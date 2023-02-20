After three months of the regular season, the win-or-go-home season begins for basketball teams as the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's state playoffs begin on Tuesday.

From area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record, 17 boys teams and 16 girls teams made the field in the West Regions across all four classifications.

The Hickory boys in the 3A class and the Watauga girls in 4A are the highest seeds from the area, each tabbed as the No. 2 seeds. Should each continue to win, both will play home games up until the regional final, which will be at a neutral site yet to be announced by the NCHSAA.

Earning the last wild card spot available were the Fred T. Foard girls and St. Stephens boys in 3A, the South Caldwell boys in 4A, and both the Bandys girls and Lincolnton boys in 2A.

All six boys teams from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference (NWC) are in the field, along with five from the Western Foothills 3A (WFAC) and four out of the Catawba Valley 2A (CVAC), plus Patton and Draughn.

For the girls, five teams each from the NWC, the WFAC and CVAC, plus Draughn, earned a spot.

Winners from Tuesday’s first round will advance to Thursday’s second round.

NCHSAA BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Schedule: First round – Tuesday; Second round – Thursday; Third round – Saturday; Quarterfinals- Tuesday, Feb. 28; Regional Finals – Saturday, March 4; State Finals – Saturday, March 11.

4A BOYS

NO. 32 SOUTH CALDWELL (13-14) AT NO. 1 MYERS PARK (22-4), 7:30 P.M.

About the Spartans

Coach: Danny Anderson

Key players: Tyler Eggers, Tyler Cline

Out of the playoff picture a week ago, South Caldwell won three in a row and made the finals of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament before losing in double overtime to Alexander Central. South Caldwell lost in the first round a year ago and has not won a playoff game since at least 2004.

About the Mustangs

Coach: Scott Taylor

Key players: Elijah Strong (15.6 ppg), AJ White (6.4 rpg)

Winners of both the regular season and tournament title in the South Meck 4A Conference, Myers Park took over the 4A West No. 1 spot from Chambers after it lost its Queen City 3A/4A Conference tournament final last Friday. The Mustangs lost in the 4A quarterfinals last year.

Next up: No. 16 Ragsdale (18-9) or No. 17 East Mecklenburg (20-7)

NO. 28 WATAUGA (12-13) AT NO. 5 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC (21-5), 7:30 P.M.

About the Pioneers

Coach: Bryson Payne

Watauga took a share of the NWC lead after handing Freedom its only conference loss in a 98-80 drubbing of the Patriots. After that, the Pioneers cleared 70 points just once, going 2-5. This is Watauga’s first playoff game since 2019, and it is looking for its first postseason win since 2015.

About the Cougars

Coach: Mike King

Key players: Patrick Tivnan (16.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg), Ryan Lewis (14.7 ppg)

Winners of the Southwestern 4A, the Cougars added the conference tournament title last week, avenging a loss to East Mecklenburg in the final. The Cougars are looking for their first playoff win since 2020. They won their only state title in 2016.

Series history: These teams last played in 2014 with Catholic getting a 57-54 win in a holiday tournament.

Next up: No. 21 Southeast Guilford (19-8) or No. 12 Olympic (22-4)

NO. 25 SUN VALLEY (15-11) AT NO. 8 ALEXANDER CENTRAL (18-7), 7:30 P.M.

About the Cougars

Coach: Ed Wills

Key players: Avery Cook (14.5 ppg); Chad Lasher (10.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg)

After a loss at Freedom on Feb. 10 cost Alexander Central a share of the NWC title, the Cougars returned to the same floor a week later and took the conference tournament title with a double overtime win over South Caldwell. The Cougars lost in the second round last year.

About the Spartans

Coach: Keith Mason

Key players: Tyree White (18.5 ppg, 5.1 apg), K. Marsh (12.7 ppg)

Sun Valley enters the postseason on a five-game winning streak after winning the Southern Carolina 4A Conference tournament. The Spartans lost in the first round last year and are trying to break a five-game losing streak in the playoffs dating back to 2016.

Next up: No. 24 West Forsyth (15-10) or No. 9 A.C. Reynolds (16-10)

3A BOYS

NO. 32 ST. STEPHENS (11-14) AT NO. 1 CENTRAL CABARRUS, 6 P.M.

About the Indians

Coach: Patrick Smith

Key players: Peyton Young (10.6 ppg, 8.1 rpg), Noah VanBeurden (10.1 ppg)

A last-second win at Foard in the regular season finale likely saved the last wild card spot for St. Stephens, which is 2-5 down the stretch. St. Stephens reached the second round last year after winning at Parkwood.

About the Vikings

Coach: Jim Baker

Key players: Jaiden Thompson (20.2 ppg), Chase Daniel (14.2 ppg)

Five different players average double-digit points per game for Central Cabarrus on a team that has scored 90 or more 13 times this year. The Vikings are 16-0 against playoff teams this year and have one loss in two seasons, that coming against West Charlotte in the 3A West final in 2022.

Next up: No. 17 North Lincoln (18-8) or No. 16 North Henderson (18-9)

NO. 31 PISGAH (8-16) AT NO. 2 HICKORY (26-1), 6 P.M.

About the Red Tornadoes

Coach: Daniel Willis

Key players: Jay Powell, Jamien Little, John Holbrook

A loss to West No. 4 seed Enka is the only blemish for Hickory this season and it enters the playoffs with 22 wins in a row. Only three of the games in that streak have been within a single-digit margin. Hickory made it to the second round last year before a loss to North Iredell.

About the Bears

Coach: Jonathan Whitson

Despite losing seven of the past nine games, Pisgah eked into the playoffs as one of the last two wild card teams. The Bears lost to eventual state champion West Charlotte in the first round last year and are trying to break a five-game postseason drought dating back to 2018.

Series history: Hickory defeated Pisgah 68-23 in the second round back in 2016.

Next up: No. 18 East Lincoln (20-6) or No. 15 Dudley (19-6)

NO. 30 ASHE COUNTY (9-16) AT NO. 3 FREEDOM (19-5), 8 P.M.

About the Patriots

Coach: Clint Zimmerman

Key players: Amore Connelly, Gavin McNaughton, Mekhi Harris

Freedom won the Northwestern 3A/4A outright but lost in the tournament semifinal at home. The Patriots lost in the second round to North Lincoln. Their last state title was a co-championship in 2020.

About the Huskies

Coach: Davis Absher

Key player: Jake Grubb

Though the Huskies are just 9-16, six of their nine wins came against playoff teams. However, Ashe County has lost eight of its last 11 games. Ashe County is looking for its first postseason win since beating Maiden in 2012.

Series history: Freedom swept the Huskies in conference play this season and have won three of the four times since the two teams became league rivals last season.

Next up: No. 19 Northwest Cabarrus (12-11) or No 14 Hunter Huss (18-8)

NO. 25 HIBRITEN (10-16) AT NO. 8 SOUTHERN GUILFORD, 6:30 P.M.

About the Panthers

Coach: Mikey Corpening

Key players: Nylan Battle, Jay Willis

Hibriten made it to the semifinals of the conference tournament last week before a loss to Alexander Central. Six of the Panthers' 10 wins are against playoff teams. Hibriten lost in the first round last year at Franklin.

About the Storm

Coach: Wil Perry

Southern Guilford won the Mid-State 3A Conference regular season title but lost to Ben L. Smith for the second time this season in the tournament final. The Storm have won 14 of their last 16 games. Southern Guilford reached the second round last year before a loss to Crest.

Next up: No. 24 Kings Mountain (13-12) or No. 9 West Henderson (17-8)

NO. 21 NORTH IREDELL (17-9) AT NO. 12 CONCORD (18-8), 7 P.M.

About the Raiders

Coach: Jeff LaVan

Key player: Beckham Tharpe

North Iredell has picked up wins against playoff teams East Lincoln and Alexander Central this year. The Raiders reached the Sweet 16 last year, which included a playoff win at No. 1 Hickory, before a loss to eventual state champion West Charlotte.

About the Spiders

Coach: Barrett Krueger

Key players: Brayden Blue (15.4 ppg), James Smith (15.3 ppg), Jeremiah Howard (10.2 ppg, 9.0 rpg)

Concord played a brutal schedule against 18 playoff teams, going 10-8, with three of the losses against 3A No. 1 seed Central Cabarrus. The Spiders advanced to the second round last year, getting their first playoff win since 2019.

Series history: North Iredell won at Concord in the first round back in 2015.

Next up: No. 28 Ledford (13-11) or No. 5 South Point (23-4)

NO. 18 EAST LINCOLN (20-6) AT NO. 15 DUDLEY (19-6), TBA

About the Mustangs

Coach: Jon Hancock

Key players: Jackson Fannon (15.1 ppg), Mason Simmons (7.3 rpg), Houston Hartsell (5.9 apg)

A late-season loss at North Iredell and an overtime defeat to North Lincoln last week likely cost East Lincoln a home playoff game. East Lincoln reached the second round last year, but it has not won a road playoff game since 2017.

About the Panthers

Coach: Josh Prince

Key players: Denzel Foster (11.6 ppg), Tre McNeil (10.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg)

Five of the six losses by Dudley are against Greensboro-area rivals, but the Panthers own a win over 4A No. 4 seed Grimsley and 1A No. 4 seed Bishop McGuinness. Dudley has lost in the first round the last two years.

Next up: No. 31 Pisgah (8-16) at No. 2 Hickory (26-1)

NO. 17 NORTH LINCOLN (18-8) AT NO. 16 NORTH HENDERSON (18-9), 6 P.M.

About the Knights

Coach: Dennis Frye

Key players: Kellen Karr (15.1 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 4.9 apg), Connor Carson (14.9 ppg)

North Lincoln edged county rival East Lincoln in overtime to reach the WFAC tournament finals before a loss to Hickory. All eight losses came vs. playoff teams including three to Hickory. The Knights reached the Sweet 16 last season and have won at least one playoff game the last three years.

About the Knights

Coach: Justin Parris

Key players: Noah Pierce (14.6 ppg), Bryson Rowe (12.9 ppg, 7.0 rpg)

North Henderson had won seven in a row before a loss in the finals of the Mountain 7 3A tournament final. After a loss in their first playoff game in four years, this is the Knights' first home playoff game since 2017, which also was their last win.

Next up: No. 32 St. Stephens (11-14) or No. 1 Central Cabarrus (26-0)

2A BOYS

NO. 31 LINCOLNTON (9-16) AT NO. 2 REIDSVILLE (21-0), 7 P.M.

About the Wolves

Coach: Jalen Littlejohn

Key player: Will Blackburn (10.5 ppg)

The Wolves started 0-6 on the way to a 3-10 mark, but a .500 record in the last 12 games was enough to get the last wild card spot. Lincolnton lost to Hendersonville in the first round last year and is looking for its first playoff win since 2017.

About the Rams

Coach: Jason Ross

Key players: Kendre Harrison (22.1 ppg, 14.3 rpg), Dionte Neal (21.9 ppg)

After going 10-11 with a first-round playoff exit last year, Reidsville went unbeaten with an offense that scores 82 points per game.

Next up: No. 18 Newton-Conover (15-12) or No. 15 Trinity (20-7)

NO. 30 WEST STANLY (13-13) AT NO. 3 WEST CALDWELL (24-2), 6 P.M.

About the Warriors

Coach: Billy Anderson

Key players: Malek Patterson (19.5 ppg, 8 rpg), Jordan Patterson (16.7 ppg)

Four different players average 10 or more points per game for the CVAC champions. West Caldwell enters the postseason with a 16-game winning streak and is 13-2 vs. playoff teams. The Warriors advanced to the state quarterfinals last season.

About the Colts

Coach: Dusty Pflugner

West Stanly started the year at 4-10 before winning nine of its last 12. This is the eighth straight playoff appearance for the Colts, but their last postseason win came in 2009.

Next up: No. 19 Community School of Davidson (17-9) or No. 14 R-S Central (18-9)

NO. 26 PATTON (12-13) AT NO. 7 ROBINSON (20-6), 7 P.M.

About the Panthers

Coach: Dennis Brittain

Key players: Jake Perry, Brady Chamberlain

Patton has defeated playoff teams such as Draughn and Avery County, but lost twice to playoff absentee Chase (one game later changed to a Chase forfeit). The Panthers lost in the Mountain Foothills 7 tournament semifinal last week. Patton lost in the second round last year to North Surry.

About the Bulldogs

Coach: Lavar Batts

Key players: Jermaine Gray (13.9 ppg), Zi’Kei Wheeler (11.5 ppg)

The defending 2A state champions, Robinson swept the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference this season and added the tournament title last week. However, the Bulldogs are 6-6 against non-league opponents.

Next up: No. 23 Walkertown (11-13) vs. No. 10 Monroe (12-9)

NO. 22 EAST SURRY (12-12) AT NO. 11 MAIDEN (22-4), 7 P.M.

About the Blue Devils

Coach: Justin Brittain

Key players: Raheim Misher (14.6 ppg, 13.2 rpg), Chris Culliver (15.7 ppg), Jalen Robins (13.0 ppg)

Despite a surprising loss to Newton-Conover in last week’s CVAC semifinals, the season’s body of work put Maiden as the highest seed available to non-league winners. The Blue Devils won six games in non-conference vs. eventual playoff teams. Maiden lost at Walkertown in the first round last year and is looking for its first playoff win since 2019.

About the Cardinals

Coach: Chad Motsinger

Key players: Jordan Davis (19.5 ppg), Luke Brown (16.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg)

East Surry was the Foothills 2A runner-up in the regular season, but has lost seven out of the last 10. The Cardinals reached the second round last year.

Next up: No. 27 Pine Lake Prep (14-11) or No. 6 Salisbury (19-5)

NO. 18 NEWTON-CONOVER (15-12) AT NO. 15 TRINITY (20-7), 7 P.M.

About the Red Devils

Coach: Nick Wilson

Key players: Javier Lineberger (12.2 ppg), Landen Lyerly (11.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg)

A remarkable turnaround for a young team that went 3-22 last season year, Newton-Conover capped the season with a blowout win over Maiden last week in the CVAC semifinals. This is the first playoff game in three seasons for the Red Devils. They now seek their first playoff win since winning at Trinity in 2015.

About the Bulldogs

Coach: Tim Kelly

Key players: Dominic Payne (27.4 ppg), Dylan Hodges (17.1 ppg)

Trinity lost in the Piedmont 1A/2A Conference tournament finals last week after finishing third in the regular season. Payne has scored at least 30 points in 13 games this season, clearing 40 twice. The Bulldogs lost in the second round to Salisbury last year.

Next up: No. 31 Lincolnton (9-16) or No. 2 Reidsville (21-0)

1A BOYS

NO. 29 DRAUGHN (13-13) AT NO. 4 BISHOP MCGUINNESS (21-5), 6:30 P.M.

About the Wildcats

Coach: Drew McGuire

Key player: Luke Rector

Draughn was on the verge of missing the playoffs before a couple of late-season wins helped keep the team on the good side of the bubble. The Wildcats were upset by Mountain Island Charter at home last year and are looking for their first playoff win since 2018.

About the Villains

Coach: Josh Thompson

Bishop McGuiness swept the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference and added the tournament title last week. The Villains lost in the second round last season. They last won a state title in 2019.

Next up: No. 20 Winston-Salem Prep (14-10) or No. 13 Murphy (16-9)

4A GIRLS

NO. 31 CHAMBERS (11-11) AT NO. 2 WATAUGA (20-6), 6 P.M.

About the Pioneers

Coach: Laura Berry

Key players: Katie Sears (20.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 4.8 apg), Charlotte Torgerson (11.0 ppg)

Co-champions in the NWC, Watauga avenged two regular-season losses to Hibriten by defeating the Panthers in the tournament final The Pioneers have won 13 of the last 15 games. Watauga lost to Lake Norman in the Sweet 16 last year.

About the Cougars

Coach: Amber Neely

Key player: Bethany Overby (11.0 ppg)

The defending 4A state champions, Chambers has lost three of its last four games, including the opener of the Queen City 3A/4A tournament.

Next up: No. 18 RJ Reynolds (18-9) or No. 15 NW Guilford (20-7)

Series: Watauga took a road win at Chambers 55-43 back in November. Sears scored 25 points and Togerson 20 in the victory. Overby had 12.

NO. 20 COX MILL (15-10) AT NO. 13 ALEXANDER CENTRAL (19-7), 6 P.M.

About the Cougars

Coach: Jon Presnell

Key players: Kirstyn Herman (9.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg), Sydney Hayes (9.8 ppg)

The Cougars started the year 12-0, but the NWC proved a tough task and they finished fourth in the league. Seven of the 12 wins were against playoff teams. Alexander Central made the Sweet 16 last year before losing to Northern Guilford.

About the Chargers

Coach: Scott Parkin

Key players: Kay Decker (14.5 ppg), Lauren Farrell (10.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg)

Cox Mill was fourth in the Greater Metro 4A and made it to the semifinals of that tournament. The Chargers lost to conference rival Lake Norman in the first round last year.

Next up: No. 29 McDowell (16-9) or No. 4 North Mecklenburg (24-2)

NO. 31 NORTH BUNCOMBE (9-16) AT NO. 2 EAST LINCOLN (27-0), 6 P.M.

About the Mustangs

Coach: Jason Otey

Key players: Kiara Anderson (10.9 ppg), Hailey McFadden (10.9 ppg), Emma Montanari (10.7 ppg)

East Lincoln swept the WFAC regular season and tournament titles for the second year in a row, going unbeaten both times. The Mustangs have lost two games in two seasons, with a loss in the Sweet 16 to North Davidson last year.

About the Black Hawks

Coach: Kevin Laws

Key players: Devon Davis (11.2 ppg), Brittney Parnell (8.8 rpg)

Tied with fellow 3A schools Erwin and Enka in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference, North Buncombe won the draw to represent the league. The Black Hawks reached the Sweet 16 last year before losing to Parkwood.

Next up: No. 18 Lake Norman Charter (15-9) or No. 15 Ashbrook (16-10)

NO. 30 FRED T. FOARD (11-14) AT NO. 3 HIBRITEN (22-4), 7 P.M.

About the Panthers

Coach: Maury Patterson

Key player: Katie Story

In winning the NWC co-title, Hibriten has its first conference championship since 1998 and will host a playoff game for the first time since 1999. The Panthers lost to co-champion Watauga in the tournament final. Hibriten went to the second round before a loss to Ben L. Smith.

About the Tigers

Coach: Brandy Dawkins

Key players: Samaria Tipps (11.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg), Imani Ikard (10.3 rpg)

Once comfortably in the playoff picture, Foard lost nine of 12 games down the stretch and wound up with the final wild card spot. The Tigers lost to Ashbrook in the first round last year, which was their first playoff game in three years. The last playoff win for Foard was in the 3A West final in 2006.

Series history: Hibriten defeated Foard in each of the last two seasons. Prior to that, the Tigers took down the Panthers eight of nine times.

Next up: No. 19 Franklin (16-9) or No. 14 Freedom (12-12)

NO. 25 HICKORY (14-11) AT NO. 8 PARKWOOD (21-5), 6 P.M.

About the Red Tornadoes

Coach: Alicia Abernathy

Key players: Léa Boyens (11.2 ppg), Laken Powe (10.3 ppg)

Hickory had won four straight before losing in the WFAC semifinals to unbeaten East Lincoln. With a young team, the Red Tornadoes struggled against better competition, going 2-11 against current playoff teams. Hickory lost to 3A state runner-up Enka in the first round last year.

About the Wolf Pack

Coach: Jesse Boyce

Key players: Jade Washington (17.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg), Nicole Fosati (13.4 ppg, 8.1 rpg)

The Wolf Pack won 11 of the last 12 to claim a share of the Rocky River 2A/3A championship, as well as the league’s tournament title. Parkwood lost in the 3A state quarterfinals to eventual runner-up Enka last season.

Series history: Hickory last met Parkwood in 3A regional semifinals in 2011 with the Red Tornadoes winning 75-55.

Next up: No. 24 Crest (13-12) or No. 9 Ashe County (17-8)

NO. 24 CREST (13-12) AT NO. 9 ASHE COUNTY (17-8), 6 P.M.

About the Huskies

Coach: Brianna Ashley

Key player: Paige Overcash (17.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg)

All eight losses by the Huskies came against playoff teams including two each against Watauga and Hibriten and another against 1A No. 1 seed Mountain Heritage. Ashe County made it to the second round last year before a loss at Parkwood.

About the Chargers

Coach: Jessica Brunson

Key players: Monica Surratt (12.2 ppg)

Crest was involved in a four-team race atop the Big South 3A Conference, but a 3-8 non-conference record hindered their RPI seed. The Chargers had won 11 in a row before a loss in the tournament semifinals. Crest returns to the playoffs after missing last year. Its last postseason win was in 2015.

Next up: No. 25 Hickory (14-11) or No. 8 Parkwood (21-5)

NO. 23 ST. STEPHENS (19-8) AT NO. 10 STUART CRAMER (22-5), 6 P.M.

About the Indians

Coach: Andy Bennett

Key players: Kennedy Blevins (15.8 ppg), Molli Harris (14.1 ppg)

St. Stephens won 11 of 13 prior to the WFAC tournament final loss to East Lincoln. The two losses were to unbeaten East Lincoln. The Indians lost in the first round last year to Ashe County in what was their first postseason game since 2017. The last playoff victory by St. Stephens was vs. Ashbrook in 2010.

About the Storm

Coach: Carey Pohlman

Key players: Oshauna Holland (18.1 ppg, 4.8 apg), Zion Duncan (13.1 ppg, 12.4 rpg)

Including last week’s Big South 3A tournament championship, Cramer has won 10 of 12 with the two losses by three points each in back-to-back games. The Storm were 3-20 last season to cap a 12-73 stretch the last four seasons. This is their first postseason game since 2017 when they lost in the second round.

Next up: No. 26 Atkins (13-11) or No. 7 Hunter Huss (19-7)

NO. 21 NORTH IREDELL (17-9) AT NO. 12 WEST HENDERSON (21-6), 6 P.M.

About the Raiders

Coach: Brandon Jolly

North Iredell turned around a 1-4 start into a chance for a home playoff game by season’s end. The Raiders' loss to St. Stephens in the WFAC tournament ended the chances for good. The four conference losses were to champion East Lincoln and runner-up St. Stephens. The Raiders lost in the first round to Ben L. Smith last year. Their last playoff win was against North Buncombe in 2019.

About the Falcons

Coach: Kaycee Beyer

Key players: Jaza Wilson (13.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg), Ava Heffner (7.6 rpg)

After finishing tied for second in the Mountain 7 3A, West Henderson lost to conference champion Pisgah in the tournament final. Prior to the defeat, the Falcons had won 10 of 11. Last season, the Falcons lost to East Lincoln in the first playoff game since losing to North Iredell in 2016’s second round.

Next up: No. 28 Montgomery Central (12-11) vs. No. 5 Pisgah (21-4)

NO. 19 FRANKLIN (16-9) at NO. 14 FREEDOM (12-12), 6:30 p.m.

About the Patriots

Coach: Amber Reddick

Despite a 12-12 season, a solid body of work vs. a tough schedule in a brutal conference was enough to get Freedom a home game. Freedom was 9-3 out of conference. A loss in the first round of the NWC tournament was the Patriots seventh in nine games. Freedom lost in the second round to eventual 3A West champion Enka last year.

About the Panthers

Coach: Scott Hartbarger

Key players: Tori Ensley (16.9 ppg, 4.4 spg), Ross McCollum (6.8 rpg)

Franklin finished tied for second with West Henderson in the Mountain 7 3A Conference, but lost to the Falcons in the semifinals of the league tournament. The Panthers made the second round of the playoffs last year before a loss to Ashbrook.

Next up: No. 30 Fred T. Foard (11-14) at No. 3 Hibriten (22-4)

2A WEST GIRLS

NO. 32 BANDYS (11-14) AT NO. 1 RANDLEMAN (24-1), 6 P.M.

About the Trojans

Coach: Eric King

Key players: Rachel Anderson (10.4 ppg), Lexi Vaughan (7.8 rpg)

Bandys started the season 4-7, but leveled out to .500 the rest of the way and did enough to earn the last wild card spot, despite a loss to West Lincoln in the first round of the CVAC tournament last week. The Trojans lost in the first round to Southwestern Randolph last year and are looking to return to the second round for the first time since 2020.

About the Tigers

Coach: Brandon Varner

Key players: Gracyn Hall (16.1 ppg, 11.3 rpg), Elizabeth York (15.0 ppg, 4.7 apg)

The Tigers bookended 12 wins on each side of their only loss of the year to Southwestern Randolph in late December to earn the 2A West’s top seed. Randleman was 25-0 last year before losing to Shelby in the 2A state quarterfinals.

Next up: No 17 McMichael (15-9) or No. 16 Hendersonville (17-9)

NO. 28 POLK COUNTY AT NO. 5 EAST BURKE (23-2), 6 P.M.

About the Cavaliers

Coach: Crystal Bartlett

Key players: Braelyn Stilwell (16.8 ppg, 7.7 apg), Aubree Grigg (7.8 rpg), Kara Brinkley (12.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg)

East Burke swept the CVAC regular season and had won 21 straight before Newton-Conover defeated the Cavaliers in the league’s tournament final. The Cavs lost to Community School of Davidson in the first round last year.

About the Wolverines

Coach: Brandy Alm

Key players: Bailey Staton (16.7 ppg), Kylie Lewis (12.8 ppg, 11 rpg)

The next loss will be the final game for Polk County before returning to the 1A class after two seasons at this level. The Wolverines have lost four of five, including a tiebreaker game with Brevard last week. Polk County lost to Forest Hills in the first round last year. The last postseason victory for Polk County came against Newton-Conover in 2015.

Next up: No. 21 Community School of Davidson (12-13) or No. 12 East Surry (19-5)

NO. 27 MAIDEN (12-14) AT NO. 6 T.W. ANDREWS (20-4), 6:30 P.M.

About the Blue Devils

Coach: Stephen Hensley

Key players: Kennedie Noble (18.0 ppg), Khiara Culliver (11.7 ppg., 10.2 rpg)

After a 6-17 season a year ago, it looked like another long season when Maiden was 2-9 in late December. But the Blue Devils battled into a third-place tie in the CVAC behind state top-10 powers East Burke and Newton-Conover and made the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. Maiden now looks for its first playoff win since 2017.

About the Red Raiders

Coach: John Shearin

Key players: Janiya Milligan (8.6 ppg, 6.7 rpg), Sanai Johnson (8.4 ppg)

In sweeping the Mid-State 2A teams in both the regular season and tournament, T.W. Andrews has won 16 of the last 17 heading into the postseason. Only one loss this season is against an NCHSAA school, that coming against Ben L. Smith in overtime. The Red Raiders lost in the second round to Lincoln Charter last year.

Next up: No. 22 Trinity (12-13) or No. 11 North Wilkes (22-5)

NO. 20 REIDSVILLE AT NO. 13 NEWTON-CONOVER (23-4), 7 P.M.

About the Red Devils

Coach: Sylvia White

Key players: Cassidy Geddes (21.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.5 apg, 6.1 spg), Lizzie Sain (11.4 ppg, 9.9 rpg)

Newton-Conover avenged two regular-season losses to East Burke by defeating the Cavaliers in the CVAC tournament final. The other two losses came against Alexander Central. Since winning a co-state championship in 2020, the Red Devils have made it to the Sweet 16 in back-to-back seasons.

About the Rams

Coach: DeAnna Solomon

Key players: Kiera Perkins (19.8 ppg), Gracious Wise (10.7 ppg)

After losing three straight in early February, Reidsville won four in a row before a loss to T.W. Andrews in the Mid-State 2A tournament final. The Rams lost in the first round last year to Forbush, the fifth playoff loss in a row dating back to the Sweet 16 in 2016.

Next up: No. 29 Brevard (11-15) or No. 4 Lincoln Charter (20-4)

NO. 18 WEST LINCOLN (15-10) AT NO 15 SOUTHWESTERN RANDOLPH (18-8), 6 P.M.

About the Rebels

Coach: Tom Sain

Key layers: Chloe Norman (20 ppg), Carolina Robinson (10.9 ppg, 14.5 rpg)

This is the first winning season for the Rebels since the 2008-09 season, which will lead to the first playoff game since a first-round loss to Pisgah in 2013. The last playoff win was at least back prior to 2005 (the last brackets available).

About the Cougars

Coach: Seth Baxter

Southwestern Randolph has lost four of the last seven, including an early-round loss to Eastern Randolph in the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A league tournament. The Cougars started their season at 12-3. Last year, the Cougars defeated Bandys in the first round before a loss to North Surry.

Next up: No. 31 Robinson (7-14) or No. 2 Shelby (23-1)

1A WEST GIRLS

NO. 17 UNION ACADEMY (15-10) AT NO. 16 DRAUGHN (14-12), 6 P.M.

About the Wildcats

Coach: Liz Taylor

The Wildcats were the third-best team in the Western Highlands 1A/2A behind two top-five 1A teams Mountain Heritage and Rosman. That, along with a tough non-conference scheduled, earned Draughn a home playoff game. The Wildcats hope to avoid the same fate of a first-round loss at home from last year. A win would be the first in the postseason since 2009.

About the Cardinals

Coach: Nikki Young

Key players: Jaiden Thompson (18.4 ppt), Ranon Suttle (13.0 ppg), Paisley Boatright (10.8 ppg, 12.5 rpg)

Union Academy is coming off a first-round loss in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference tournament last week and has lost two of its last three games. The Cardinals bounced back after a 4-19 mark last season and they hope for their first postseason win since 2020.

Next up: No. 32 Bethany (10-16) or No. 1 Mountain Heritage (23-2)