoky Mountain

Other participants from schools in area conferences were as follows: Brianna Winters (235 pounds) of Bandys, Millifiora Harma (114) and Ava Norris (185) of East Burke, Harley Moody (114) of Freedom, Maggie Vang (100) and Cindy Vang (114) of Maiden, Emily Elliott (120) of North Carolina School for the Deaf, Alayna Keaten (120) of South Caldwell and Melissa Ulloa (107) and Ava Hutton (120) of West Iredell.

The Women’s State Wrestling Invitational begins next Friday at the RISE Sports Complex in Bermuda Run, with the final rounds slated to be completed on Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse.