There are two area conference schools left in the quarterfinal round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association's state softball playoffs. The winners on Friday advance to next week’s regional finals, which are best-of-three series.

Both area matchups have a common theme — teams with multiple softball championship trophies trying to get back to that level, facing teams that have been unable to break through late-round ceilings to reach the finals.

Below is a look at the two matchups scheduled for Friday night.

(Note: Key players were offered by coaches or taken from notable stats listed from MaxPreps. All stats listed are from MaxPreps. Playoff records and state titles are from the fastpitch era only.)

NCHSAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Schedule: Quarterfinals: Friday: Regionals: May 22-27 (exact dates TBA); State championships: Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 at NC State, Duke and UNC Greensboro

4A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 3 MARVIN RIDGE (21-3) at NO. 2 ALEXANDER CENTRAL (21-4), 7 p.m.

About the game: It is certainly worth asking if Alexander Central will have anything left for Friday night after its third-round win. The Cougars not only had to face their fiercest foe from South Caldwell, they had to battle out of a 2-0 deficit, then see the Spartans rally to retake the lead in the sixth. Alexander Central tied the score at 5-all in the sixth, but had the stress of waiting another 24 hours to resume a suspended game due to a thunderstorm that rolled through the area.

The Cougars eventually got a walk-off grand slam from Kenzie Church to advance and send home the Spartans. Yet, games like this can have a draining effect on players.

In contrast, Marvin Ridge run-ruled Cuthbertson 11-1 and the Mustangs were likely home at a decent hour on Tuesday to kick the feet up and relax. And have an extra day off.

About the Cougars (Northwestern 3A/4A Conference co-champion, tournament champion, 9-325 NCHSAA playoffs, 6 state titles (1996, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2018))

Along with Church’s grand slam, Lainey Russell, Mcartney Harrington and Kirstyn Herman each had two hits. Kensley Davis reached three times and scored three runs. Russell has multi-hit efforts in all three playoff games, going 7-for-9. After splitting time in the circle earlier in the year, Laney Wike has taken over as the Cougars' pitcher and given up three earned runs in 22 innings. This is the 10th quarterfinal visit for the Cougars since 2011. They have advanced to the regional final five times in that stretch.

Coach: Kylie Hamby

Key players: P Laney Wike, So.; 3B Ava Chapman, Jr.; OF Kensley Davis, Fr.; 2B Kenzie Church, Jr.; CF: Lainey Russell, Fr.

About the Mavericks (Southern Carolina 4A Conference champion, 27-15 NCHSAA playoffs)

A pair of blowouts sandwiched a close game in the second round, when Marvin Ridge scored three in the sixth to defeat Northern Guilford. With the exception of the COVID-affected seasons, this is the fourth straight appearance in a state quarterfinal (3A and 4A). The Mavericks have advanced to the regional final the last two trips (2019 and 2022).

Coach: Linda McGowan

Key players: Anna McGowan, Jr. (.507, 8 2B, 2 3B, 12 HR, 44 RBI, 26 R); Lexi Kirby, So. (.466, 4 2B, 2 3B, 8 HR, 28 RBI; Ella Tracy, So. (.462, 10 2B, 5 3B, 12 HRs, 37 RBI, 47 R); Riya Patel, Sr. (.438, 8 2B, 7 HR, 29 RBI, 32 R); Anna Phifer, So. (15-3, 2.60 ERA, 126 K, 121.1 IP)

Next up: No. 4 Northwest Guilford (21-3) or No. 1 Hickory Ridge (23-2)

3A WEST TOURNAMENT

NO. 5 EAST LINCOLN (20-1) at NO. 1 ENKA (23-0), 6 p.m.

About the Mustangs (Western Foothills 3A Conference champion, 15-18 NCHSAA playoffs)

In the last round against West Rowan, Jaelyn Freeston tied the game in the sixth and Taniyah Thomas hit the go-ahead homer in the seventh for a 5-3 win. In the playoffs, Freeston is 6-for-9 overall with a double and a homer. Thomas has reached base five of seven times in the last two games with a double, a homer and three runs scored. Leah Correll allowed two earned runs over seven innings and struck out eight. This is the third year in a row the Mustangs have reached the quarterfinals. They lost to Central Davidson last year and advanced to the regional final in 2021.

Coach: Roger Wilson

Key players: C Betsy Eatmon, Sr. (.493, 8 2B and 13 HR in 69 ABs, 39 RBI); OF Taniyah Thomas, So. (.596, 3 2B, 4 3B, 3 HR) OF Tatum Martin, Jr. (.519, 7 2B, 12 RBI); OF Jaelyn Freeston, Sr. (.458, 9 2B, 5 HR, 32 RBI); P Leah Correll, Sr. (17-1, 1.65 ERA, 147 K, 42 BB, 111.1 IP)

About the Sugar Jets (The Mountain 3A/4A Conference champion, 76-34 NCHSAA playoffs, 3 state titles, (1996, 2015, 2016))

It’s been tough sledding on the mountain since the Sugar Jets went to four straight regional finals, winning state titles from the last two trips in 2015 and 2016. Enka had won two playoff games since, but is making up for lost time this season with an unbeaten record to this point. The Sugar Jets have two shutouts in the three playoff games, 13 for the season. They have allowed 24 runs total.

Coach: Jennifer Kruk

Next up: No. 11 Carson (18-8) or No. 7 Rockingham County (22-5)